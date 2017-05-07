Football: Derby lineman Evan Clark picks up first Division I offer

Evan Clark was at a track meet on Friday when his phone buzzed with a text message from a coach asking him to call when he had a chance.
A couple minutes later, Clark, a Derby senior-to-be, was grinning ear-to-ear after receiving his first Division I scholarship offer from Wyoming.
“My jaw dropped and I guess you could say I was silently screaming inside,” Clark said. “I was kind of by myself and I was looking around for someone to celebrate with and no one was there. I had the biggest smile on my face, though.”
Currently Clark, a 6-foot-3, 270-pound, senior-to-be, is an unranked offensive line prospect, but Derby coach Brandon Clark (no relation) suspects that will change by the time this summer is over.
“We’ve been having a ton of college coaches come watch our kids work out in the morning and every time you can just see everybody’s face light up when they watch Evan and all the things he can do in the weight room,” Brandon Clark said. “I knew (the first offer) was going to happen pretty quick just because all of the coaches gravitate toward him.”
Clark has been Derby’s starting left tackle on its last two state championship teams. Derby likes to run a quick-tempo, spread offense and Clark’s athleticism protecting the quarterback’s blind side is a big part of the Panthers’ success.
“Coachs have been telling me that I’m one of the most athletic offensive linemen they’ve seen in the state right now,” Evan Clark said. “I want to show them my speed and my versatility and my footwork on top of my strength.”
Clark’s athleticism and quick feet are sure to attract more colleges this summer, but his strength is an underrated part of his package, according to coach Clark.
“He’ll put three plates (305 pounds) and just five-rep it easily,” Brandon Clark said. “It’s just really, really impressive what he can do in the weight room. We haven’t had too many guys in Derby that have been able to do that.”
Brandon Clark said Evan Clark’s mixture of speed and strength is making him strongly consider playing him on the defensive line this season.
Evan Clark, who is currently throwing shot put on Derby’s track and field team and has the fifth-best mark at 50 feet, 9 inches this season in Class 6A, says he expects to start attending football camps beginning in June. Derby’s team camp in Tulsa is also on his list this season.
He is motivated after his first offer, but says he’ll never forget how he felt after hanging up the phone with Wyoming.
“Ever since I started playing football and people told me I could actually do something with it, this has always been a dream of mine,” Clark said. “I’ve always wanted to play Division I football. I was definitely not expecting this right now, but I’m very thankful.”
