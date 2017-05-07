Softball: Southeast sets school record for wins during 14-game winning streak

This is becoming a milestone season for Southeast, as the Buffaloes have turned the program’s longest winning streak — currently at 14 games and counting — into the program’s winningest season of all-time.
The team has been powered by its powerful 2-3-4 hitters in Sydni Hawkins, Avery Greasham, and Emily Fox. But players like Jenna Kontaxis, Naomi Rivera, Darrienne Burgess, Nadia Cherry, Britney Friesen, and Bethany Orchard have also helped the Buffaloes become the best team in school history this season.
Southeast (14-4) coach Loren Scarbrough said not only is this the most talented team she has had, but the most cohesive.
“It’s been a blast watching them this season,” Scarbrough said. “These are kids who genuinely enjoy being around each other and that makes it all even more fun. We are all really excited about breaking the school record, but we talked about not letting this be the best thing that happens to us this season. We want something even bigger.”
Something bigger would be a postseason win, which Scarbrough says Southeast has never accomplished in program history.
That’s what makes Monday’s season-finale doubleheader against Kapaun Mount Carmel so important to Southeast.
Not only can Southeast move up to a top-three finish in the City League with a victory, but the Buffaloes could finish anywhere from first to fifth in their regional. A sweep over Kapaun ensures Southeast no worse than a No. 2 finish; a split locks in a top-three seed; but two losses on Monday would leave open a slight possibility of finishing in a tie and a coin flip deciding potentially the fourth, fifth, and sixth seeds if Derby and Dodge City both win out.
Taylor Eldridge: 316-268-6270, @vkeldridge
Comments