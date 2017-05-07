Girls soccer: regional and league standings (May 7)

CLASS 6A REGIONAL
Team
Rec
Pts
GF
GA
1.
W. East
12-2-1
25
76
17
2.
Washburn Rural
12-1-0
24
55
10
3.
Topeka
10-3-0
20
61
10
4.
Manhattan
10-3-0
20
56
10
5.
Dodge City
8-3-2
18
13
8
6.
Derby
8-6-0
16
48
17
7.
W. Northwest
7-6-1
15
41
32
8.
W. South
6-8-0
12
41
28
9.
Garden City
5-6-2
12
13
22
10.
Hutchinson
5-7-1
11
21
37
11.
Lawrence Free State
5-8-1
11
18
14
12.
Junction City
4-7-3
11
14
46
t-13.
W. North
5-8-0
10
39
23
t-13.
Campus
5-8-0
10
10
47
15.
W. West
0-10-0
0
0
69
16.
W. Southeast
0-14-0
0
0
120
Projected Regional 1: No. 16 Wichita Southeast at No. 1 Wichita East; No. 9 Garden City at No. 8 Wichita South.
Projected Regional 2: No. 15 Wichita West at No. 2 Washburn Rural; No. 10 Hutchinson at No. 7 Wichita Northwest.
Projected Regional 3: No. 14 (W. North or Campus) at No. 3 Topeka; No. 11 Lawrence Free State at No. 6 Derby.
Projected Regional 4: No. 13 (W. North or Campus) at No. 4 Manhattan; No. 12 Junction City at No. 5 Dodge City.
CLASS 5A REGIONAL
Team
Rec
Pts
GF
GA
1.
Newton
13-1-0
26
58
9
2.
Bishop Carroll
13-2-0
26
61
6
3.
Maize
12-3-0
24
61
12
4.
Eisenhower
11-3-0
22
54
10
5.
Valley Center
9-4-1
19
48
14
6.
Goddard
8-6-1
17
43
30
7.
Kapaun Mt. Carmel
8-5-0
16
32
10
8.
Andover
7-5-2
16
20
25
9.
W. Heights
6-7-0
12
43
37
10.
Liberal
6-8-0
12
20
18
11.
Emporia
5-8-1
11
22
50
12.
Great Bend
4-9-1
9
22
33
13.
Salina South
4-10-0
8
23
40
14.
Salina Central
2-12-0
4
12
42
15.
Arkansas City
1-13-0
2
3
67
Projected Regional 1: Bye at No. 1 Newton; No. 9 Wichita Heights at No. 8 Andover.
Projected Regional 2: No. 15 Arkansas City at No. 2 Bishop Carroll; No. 10 Liberal at No. 7 Kapaun Mt. Carmel.
Projected Regional 3: No. 14 Salina Central at No. 3 Maize; No. 11 Emporia at No. 6 Goddard.
Projected Regional 4: No. 13 Salina South at No. 4 Eisenhower; No. 12 Great Bend at No. 5 Valley Center.
CLASS 4-1A REGIONAL
Team
Rec
Pts
GF
GA
1.
Maize South
13-1-0
26
53
4
2.
Mulvane
11-2-0
22
31
11
3.
McPherson
11-3-0
22
62
13
4.
Andover Central
9-4-1
19
26
16
t-5.
Collegiate
9-5-0
18
48
36
t-5.
Hays
9-5-0
18
30
15
7.
Thomas More Prep
8-4-1
17
62
12
8.
Circle
6-6-2
14
51
19
9.
Winfield
5-8-1
11
50
45
10.
Augusta
5-9-0
10
32
33
11.
Buhler
4-9-1
9
14
38
12.
Trinity Academy
4-9-0
8
30
30
13.
Independent
3-8-1
7
26
63
14.
Rose Hill
1-12-0
2
6
74
15.
El Dorado
0-12-0
0
0
106
Projected Regional 1: Bye at No. 1 Maize South; No. 9 Winfield at No. 8 Circle.
Projected Regional 2: No. 15 El Dorado at No. 2 Mulvane; No. 10 Augusta at No. 7 Thomas More Prep.
Projected Regional 3: No. 14 Rose Hill at No. 3 McPherson; No. 11 Buhler at No. 6 (Collegiate or Hays).
Projected Regioanl 4: No. 13 Independent at No. 4 Andover Central; No. 12 Trinity Academy at No. 5 (Collegiate or Hays).
CITY LEAGUE
Team
Rec
Pts
GF
GA
1.
Bishop Carroll
7-0-0
14
37
0
2.
Northwest
5-0-1
11
25
10
3.
East
5-1-1
11
36
7
4.
South
4-3-0
8
26
14
5.
Kapaun Mt. Carmel
3-3-0
6
21
5
6.
North
3-4-0
6
25
16
7.
Heights
1-5-0
2
16
21
t-8.
West
0-6-0
0
0
49
t-8.
Southeast
0-6-0
0
0
60
AV-CTL I
Team
Rec
Pts
GF
GA
1.
Maize
5-0-0
10
35
5
2.
Newton
5-0-0
10
25
3
3.
Derby
4-2-0
8
30
7
4.
Hutchinson
2-3-0
4
10
20
t-5.
Salina South
1-4-0
2
7
20
t-5.
Salina Central
1-4-0
2
2
22
7.
Campus
0-5-0
0
0
32
AV-CTL II
Team
Rec
Pts
GF
GA
1.
Maize South
5-0-0
10
22
3
t-2.
Valley Center
3-2-0
6
14
5
t-2.
Eisenhower
3-2-0
6
10
5
t-4.
Andover Central
2-2-1
5
7
8
t-4.
Goddard
2-2-1
5
13
12
6.
Andover
1-3-2
4
7
14
7.
Arkansas City
0-5-0
0
0
21
AV-CTL III-IV
Team
Rec
Pts
GF
GA
1.
McPherson
6-0-0
12
44
3
2.
Mulvane
4-0-0
8
7
1
3.
Collegiate
4-2-0
8
25
14
4.
Winfield
3-3-1
7
31
18
t-5.
Augusta
3-3-0
6
18
9
t-5.
Circle
2-2-2
6
17
7
7.
Buhler
2-4-1
5
13
23
8.
Rose Hill
1-6-0
2
4
39
9.
El Dorado
0-5-0
0
0
42
