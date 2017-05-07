High School Sports

May 07, 2017

Girls soccer: regional and league standings (May 7)

By Taylor Eldridge

CLASS 6A REGIONAL

Team

Rec

Pts

GF

GA

1.

W. East

12-2-1

25

76

17

2.

Washburn Rural

12-1-0

24

55

10

3.

Topeka

10-3-0

20

61

10

4.

Manhattan

10-3-0

20

56

10

5.

Dodge City

8-3-2

18

13

8

6.

Derby

8-6-0

16

48

17

7.

W. Northwest

7-6-1

15

41

32

8.

W. South

6-8-0

12

41

28

9.

Garden City

5-6-2

12

13

22

10.

Hutchinson

5-7-1

11

21

37

11.

Lawrence Free State

5-8-1

11

18

14

12.

Junction City

4-7-3

11

14

46

t-13.

W. North

5-8-0

10

39

23

t-13.

Campus

5-8-0

10

10

47

15.

W. West

0-10-0

0

0

69

16.

W. Southeast

0-14-0

0

0

120

Projected Regional 1: No. 16 Wichita Southeast at No. 1 Wichita East; No. 9 Garden City at No. 8 Wichita South.

Projected Regional 2: No. 15 Wichita West at No. 2 Washburn Rural; No. 10 Hutchinson at No. 7 Wichita Northwest.

Projected Regional 3: No. 14 (W. North or Campus) at No. 3 Topeka; No. 11 Lawrence Free State at No. 6 Derby.

Projected Regional 4: No. 13 (W. North or Campus) at No. 4 Manhattan; No. 12 Junction City at No. 5 Dodge City.

CLASS 5A REGIONAL

Team

Rec

Pts

GF

GA

1.

Newton

13-1-0

26

58

9

2.

Bishop Carroll

13-2-0

26

61

6

3.

Maize

12-3-0

24

61

12

4.

Eisenhower

11-3-0

22

54

10

5.

Valley Center

9-4-1

19

48

14

6.

Goddard

8-6-1

17

43

30

7.

Kapaun Mt. Carmel

8-5-0

16

32

10

8.

Andover

7-5-2

16

20

25

9.

W. Heights

6-7-0

12

43

37

10.

Liberal

6-8-0

12

20

18

11.

Emporia

5-8-1

11

22

50

12.

Great Bend

4-9-1

9

22

33

13.

Salina South

4-10-0

8

23

40

14.

Salina Central

2-12-0

4

12

42

15.

Arkansas City

1-13-0

2

3

67

Projected Regional 1: Bye at No. 1 Newton; No. 9 Wichita Heights at No. 8 Andover.

Projected Regional 2: No. 15 Arkansas City at No. 2 Bishop Carroll; No. 10 Liberal at No. 7 Kapaun Mt. Carmel.

Projected Regional 3: No. 14 Salina Central at No. 3 Maize; No. 11 Emporia at No. 6 Goddard.

Projected Regional 4: No. 13 Salina South at No. 4 Eisenhower; No. 12 Great Bend at No. 5 Valley Center.

CLASS 4-1A REGIONAL

Team

Rec

Pts

GF

GA

1.

Maize South

13-1-0

26

53

4

2.

Mulvane

11-2-0

22

31

11

3.

McPherson

11-3-0

22

62

13

4.

Andover Central

9-4-1

19

26

16

t-5.

Collegiate

9-5-0

18

48

36

t-5.

Hays

9-5-0

18

30

15

7.

Thomas More Prep

8-4-1

17

62

12

8.

Circle

6-6-2

14

51

19

9.

Winfield

5-8-1

11

50

45

10.

Augusta

5-9-0

10

32

33

11.

Buhler

4-9-1

9

14

38

12.

Trinity Academy

4-9-0

8

30

30

13.

Independent

3-8-1

7

26

63

14.

Rose Hill

1-12-0

2

6

74

15.

El Dorado

0-12-0

0

0

106

Projected Regional 1: Bye at No. 1 Maize South; No. 9 Winfield at No. 8 Circle.

Projected Regional 2: No. 15 El Dorado at No. 2 Mulvane; No. 10 Augusta at No. 7 Thomas More Prep.

Projected Regional 3: No. 14 Rose Hill at No. 3 McPherson; No. 11 Buhler at No. 6 (Collegiate or Hays).

Projected Regioanl 4: No. 13 Independent at No. 4 Andover Central; No. 12 Trinity Academy at No. 5 (Collegiate or Hays).

CITY LEAGUE

Team

Rec

Pts

GF

GA

1.

Bishop Carroll

7-0-0

14

37

0

2.

Northwest

5-0-1

11

25

10

3.

East

5-1-1

11

36

7

4.

South

4-3-0

8

26

14

5.

Kapaun Mt. Carmel

3-3-0

6

21

5

6.

North

3-4-0

6

25

16

7.

Heights

1-5-0

2

16

21

t-8.

West

0-6-0

0

0

49

t-8.

Southeast

0-6-0

0

0

60

AV-CTL I

Team

Rec

Pts

GF

GA

1.

Maize

5-0-0

10

35

5

2.

Newton

5-0-0

10

25

3

3.

Derby

4-2-0

8

30

7

4.

Hutchinson

2-3-0

4

10

20

t-5.

Salina South

1-4-0

2

7

20

t-5.

Salina Central

1-4-0

2

2

22

7.

Campus

0-5-0

0

0

32

AV-CTL II

Team

Rec

Pts

GF

GA

1.

Maize South

5-0-0

10

22

3

t-2.

Valley Center

3-2-0

6

14

5

t-2.

Eisenhower

3-2-0

6

10

5

t-4.

Andover Central

2-2-1

5

7

8

t-4.

Goddard

2-2-1

5

13

12

6.

Andover

1-3-2

4

7

14

7.

Arkansas City

0-5-0

0

0

21

AV-CTL III-IV

Team

Rec

Pts

GF

GA

1.

McPherson

6-0-0

12

44

3

2.

Mulvane

4-0-0

8

7

1

3.

Collegiate

4-2-0

8

25

14

4.

Winfield

3-3-1

7

31

18

t-5.

Augusta

3-3-0

6

18

9

t-5.

Circle

2-2-2

6

17

7

7.

Buhler

2-4-1

5

13

23

8.

Rose Hill

1-6-0

2

4

39

9.

El Dorado

0-5-0

0

0

42

