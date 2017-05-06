Track and field: Five impressive things from the Goddard Invitational

1. Smarsh smashes through to No. 1 300 hurdles time in Kansas
Abby Smarsh worked through the summer and winter with one goal in mind this spring: become the best hurdler she can be.
The byproduct of that pursuit has made her the fastest 300-meter hurdler in the state, as she ran the state’s fastest time this season at 45.66 on Friday in Goddard. She also won the 100 hurdles race in a season-best time of 15.21, which is the second-fastest time in Class 4A this season.
“It’s an amazing feeling to see all of my hard work pay off,” Smarsh said. “I’ve worked all summer and winter for this, so it’s an amazing feeling right now.”
Her coach Greg Smarsh, who just so happens to also be her father, was impressed, but not surprised to see his daughter set the state’s standard in the intermediate hurdles.
“That’s what she’s been after,” Greg Smarsh said. “She really wants to be a state champion and she wants to help the team win a state championship.”
In order to win the 300 hurdles race on Friday, Smarsh just about had to run the state’s fastest time. Bishop Carroll sophomore Kindel Nordhus had stayed within a few steps of Smarsh through the first 300 meters, then summoned one last burst down to push Smarsh until the finish line.
Nordhus was clocked at 45.86, two-tenths behind Smarsh for a personal-best time and the fourth-fastest time in Kansas this season.
“I don’t know what got into me,” Abby Smarsh said. “I just had a lot of adrenaline at the end and really pumped my arms and strided it out.”
Smarsh, running in Lane 4, said she did not see Nordhus, running in Lane 6, and was concentrated on running her race.
“Over the last three hurdles, all I think about is coming off the hurdle quick and accelerating off the hurdle,” Smarsh said. “That’s a big thing for me. I have to look at the next hurdle and just pump my arms. I don’t pay attention to the people running besides me, I just run my race and do my thing.”
But more times than not, when Smarsh faces a challenger over the final two hurdles of a 300 hurdles race, she finds enough to win.
“Good things are going to come her way because she is so determined,” Greg Smarsh said. “She wants to win and will die trying if she needs to.”
2. Swenson improves on state-leading shot put mark
Konner Swenson had goals coming into this season, but not even his most optimistic projection had him accomplishing what he is currently doing in his senior season at Maize.
Already with the No. 1 mark in Kansas this season with his 198-10 throw in the discus, which is the 10th-best all-time, Swenson improved his state-leading mark in the shot put this season on Friday with a throw of 58-4½.
“I kind of thought 56 was going to be my max-out point, but obviously it wasn’t,” Swenson said. “I’m still getting better. The school record is 60 feet, so I’m going to try to hit 60 next week.”
Swenson said there was no doubt his final throw of finals was a personal-best when it left his hand.
“I’ve been having trouble getting it to come off the back and that one felt great,” Swenson said. “When it came out of my hand, I knew it was going to be a bomb.”
3. Gallardo moves into Top-3 in the state with PR javelin throw
The conditions for a big javelin throw were perfect on Friday afternoon in Goddard and Carroll senior Anthony Gallardo capitalized.
Gallardo launched a personal-best throw of 193 feet, 7 inches to win the meet and land the third-best throw in Kansas this season. Andale’s Davon Spexarth, runner-up, also threw a personal-best throw of 189-6 to move higher up the Top-10 list.
“The hard work and dedication seem to be paying off so far,” Gallardo said. “I’m just happy things are going my way right now.”
Gallardo said on his big throw he felt as smooth as he ever has in his motion.
“I think that’s kind of my X-factor,” he said. “Usually the big throws are the ones that I take a lot smoother and that one felt really smooth. I didn’t rush through any of it.”
4. Holthusen announces his return in the 300 hurdles
Since ending last season breaking 40 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles, Carroll’s Joseph Holthusen had failed to return to that mark this season.
In fact, he was struggling to break 42 seconds. It was a culmination of a lot of little things — clipping hurdles, mixing up his steps, a dip in confidence.
But Holthusen regained that confidence on Friday in Goddard, as he cut his season-best time down to 40.07 to win. It was the fifth-fastest time in the state this season and Holhusen said afterward it felt good to return close to the 40-second barrier.
“This is a big confidence-boost going into City League,” Holthusen said.
Coach Cory Swords said it was more important for Holthusen’s confidence in the race.
“Joe is a really talented athlete and it’s just that mental side of things of believing you can do what we all know he can do,” Swords said. “It was nice to see him get a season-best time and he still has things he can clean up, so I’m hoping this is just the beginning.”
Holthusen also won the 100 hurdles in 14.73.
5. Walther gaining confidence in high jump
It had been over a year since Andale’s Morgan Walther has gone over 5-foot-2 in the high jump. After clearing 5-4 as a sophomore, it had been demoralizing for Walther not to return to that level for so long.
But after upping her personal-best this season to 5-3 and winning a loaded high jump field in Goddard, Walther said her confidence has returned.
“It made me feel really great,” Walther said. “I’m very mental, so (my confidence) has been really low this year. So being able to do that, I have a whole new perspective on the end-season now.”
Only three in Class 4A have cleared better than 5-3 this season, as Walther notched the eighth-highest mark this season in the state and became one of just 20 athletes in the state this season that has cleared 5-3.
She said she has worked on speeding up her approach to the bar.
“That’s something I’ve really struggled with this year,” Walther said. “But I’m starting to get the hang of it. My approach has always been a slower pace, but now I’m getting faster with it.”
Boys
Teams: Andale 102½, Bishop Carroll 97½, Liberal 77, Pratt 76, Maize 74, Andover 58, Eisenhower 44, Northwest 23, Winfield 22, Trinity Academy 15, Goddard 13, Rose Hill 7.
100: 1. Noah Myers, Pratt, 11.15; 2. Parker McCafferty, Andover, 11.24; 3. Kwame Parry, Eisenhower, 11.25. 200: 1. Hunter Kauffman, Pratt, 22.70; 2. Kwame Parry, Eisenhower, 23.31; 3. Jacob Wilson, Maize, 23.32. 400: 1. Dusty Torres, Liberal, 48.83; 2. Austin Mullens, Liberal, 49.08; 3. JJ Carney, Rose Hill, 50.84. 800: 1. Alex Moen, Andover, 2:01.78; 2. Travis Lenz, Andover, 2:02.01; 3. Josh Arafol, Liberal, 2:02.53. 1600: 1. Alex Moen, Andover, 4:34.72; 2. Matt Harding, Carroll, 4:37.00; 3. Jeremy Newport, Academy, 4:37.49. 3200: 1. Jason Irwin, Carroll, 9:57.91; 2. Kael Ecord, Maize, 10:00.72; 3. Grant Clothier, Eisenhower, 10:05.44. 110 hurdles: 1. Joseph Holthusen, Carroll, 14.73; 2. Bryce Stegman, Pratt, 15.13; 3. Quinn Turnbull, Maize, 15.52. 300 hurdles: 1. Joseph Holthusen, Carroll, 40.07; 2. Bryce Stegman, Pratt, 41.04; 3. Sawyer Simon, Andale, 41.41. 400 relay: 1. Liberal 43.42; 2. Andale 44.08; 3. Winfield 44.11. 1600 relay: 1. Andale 3:25.09; 2. Pratt 3:26.12.; 3. Liberal 3:29.09. 3200 relay: 1. Maize 8:12.82; 2. Andover 8:16.07; 3. Andale 8:16.37. High jump: 1. Tristen Dagenais, Andale, 6-2; 2. Caleb Grill, Maize, 6-0; 3. Samson Kohman, Pratt, 6-0. Pole vault: 1. Gage Winter, Northwest, 14-0; 2. Jacob Horsch, Andale, 14-0; 3. A.J. McCormick, Carroll, 13-6. Long jump: 1. Noah Myers, Pratt, 23-1; 2. Markalyn Eatmon, Liberal, 22-9¾; 3. Trentin Johnson, Goddard, 21-11¼. Triple jump: 1. Markalyn Eatmon, Liberal, 43-1¼; 2. Noah Myers, Pratt, 42-5¼; 3. Trentin Johnson, Goddard, 42-2½. Shot put: 1. Konner Swenson, Maize, 58-4½; 2. Grant Fairchild, Andale, 52-10; 3. Josh Carter, Northwest, 50-11½. Discus: 1. Konner Swenson, Maize, 164-2; 2. Aidan Camp, Andale, 150-9; 3. Matt Everett, Winfield, 149-6. Javelin: 1. Anthony Gallardo, Carroll, 193-7; 2. Davon Spexarth, Andale, 189-6; 3. Matt Pile, Eisenhower, 180-0.
Girls
Teams: Andale 179, Bishop Carroll 105, Maize 71, Pratt 53½, Andover 43½, Eisenhower 43½, Liberal 37, Trinity Academy 19, Rose Hill 17, Goddard 16½, Northwest 15, Winfield 11.
100: 1. Tatyna Hopkins, Maize, 12.62; 2. Isabella Hohl, Carroll, 12.68; 3. Amari Lipscomb, Andover, 12.70. 200: 1. Amari Lipscomb, Andover, 26.75; 2. Isabella Hohl, Carroll, 26.80; 3. Kasidee Eck, Andale, 27.43. 400: 1. Grace Buessing, Carroll, 1:00.86; 2. Ellee Eck, Andale, 1:01.49; 3. Brooke Smith, Eisenhower, 1:020.94. 800: 1. Halle Helfrich, Pratt, 2:22.22; 2. Maggie Knoblauch, Andale, 2:27.96; 3. Alyssa Cooke, Carroll, 2:28.26. 1600: 1. Claire Winter, Carroll, 5:34.96; 2. Bri Hulse, Winfield, 5:37.51; 3. Anna Van Driel, Rose Hill, 5:38.69. 3200: 1. Camryn Slatten, Liberal, 11:50.24; 2. Claire Winter, Carroll, 12:07.80; 3. Claire Lieb, Trinity, 12:17.20. 100 hurdles: 1. Abby Smarsh, Andale, 15.21; 2. Autumn Hanna, Maize, 15.48; 3. Kindel Nordhus, Carroll, 16.07. 300 hurdles: 1. Abby Smarsh, Andale, 45.66; 2. Kindel Nordhus, Carroll, 45.86; 3. Autumn Hanna, Maize, 49.31. 400 relay: 1. Pratt 49.70; 2. Maize 50.67; 3. Carroll 50.82. 1600 relay: 1. Pratt 4:07.97; 2. Andale 4:11.00; 3. Carroll 4:12.94. 3200 relay: 1. Liberal 10:00.20; 2. Carroll 10:07.55; 3. Maize 10:11.96. High jump: 1. Morgan Walther, Andale, 5-3; 2. Megan Elliott, Trinity, 5-2; 3. DeJanae Arnold, Northwest, 5-2. Pole vault: 1. Jewel Eck, Andale, 11-6; 2. Jaden Eck, Andale, 11-0; 3. Hannah Buller, Goddard, 11-0. Long jump: 1. Jaden Damon, Eisenhower, 17-11; 2. Ellee Eck, Andale, 17-0; 3. Ryleigh Jackson, Eisenhower, 16-7. Triple jump: 1. Jaden Damon, Eisenhower, 37-0½; 2. Caitlyn Stewart, Maize, 33-11; 3. Caitlin Murray, Andale, 33-3. Shot put: 1. Katy Commons, Andale, 36-0; 2. Morgan Fairchild, Andale, 35-7½; 3. Jill Bergkamp, Andale, 34-11. Discus: 1. Morgan Geist, Andale, 113-4; 2. Jacy Anderson, Andale, 109-8; 3. Hannah Olson, Andover, 100-8. Javelin: 1. Katy Commons, Andale, 137-6; 2. Julie Archer, Andale, 130-6; 3. Madison Miller, Carroll, 125-4.
