Boys tennis: Friday’s regional results

CLASS 5A NEWTON REGIONAL
Teams: Maize 18, Valley Center 12, Salina Central 11, Salina South 9, Newton 8, Great Bend 0.
Singles: 1. Hayes, Salina Central, def. Rogers, Valley Center, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Sanders, Maize, def. Pfeifer, Maize, 6-3, 6-3; 5. Harris, Salina South, def. Murrell, Newton, 6-7 (4-7), 6-1, 7-5.
Doubles: 1. Jobe-Schreiner, Maize, def. Aills-Wilson, Salina South, 7-5, 6-3; 3. Brauer-Swift, Valley Center, def. Karst-Singh, Newton, 6-2, 6-4; 5. Foth-Michaelis, Salina Central, def. Kratzer-Ohnmeis, Maize, 6-2, 2-6, 7-5.
CLASS 4A BUHLER REGIONAL
Teams: McPherson 19, Andover Central 9, Buhler 9, Smoky Valley 8, Abilene 7, Haven 3, Maize South 3, Augusta 0, Concordia 0, Circle 0.
Singles: 1. Snell, McPherson, def. Nowak, McPherson, 6-3, 6-2; 3. Smart, Buhler, def. Brumbaugh, Smoky Valley, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3; 5. Wells, Haven, def. Wilson, Andover Central, 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles: 1. Berven-West, Abilene, def. Schrader-Stewart, McPherson, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4); 3. Reilly-Thompson, Andover Central, def. Reinert-Rauchholz, Smoky Valley, 6-2, 6-3; 5. Wiehl-Engelken, Buhler, def. Jewett-Spurgeon, Maize South, 6-4, 6-2.
CLASS 4A CHANUTE REGIONAL
Teams: Indepedence 24, Parsons 14, Chanute 7, El Dorado 5, Winfield 4, Iola 3, Fort Scott 1, Labette County 0, Coffeyville 0, Columbus 0.
Singles: 1. Dixit, Parsons, def. Schroeder, Independence, 4-0 (retired); 3. Bass, Independence, def. Crowe, Winfield, 6-1, 6-1; 5. Fawson, Iola, def. Stringer, Parsons, 7-6 (8-6), 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Hilger-Schabel, Independence, def. Woods-Payne, Independence, 6-0, 6-1; 3. Hutley-Ball, Parsons, def. Ribas-Kasten, Chanute, 7-6 (7-4), 6-4; 5. Johnson-Holmes, El Dorado, def. Lund-Frederick, Chanute, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-3.
CLASS 4A PRATT REGIONAL
Teams: Collegiate 26, Scott City 7, Trinity Academy 6, Larned 5, Wellington 5, Colby 4, Hays 4, Pratt 0, Ulysses 0.
Singles: 1. Conrad, Collegiate, def. Ewy, Collegiate, 6-2, 7-6 (5); 3. Edwards, Wellington, def. Starbuck, Colby, 2-6, 6-0, 6-2; 5. Evans, Scott City, def. Orth, Larned, 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Gartner-Regehr, Collegiate, def. Murphy-Wheeler, Collegiate, 5-7, 6-0, 6-2; 3. Prohaska-Kriwiel, Trinity, def. Clark-Wyse, Hays, 6-2, 6-2; 5. Hess-Evans, Scott City, def. Kraisinger-Penka, Larned, 6-3, 6-2.
CLASS 4A TOPEKA HAYDEN REGIONAL
Teams: Bishop Miege 16, Baldwin 11, Spring Hill 9, Topeka Hayden 9, Paola 6, Bonner Springs 5, Ottawa 2, Atchison 0, Chapman 0, Clay Center 0.
Singles: 1. Grier, Miege, def. Graves, Paola, 6-0, 6-2; 3. Crabtree, Spring Hill, def. Zeller, Miege, 6-1, 6-1; 5. North, Spring Hill, def. Shultz, Ottawa, 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Sandstrom-Federico, Hayden, def. Lange-Laskowski, Baldwin, 6-1, 6-2; 3. Hoch-Nelson, Bonner Springs, def. Wessling-Buckley, Baldwin, 6-1, 6-3; 5. Jackley-Hagen, Miege, def. Lao-Corredor, Miege.
CLASS 3-1A HILLSBORO REGIONAL
Teams: Sterling 22, Hutch Trinity 12, Hesston 10, Sacred Heart 8, Ellsworth 4, Douglass 1, Ellinwood 1, Hillsboro 0.
Singles: 1. Brown, Sacred Heart, def. Ky. Comley, Sterling, 6-0, 6-1; 3. W. Weiner, Sterling, def. Gamble, Hesston, 6-1, 6-2; 3. Clennan, Hutch Trinity, def. T. Harcrow, Hutch Trinity, 1-6, 6-4, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. DeLuca-J. Harcrow, Hutch Trinity, def. Fulbright-E. Weiner, Sterling, 6-2, 6-4; 3. Riffel-Ke. Comley, Sterling, def. Morales-Carlson, Hesston, 6-2, 7-5; 5. Blanding-J. Oberle, Ellsworth, def. Barber-Decker, Hesston, 6-1, 6-2.
