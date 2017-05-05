Football: South hires Paul Lopez as new coach

Paul Lopez was promoted from defensive line coach to head football coach of the South High Titans, replacing Kevin Steiner, who resigned this spring after five seasons to accept an administration position in the Wichita school district.
This will be the first head-coaching job for Lopez, who was also the weight-room coach for South last season. The Titans have won nine games over two seasons, the highest total in a two-year stretch since winning 10 games in 1995 and 1996.
Steiner compiled a 14-31 record in five seasons and won more games at South than any coach since Greg Gegen (32-31) left after the 1995 season.
“We felt like we did a good job with it and now it’s time for (Lopez) to take it to the next level,” Steiner said.
Steiner said it was a personal decision to move on. He’ll become assistant principal at Griffenstein-Wells Alternative Elementary.
“It was a tough decision and there is never going to be a good time to leave something you love and devoted a lot of time to,” Steiner said. “But my wife and I had a baby last winter and it’s just time for me to make changes professionally.”
Last month, long-time South athletic director Michelle Kuhns resigned. South principal Cara Ledy has been serving as acting athletic director until she finds a replacement.
Taylor Eldridge: 316-268-6270, @vkeldridge
Comments