Carroll’s defense helps hand Maize first two losses of year in sweep

When Madi Miller plays the hot corner like she did on Thursday night, Bishop Carroll softball coach Steve Harshberger turns into more of a fan.
He sat back and watched Miller make spectacular play after spectacular play, robbing Maize of hits and momentum, as her play highlighted the difference between the two teams in Carroll’s sweep of Maize with 5-3 and 8-3 victories.
Carroll improved to 17-1 and handed Maize (14-2) its first two losses, leapfrogging them in their Class 5A regional in the process.
“Madi was on fire at third with the glove tonight and that was a lot of fun to watch,” Harshberger said. “You can’t help but become a fan when you watch her work. I think I enjoy it just as much as everybody else watching.”
*cue SportsCenter Top 10 music*— Taylor Eldridge (@VKeldridge) May 4, 2017
What a play by @Madi_Miller12 to 1) get to this ball and then 2) to throw out the runner from her knees. pic.twitter.com/m7EOFZQP2C
Miller reached base three times in the doubleheader, but failed to collect a hit. Disappointed with her performance at the plate, Miller said she felt obligated to her teammates to make up for it in the field.
Did she ever.
Miller made three diving snags on hard-hit line drives her way, throwing one runner out from her knees. Her finest play may have came in the seventh inning of the second game when she dove to her left to stop a sure single, bounced up, and gunned down the runner at first with a throw across the diamond.
“We’ve been working on quick reactions all week during practice and I just felt like I had the cat-like reflexes there tonight,” Miller said. “I just really wanted to beat Maize and do whatever I could to help the team out.”
“She’s a wall out there,” Carroll shortstop Emma Eck said. “When she’s on, she’s on.”
Maize out-hit Carroll 10-6 in the first game and matched Carroll hit-for-hit in the second game, but failed to deliver the same amount of timely hits. While Carroll’s defense prevented runs from scoring, Maize’s defense allowed Carroll extra opportunities and it did.
“I’m really happy with the way we hit the ball, but we just need to clean up our defense,” Maize coach Jenny Meirowsky said. “We made errors and they took advantage of them. That’s pretty much what it came down to.”
Carroll contributed to those errors by applying pressure on Maize’s infield defense.
Eck in particular wrecked havoc, as she reached base three times on Thursday by laying down drag bunts. Twice Maize’s throw was errant and allowed runs to score and Eck to advance to second base.
“I knew the defense was back on me and they were scared and I knew our runners were going to run,” Eck said. “If the ball was going inside, I would take it inside. If it went outside, then I would take outside. I just put it down and ran it out.”
She is #DaBuntGawd for a reason. @emma_eck is just creating havoc today with her bunts. Carroll takes an 8-1 lead on Maize in ⬆️6. pic.twitter.com/L3b8Q1Zpx2— Taylor Eldridge (@VKeldridge) May 5, 2017
“When (Eck) does that, it puts pressure on the defense and you saw tonight how they reacted,” Miller said. “We put the ball on the ground and they weren’t making plays. That’s how you win games.”
In the more competitive first game, Carroll grabbed a 3-1 lead in the fourth inning when Ally Vonfeldt delivered a RBI triple followed by a RBI groundout by Callie Gowing. Maize scored runs in the fourth and the fifth, but could never tie the score.
Carroll ended two innings with double plays and prevented Maize rallies with standout defensive plays.
Maize struggled to mount much offense in the second game, even with Carroll starter Kaylin Watkins throwing again. Carroll jumped out 3-0 in the second inning and Maize never threatened.
“I was a little disappointed in how we started the second game,” Meirowsky said. “After seeing (Watkins) that many times, I’d expect us to do a little better there. That’s something we need to work on.”
Maize was led by three hits from Sophia Buzard, McKensy Glass, and Sadie Ast.
Carroll
010
210
1
—
5 6 1
Maize
100
110
0
—
3 10 3
W: Watkins. L: Ogden.
Carroll
120
032
0
—
8 6 2
Maize
000
102
0
—
3 6 2
W: Watkins. L: Arnold.
Taylor Eldridge: 316-268-6270, @vkeldridge
