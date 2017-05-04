Six girls, dirt track, lots of success

Dirt fills the place where a track would be in an oval around the football field at Sedgwick.
They have brought in the same clay mixture used for the baseball field’s infield to give its track and field team a semblance of what it competes on at meets.
There are just six girls on the team that trains on this dirt track, which has been rendered useless from the spring showers. Somehow, they are building a Class 3A power.
“I actually kind of like the dirt track. I think it helps our mindset,” Sedgwick senior Shae Ware said. “If we can do it on a dirt track, then we can do it even better on a real track.”
John Vinroe has never seen anything like this in two decades of coaching track and field in Sedgwick. This is the smallest girls team he has ever had, but it might be the one that gives Sedgwick its first trophy at the state meet in Vinroe’s tenure.
Sedgwick won the Conrad Nightingale Invitational, a large meet of mostly 3A and 2A schools, and finished second in large meets in Hillsboro and Moundridge.
“It really has been an amazing year for us,” Vinroe said. “I know we don’t have very many girls out, but we are blessed with the ones that we do have. They are some of the hardest-working girls I have ever had.”
Although Sedgwick only has six athletes, it maximizes those points with Ware, freshman Grace Thompson, and junior Sydney Hilliard able to score in multiple events.
Ware is one of 3A’s top sprinters and has logged some of the fastest times in the 100 meters (12.32 seconds), 200 (25.93), and 400 (59.94). She has won 13 of her 14 races and won three times in the triple jump (35 feet, 5 1/2 inches).
“The girl has just become a powerhouse,” Vinroe said. “Like nothing will stop her now. She’s very determined and mentally tough.”
Thompson entered with high expectations after finishing with the top shot-put throw in the nation for middle schoolers. Thompson has won five of her six meets in the shot put (36-2) and in the discus (114-7), but has also excelled in the 100 (12.86).
“It’s pretty amazing to watch her sprint the 100,” Vinroe said. “Most throwers don’t even run. At some meets they have a weight relay and everybody gets a kick out of watching the throwers run, but we’ve got a thrower who can break 13 seconds in the 100.”
Hilliard has blossomed under the tutelage of assistant Mark Stauth in the hurdle races. She has won three races in the 100 hurdles (16.75) and four in the 300 hurdles (48.45). She has hurdles to train with, but Stauth uses a tape measure and makes scratches in the dirt where the hurdles should be.
The only time Hilliard runs legitimate races in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles are when she steps on the track at meets.
“Obviously it’s not ideal, but it’s better than nothing,” Hilliard said. “It does make it hard since we don’t get the feeling of wearing spikes on a track and we don’t get to practice with the exact distances, so it makes things kind of tricky. But my coaches are really good at finding ways to help us since our situation is different.”
While those three have generated most of Sedgwick’s points, the other three — Emma Rogers and sisters Mikey and Celeste Storey — are rapidly improving.
Rogers runs the 400, while Celeste Story has cut 16 seconds off her time in the 800 and cleared 4-10 in the high jump, and Mikey Storey has dropped her 1600 time by 34 seconds.
Rogers also runs a leg on Sedgwick’s 1600 relay, which will likely contend for a title. The team has posted a season-best time of 4:13.21 with Thompson, Hilliard, Rogers and Ware.
“If you ever see Emma Rogers, she’s a tiny girl but you wouldn’t believe how strong she is,” Vinroe said. “She knows her role on the team and she’s got to maintain that lead on the third leg for Shae. She just muscles her way through it. She’s very mentally tough.”
Sedgwick will attempt to quality Ware and Thompson in three individual events, Hilliard in both hurdle races, the 1600 relay team, and Vinroe hope Rogers or one of the Storey sisters can sneak in. By his count, Sedgwick will have a chance to do well at state — but it has to take care of business at regionals first.
“Once we get in the top four at regionals, then everything that happens after that will just be icing on the cake,” Vinroe said.
The team success has been a surprise to the six girls, but it has now motivated them to achieve something no other team under Vinroe has done: bring home a team trophy from state.
“This is the best senior year I could have ever possibly asked for,” said Ware, who has signed with Washburn. “Being able to come back and for all of this to happen, it really is unbelievable and I’m very blessed to be on this team and have this opportunity.”
“Regardless of what happens, this has been one of the most fun seasons I can ever remember in my 27 years of coaching,” Vinroe said.
Taylor Eldridge: 316-268-6270, @vkeldridge
Comments