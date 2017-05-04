Girls soccer: Maize unlocks its offense with formation change

Jay Holmes has built a long-standing dynasty at Maize running a 4-4-2 formation.
But when Maize suffered three losses in April, Holmes was forced to reevaluate. He came to a conclusion a change was needed and the Eagles switched to a more offensive 3-5-2 formation.
The change has been dynamite, as Maize has rattled off four straight victories and outscored opponents 23-3 during that span. The Eagles (10-3) play at Hutchinson on Thursday, then against Bishop Carroll at home on Friday.
“I’ve been real stubborn being in a 4-4-2 for years,” Holmes said. “But I just have different personnel this year and it took me awhile to figure that out.”
Are you kidding me, @makayla_toth? She finds the angle with her left foot while being shouldered to beat a top-notch keeper. Her 27th goal. pic.twitter.com/Sgm5YOyyMw— Taylor Eldridge (@VKeldridge) May 2, 2017
The formation has moved senior Katie Krier higher up the field, as she tucks in behind the two forwards, and Holmes has given her more creative license in the offensive third. Krier plays at the top of a triangle in the midfield formed along with Cammie Davis and Liz Palmer.
The change has seemingly unlocked the trio, as all three are playing their best soccer of the season. Since the switch, Krier, Davis, and Palmer have combined for four goals and seven assists in the past four games.
“At the beginning of the season, I was really worried about how we were going to do,” Krier said. “But now I’m pretty confident. We’re playing really good and it’s so much fun to play with Liz and Cammie right now.”
The new formation has made Maize’s attack to even more lethal.
Krier, Davis, and Palmer are finding more success with combinations in the midfield and their new positions are allowing them to create better angles to deliver through balls to goal-scoring sensation MaKayla Toth.
Toth might be the best in the area at making slashing, diagonal runs through the heart of the defense and now Krier, Davis, and Palmer are able to connect with her more often.
“MaKayla can pretty much get to anything you play her, so she definitely makes us look good,” Krier said. “Basically all you have to do is find the split.”
Just a lovely through ball dropped in by @Elizabethparis_ and @makayla_toth comes THIS close to netting a hat trick in the 24'. pic.twitter.com/YwteKxzEot— Taylor Eldridge (@VKeldridge) May 3, 2017
After notching four goals in Maize’s first four games, Toth has netted 25 in the eight games since and has 29 on her ledger this season to go along with a team-high six assists. She has scored a hat trick in three straight games and seven times this season.
“I feel like I’m back to my normal self and I’m playing my best soccer right now,” Toth said. “My goals are starting to get back up there.”
While Holmes has shifted things around to increase his offense’s potency, he hasn’t sacrificed his defense. A lot of that is thanks to the play of junior defender Ashlyn Lakin, who practically becomes a sweeper and extinguishes nearly every threat in the run of play for Maize.
Currently Maize (10-3) is the third seed in the Class 5A regional, but can improve its chances of moving up in the coming days. The Eagles will host Carroll (12-1) on Friday and Newton (11-1) on Tuesday — the two teams ranked ahead at the moment.
“We have players in completely different positions that are really making a difference for us right now,” Holmes said.
“I feel like we are a completely new and different team than when we played Carroll and Maize South,” Toth said. “I feel like we’re getting off the ball a lot quicker and the formation change has made us a lot better. We’re just playing with a lot of confidence right now.”
