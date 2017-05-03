Basketball: McPherson’s Ben Pyle picks up first Division I offer

McPherson senior-to-be Ben Pyle received his first Division I offer from Abilene Christian over the weekend.
Pyle, who averaged 22.9 points and led the Bullpups to the Class 4A I championship game, has been playing with Kansas Select and is beginning to make an impresssion on college coaches with his ball-handling and shooting ability in a 6-foot-8 frame.
“The thing the Abilene Christian coach mentioned to me was his basketball IQ,” McPherson coach Kurt Kinnamon said. “That’s always been one of the things that set him apart in my mind, at least. He just really understands how to play. He understand the angles, he understands ball movement, he understands rebounding angles. Defensively, he knows how to get himself in the right spot. Those are things you can’t necessarily teach that you think guys are almost born with.”
Very excited and blessed to receive my first D1 scholarship from Abilene Christian University! pic.twitter.com/pmTvt7eIXV— Ben Pyle (@benpyle24) May 1, 2017
The 2018 prospect isn’t ranked by any recruiting web site yet, but Kinnamon suspects that mostly has to do with the fact Pyle missed all of last summer playing on the summer circut due to burns suffered in a work-place accident.
Pyle has taken an unofficial visit to Northern Iowa this summer and has heard interest from schools such as Davidson and Weber State.
Earlier this month the Kansas Select team Pyle is playing on advanced to the quarterfinals in the 17U Platinum Championship bracket in the Prep Hoops Route 66 Kick-Off in Oklahoma City.
“I think he would probably be a little more highly-recruited if he hadn’t missed last summer,” Kinnamon said. “I think now people are getting to see a lot more of him and he’s finally getting that exposure.”
Abilene Christian has recruited the Wichita area before, as it signed Maize South’s Payten Ricks last summer. Ricks started five games for Abilene Christian (13-15) this past season and averaged 3.6 points.
NEW: 2018 Ben Pyle Mixtape @ The Prep Hoops Route 66 Kickoff! (VIDEO) https://t.co/xx6xMPLLvE pic.twitter.com/KeoJXzNXr8— Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) April 5, 2017
