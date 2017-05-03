Israel Barnes picks up second Division I offer from Texas Tech

Wichita Southeast senior-to-be Israel Barnes picked up his second Division I offer on Wednesday, as Texas Tech joined Tulsa in offering a scholarship to the 6-foot-4 wing.
Barnes led the City League in scoring this past season, averaging 28.8 points as Southeast finished the season with a 10-11 record. He rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals and 24/7 Sports and a four-star prospect by ESPN in the Class of 2018.
“I was pretty excited to hear from them,” Barnes said. “This is a blessing from God and I’m just grateful they saw the work that we’ve been putting in and how good we are playing.”
Blessed and thankful to receive an offer from Texas tech University #goredraiders pic.twitter.com/bXoiYCPUSr— Israel Barnes (@Ilb_12) May 3, 2017
Barnes is running with the MoKan Elite’s Division D squad in Nike’s Elite Youth Basketball League this summer. His team is 8-0 and the last undefeated in Division D, as Barnes is averaging 8.8 points and 4.0 rebounds.
His role is drastically different with his summer team than it is at Southeast, where he is the primary scorer.
“Really I just go out there and try to guard the other team’s best player every night and also bringing some scoring to my team,” Barnes said. “I also try to be a vocal leader. I’ve been with the MoKan organization for four years and I love it and I love playing for my teammates.”
AND 1⃣❗️2018 G Israel Barnes (@Ilb_12) w/ the acrobatic finish. High character, high level athlete has been crucial to our 8⃣-0⃣ EYBL start! pic.twitter.com/R5NpVnOC3H— MOKAN Basketball (@MokanBasketball) May 3, 2017
The exposure for Barnes is increasing this summer as well. Not only is his team winning in a high-profile league, but it also has one of the highest-rising prospects in the country in five-star recruit Jontay Porter.
More coaches in the stands means more opportunities for Barnes to impress.
“I just want to show them that Wichita grit,” Barnes said. “I want to show college coaches that part in me that plays with passion every time I step on the court. I really do think that this is the best league in the country, so I want to do my best every time and try to get a win for my team.”
Barnes’ next slate of games with MoKan Elite is May 12-14 in Emerson, Ga.
