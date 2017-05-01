Carroll sweeps to a perfect City League boys tennis title

Bishop Carroll won its third straight City League boys tennis team championship and 13th in the last 14 years on Monday, but it found a way to make this one feel memorable.
For just the second time during that span, Carroll swept all four divisions for a perfect team score. Rodney Steven won in No. 1 singles, Ty Stranghoner and Jackson Oxler won in No. 1 doubles, Jack Aruskevicius won in No. 2 singles, and Braeden Huslig and Jace Brown won in No. 2 doubles.
“I’m really proud of the team for this accomplishment because it shows how well they all played,” Carroll coach Darren Huslig said. “This is pretty rare. Usually teams will win two or three, but to get all four is really impressive with as many good players as there are out there. This was pretty rewarding for our guys.”
Yeah, no one is returning that serve by @rodney_steven17. Steven wins 1st set 6-0 vs. Dunn in the City League #1 Singles . pic.twitter.com/Vg93OdmmNb— Taylor Eldridge (@VKeldridge) May 1, 2017
The highest-caliber match of the day took place in the championship match in the No. 1 singles field, as Steven and Heights’ Kerry Dunn met for the third straight year in the final.
For the third straight year, Steven prevailed — this time with a 6-1, 6-4 victory in windy conditions.
“Playing against Kerry for the third year in a row, I kind of got a feel for how he’s going to play,” Steven said. “I know he likes to go big on a lot of forehands, so I was just trying to keep it away from his forehand.”
Dunn was able to get to his forehand more often in the second set and Steven began committing more errors. Dunn led 1-0 and 3-2 before Steven rallied from his mental mistakes to win four of the final five games to take the set.
Down a set, Kerry Dunn of @WHHSLAC really playing with a lot of confidence now in Set 2. He's up 2-1 on Steven in the City match. pic.twitter.com/Cm1Z4rmYsI— Taylor Eldridge (@VKeldridge) May 1, 2017
“Rodney was hitting a heavy ball and keeping it in play and putting pressure on Kerry to do something with the ball,” Huslig said. “Then he started to give some points away, but he settled back down and got in control.”
Stranghoner and Oxler met their first challenge of the day in the final against the newly-paired Daniel House and Charles Foss from Kapaun. The championship match was a back-and-forth affair until Stranghoner and Oxler saw their serves perk up in the later games to pull away for a 7-5, 6-4 win.
Really nice winner down the line by @StranghonerTy to put Carroll (Stranghoner/Oxler) up 5-3 over Kapaun's House/Foss. Carroll up a set. pic.twitter.com/moGb7RD2UC— Taylor Eldridge (@VKeldridge) May 1, 2017
“We’ve been playing doubles for three years now and we’re friends off the court too, so that helps us out,” Oxler said. “We’ve been improving with our consistency and we’re playing more aggressively now.”
“I just think we have different playing styles,” Stranghoner said. “(Oxler) has really good ground strokes, and then I kind of like playing up at the net. I think we compliment each other really well.”
Team scores: Bishop Carroll 18, Kapaun 16, Northwest 14, East 10, Heights 10, West 10, North 6, South 8, Southeast 2.
No. 1 singles: 1. Steven Carroll, def. Dunn, Heights, 6-1, 6-4; 3. Klimiuk, Kapaun, def. Kruse, South, 6-4, 6-3. No. 2 singles: 1. Aruskevicius, Carroll, def. Minter, Northwest, 6-1, 6-0; 3. Hane, Kapaun, def. Hetrick, East, 7-6, 6-2.
No. 1 doubles: 1. Stranghour-Oxler, Carroll, def. House-Foss, Kapaun, 7-5, 6-4; 3. Nickel-Haight, Northwest, def. Ruiz-Sterner, North, 6-1, 6-0. No. 2 doubles: 1. Huslig-Brown, Carroll, def. Nickel-Flippin, Northwest, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1; 3. Mohr-Kempf, Kapaun, def. Gibson-Davis, West, 6-1, 6-2.
