Girls soccer: Taylor Eldridge rankings (May 1)

Top 10 Metro Rankings
1. CARROLL (12-1-0)
Recent form: W-W-L-W-W
This week: Trinity on Tuesday, at Maize on Friday.
2. NEWTON (10-1-0)
Recent form: W-W-W-W-W
This week: Hutchinson on Tuesday, Campus on Thursday, at Andover on Friday.
3. MAIZE SOUTH (11-1-0)
Recent form: W-W-W-W-W
This week: Andover Central on Monday, Andover on Thursday.
4. EAST (8-2-1)
Recent form: W-W-W-W-D
This week: at Collegiate on Monday, Dodge City on Tuesday, Word of Life on Thursday, Emporia on Friday.
5. NORTHWEST (7-4-1)
Recent form: W-W-L-T-W
This week: at Manhattan on Tuesday, Washburn Rural on Thursday.
6. MAIZE (8-3-0)
Recent form: W-L-W-W-W
This week: at Valley Center on Tuesday, at Hutchinson on Thursday, Carroll on Friday.
7. KAPAUN (7-5-0)
Recent form: L-W-W-L-L
This week: Trinity on Wednesday.
8. VALLEY CENTER (7-3-1)
Recent form: W-W-W-L-L
This week: at Andover on Monday, Maize on Tuesday, at Salina South on Thursday.
9. EISENHOWER (9-2-0)
Recent form: L-L-W-W-W
This week: at Derby on Monday, Rose Hill on Tuesday, Arkansas City on Thursday.
10. ANDOVER (7-2-2)
Recent form: W-W-D-D-L
This week: Valley Center on Monday, at Maize South on Thursday, Newton on Friday.
Next 10: 11. McPherson (9-3); 12. Andover Central (8-3-1); 13. Derby (5-6-0); 14. Goddard (7-5-1); 15. Mulvane (9-1-0); 16. South (6-8-0); 17. Hutchinson (5-5-1); 18. Campus (5-6-0); 19. Trinity Academy (4-6-0); 20. Collegiate (7-4-0).
CLASS 6A REGIONAL
TEAMS
PTS%
G
GA
1.
Washburn Rural (9-1-0)
90%
32
8
2.
Wichita East (8-2-1)
77%
45
16
3.
Dodge City (7-2-2)
73%
11
6
3.
Topeka (8-3-0)
73%
51
9
5.
Manhattan (7-3-0)
70%
39
8
6.
Wichita Northwest (7-4-1)
63%
37
23
7.
Garden City (5-5-2)
50%
13
18
8.
Hutchinson (5-5-1)
50%
19
25
9.
Lawrence Free State (5-6-1)
46%
17
10
10.
Derby (5-6-0)
45%
31
15
11.
Campus (5-6-0)
45%
10
35
12.
Junction City (4-6-2)
42%
13
35
13.
Wichita North (4-6-0)
40%
35
20
14.
Wichita South (6-8-0)
36%
41
28
15.
Wichita West (0-7-0)
0%
0
53
16.
Wichita Southeast (0-13-0)
0%
0
114
TAYLOR’S POWER RANKINGS
1. Washburn Rural
2. Wichita East
3. Topeka
4. Manhattan
5. Wichita Northwest
6. Dodge City
7. Lawrence Free State
8. Derby
9. South
10. North
11. Hutchinson
12. Garden City
13. Campus
14. Junction City
15. West
16. Southeast
CLASS 5A REGIONAL
TEAMS
PTS%
G
GA
1.
Bishop Carroll (12-1-0)
92%
57
4
2.
Newton (10-1-0)
91%
40
9
3.
Eisenhower (9-2-0)
82%
38
8
4.
Maize (8-3-0)
73%
46
9
5.
Andover (7-2-2)
73%
19
8
6.
Valley Center (7-3-1)
68%
42
8
7.
Goddard (7-5-1)
58%
36
26
8.
Kapaun Mt. Carmel (7-5-0)
58%
31
10
9.
Emporia (5-6-1)
46%
22
31
10.
Liberal (5-6-0)
45%
17
13
11.
Salina South (4-8-0)
33%
20
28
12.
Wichita Heights (3-7-0)
30%
25
35
13.
Great Bend (2-8-1)
23%
15
27
14.
Salina Central (1-11-0)
8%
10
34
14.
Arkansas City (1-11)
8%
3
57
TAYLOR’S POWER RANKINGS
1. Bishop Carroll
2. Newton
3. Maize
4. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
5. Valley Center
6. Eisenhower
7. Andover
8. Goddard
9. Salina South
10. Emporia
11. Liberal
12. Wichita Heights
13. Great Bend
14. Salina Central
15. Arkansas City
CLASS 4-1A REGIONAL
TEAMS
PTS%
G
GA
1.
Maize South (11-1-0)
92%
39
3
2.
Mulvane (9-1-0)
90%
28
5
3.
McPherson (9-3-0)
73%
46
13
4.
Andover Central (8-3-1)
71%
22
11
5.
Hays (8-4-0)
67%
29
14
6.
Collegiate (7-4-0)
64%
38
24
7.
Thomas More Prep (6-4-1)
61%
52
12
8.
Circle (4-5-2)
45%
43
15
9.
Trinity Academy (4-6-0)
44%
30
25
10.
Winfield (4-7-1)
38%
40
39
11.
Buhler (4-7-1)
38%
13
30
12.
Augusta (4-8-0)
33%
23
30
13.
Independent (2-8-1)
23%
22
61
14.
Rose Hill (1-10-0)
9%
6
54
15.
El Dorado (0-10-0)
0%
0
88
TAYLOR’S POWER RANKINGS
1. Maize South
2. McPherson
3. Thomas More Prep
4. Andover Central
5. Trinity Academy
6. Mulvane
7. Hays
8. Collegiate
9. Buhler
10. Augusta
11. Circle
12. Winfield
13. Independent
14. Rose Hill
15. El Dorado
