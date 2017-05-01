High School Sports

May 01, 2017 12:27 PM

Girls soccer: Taylor Eldridge rankings (May 1)

By Taylor Eldridge

Top 10 Metro Rankings

1. CARROLL (12-1-0)

Recent form: W-W-L-W-W

This week: Trinity on Tuesday, at Maize on Friday.

2. NEWTON (10-1-0)

Recent form: W-W-W-W-W

This week: Hutchinson on Tuesday, Campus on Thursday, at Andover on Friday.

3. MAIZE SOUTH (11-1-0)

Recent form: W-W-W-W-W

This week: Andover Central on Monday, Andover on Thursday.

4. EAST (8-2-1)

Recent form: W-W-W-W-D

This week: at Collegiate on Monday, Dodge City on Tuesday, Word of Life on Thursday, Emporia on Friday.

5. NORTHWEST (7-4-1)

Recent form: W-W-L-T-W

This week: at Manhattan on Tuesday, Washburn Rural on Thursday.

6. MAIZE (8-3-0)

Recent form: W-L-W-W-W

This week: at Valley Center on Tuesday, at Hutchinson on Thursday, Carroll on Friday.

7. KAPAUN (7-5-0)

Recent form: L-W-W-L-L

This week: Trinity on Wednesday.

8. VALLEY CENTER (7-3-1)

Recent form: W-W-W-L-L

This week: at Andover on Monday, Maize on Tuesday, at Salina South on Thursday.

9. EISENHOWER (9-2-0)

Recent form: L-L-W-W-W

This week: at Derby on Monday, Rose Hill on Tuesday, Arkansas City on Thursday.

10. ANDOVER (7-2-2)

Recent form: W-W-D-D-L

This week: Valley Center on Monday, at Maize South on Thursday, Newton on Friday.

Next 10: 11. McPherson (9-3); 12. Andover Central (8-3-1); 13. Derby (5-6-0); 14. Goddard (7-5-1); 15. Mulvane (9-1-0); 16. South (6-8-0); 17. Hutchinson (5-5-1); 18. Campus (5-6-0); 19. Trinity Academy (4-6-0); 20. Collegiate (7-4-0).

CLASS 6A REGIONAL

TEAMS

PTS%

G

GA

1.

Washburn Rural (9-1-0)

90%

32

8

2.

Wichita East (8-2-1)

77%

45

16

3.

Dodge City (7-2-2)

73%

11

6

3.

Topeka (8-3-0)

73%

51

9

5.

Manhattan (7-3-0)

70%

39

8

6.

Wichita Northwest (7-4-1)

63%

37

23

7.

Garden City (5-5-2)

50%

13

18

8.

Hutchinson (5-5-1)

50%

19

25

9.

Lawrence Free State (5-6-1)

46%

17

10

10.

Derby (5-6-0)

45%

31

15

11.

Campus (5-6-0)

45%

10

35

12.

Junction City (4-6-2)

42%

13

35

13.

Wichita North (4-6-0)

40%

35

20

14.

Wichita South (6-8-0)

36%

41

28

15.

Wichita West (0-7-0)

0%

0

53

16.

Wichita Southeast (0-13-0)

0%

0

114

TAYLOR’S POWER RANKINGS

1. Washburn Rural

2. Wichita East

3. Topeka

4. Manhattan

5. Wichita Northwest

6. Dodge City

7. Lawrence Free State

8. Derby

9. South

10. North

11. Hutchinson

12. Garden City

13. Campus

14. Junction City

15. West

16. Southeast

CLASS 5A REGIONAL

TEAMS

PTS%

G

GA

1.

Bishop Carroll (12-1-0)

92%

57

4

2.

Newton (10-1-0)

91%

40

9

3.

Eisenhower (9-2-0)

82%

38

8

4.

Maize (8-3-0)

73%

46

9

5.

Andover (7-2-2)

73%

19

8

6.

Valley Center (7-3-1)

68%

42

8

7.

Goddard (7-5-1)

58%

36

26

8.

Kapaun Mt. Carmel (7-5-0)

58%

31

10

9.

Emporia (5-6-1)

46%

22

31

10.

Liberal (5-6-0)

45%

17

13

11.

Salina South (4-8-0)

33%

20

28

12.

Wichita Heights (3-7-0)

30%

25

35

13.

Great Bend (2-8-1)

23%

15

27

14.

Salina Central (1-11-0)

8%

10

34

14.

Arkansas City (1-11)

8%

3

57

TAYLOR’S POWER RANKINGS

1. Bishop Carroll

2. Newton

3. Maize

4. Kapaun Mt. Carmel

5. Valley Center

6. Eisenhower

7. Andover

8. Goddard

9. Salina South

10. Emporia

11. Liberal

12. Wichita Heights

13. Great Bend

14. Salina Central

15. Arkansas City

CLASS 4-1A REGIONAL

TEAMS

PTS%

G

GA

1.

Maize South (11-1-0)

92%

39

3

2.

Mulvane (9-1-0)

90%

28

5

3.

McPherson (9-3-0)

73%

46

13

4.

Andover Central (8-3-1)

71%

22

11

5.

Hays (8-4-0)

67%

29

14

6.

Collegiate (7-4-0)

64%

38

24

7.

Thomas More Prep (6-4-1)

61%

52

12

8.

Circle (4-5-2)

45%

43

15

9.

Trinity Academy (4-6-0)

44%

30

25

10.

Winfield (4-7-1)

38%

40

39

11.

Buhler (4-7-1)

38%

13

30

12.

Augusta (4-8-0)

33%

23

30

13.

Independent (2-8-1)

23%

22

61

14.

Rose Hill (1-10-0)

9%

6

54

15.

El Dorado (0-10-0)

0%

0

88

TAYLOR’S POWER RANKINGS

1. Maize South

2. McPherson

3. Thomas More Prep

4. Andover Central

5. Trinity Academy

6. Mulvane

7. Hays

8. Collegiate

9. Buhler

10. Augusta

11. Circle

12. Winfield

13. Independent

14. Rose Hill

15. El Dorado

