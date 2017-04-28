KSHSAA board keeps classification-changing proposals alive for final vote

A pair of proposals to change the size and number of classifications in Kansas high school sports cleared its first step on Friday.
The Kansas State High School Activities Association board of directors passed both proposals submitted by a 14-person committee who studied classification changes for more than a year.
Friday’s votes by the board of directors does not finalize either proposal. Schools across the state will have the final say in a vote that will happen in May.
And just like that, the football proposal passes with a majority (56 yays, 11 nays). Now up to Class 4-1A schools to pass the proposal. pic.twitter.com/KCR9J8SCMS— Taylor Eldridge (@VKeldridge) April 28, 2017
“To take this next step is significant for our member schools,” said Bill Faflick, who was part of the committee. “They want to see a change and this was a necessary step to make that possible.”
The first proposal for football only, which passed 56-11, would eliminate the two divisions of Class 4A, rid 3A teams of playing 3 games in 10 days in the playoffs, and revive 1A football for the first time since 1984. The model would trim 4A to 32 schools, set 3A and 2A at 48 schools, and the remaining 11-man schools playing in 1A, with approximately 50 in both divisions of 8-man football.
In the postseason, 4A would follow the current 8-game district model used by 32-team classes like 6A and 5A where the first round of the playoffs would begin in Week 9. For the 48-team classes 3A and 2A, there would be a 5-game district season with the playoffs also beginning Week 9.
Nailing down a final posteason model for football, which the first proposal lacked, was crucial to the proposal’s success on Friday, according to Faflick. It will be voted on by schools affected 4A through 1A and will require a majority in the total votes, as well as a majority from the classes (meaning it needs to pass in three of the four classes).
“The more detail you can provide, the more informed their decision can be,” Faflick said. “Now knowing what the end result will be is a huge step.”
The second proposal, which passed 52-15, addresses all sports but football and would expand 6A and 5A to 36 schools, trim 4A to 36 schools, lock 3A and 2A in at 64 schools with the approximately 117 other schools competing in 1A. It also details changes on how the classification changes would affect regional qualifying for each sport.
The proposal passed 52-15 and featured little discussion from the 67 members on the board of directors in attendance on Friday.
“I’m very pleased and I’m encouraged the vote was not even close,” Faflick said. “I thought it would be closer. I think the board exercised some wisdom. They gave that initial approval and now it goes back to the schools and now they have a chance to weigh in.”
The all-sports proposal will be voted on by all schools throughout the state and will require a majority of total votes statewide.
Faflick said if the proposal passes will likely come down to how the largest schools (Class 6A and 5A) and the smallest schools (2A and 1A) vote.
“Now we’re adding a few more athletes at the 6A level and in those quasi-team sports that means they’re not competing against several more thousands of students than they did before,” Faflick said. “I also think at that 1A level, 117 is a large number. Even if it’s less than 117, which it will be (through co-operative agreements), that’s still a large number.”
Wichita-area implications
If the proposed football model passes, then the following classification changes would occur under the current enrollment figures:
▪ Clearwater, Collegiate, Kingman, Nickerson, Pratt, Smoky Valley, and Trinity Academy all drop from 4A II to 3A with Douglass, Halstead, and Haven remaining in 3A.
▪ Current 3A members Belle Plaine, Chaparral, Cheney, Conway Springs, Garden Plain, Hesston, Hutch Trinity, Independent would drop to 2A.
If the proposed model passes in all sports except football, then the following classification changes would occur under the current enrollment figures:
▪ Heights and Maize would be bumped to 6A, while Andover Central, Maize South, and McPherson would be bumped back up to 5A.
▪ Andale, Augusta, Buhler, Circle, Clearwater, El Dorado, Mulvane, Rose Hill, Trinity Academy, Wellington, and Winfield will remain in 4A.
▪ Collegiate, Haven, Nickerson, Pratt, and Smoky Valley would drop to 3A, while Chaparral, Cheney, Douglass, Halstead, Hesston, Kingman would remain in 3A.
▪ Belle Plaine, Conway Springs, Garden Plain, Hutch Trinity, Independent, Remington, and Sedgwick would drop 2A.
Taylor Eldridge: 316-268-6270, @vkeldridge
