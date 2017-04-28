Boys golf: Padgett, Maize South make a statement in Hesston

When your son is the defending Class 5A champion and already signed to play collegiately at Auburn, you have to come up with some creative ways for motivation.
So even though Maize South senior Wells Padgett had won all four of his tournaments this season, his mother ribbed him a little bit leading up to Thursday’s tournament in Hesston on why he had yet to break 70 this season.
Challenge accepted.
Padgett delivered a season-low 64, a 7-under scoreboard on Hesston Golf Course, and Maize South posted a team-low score of 295 to win the Hesston Invitational by 13 strokes over a field that included Trinity Academy, Andover Central, and Andale.
“I had to prove to her that I could go that low,” Padgett said. “She just said, ‘That’s the Wells I know.’”
Looking back, Padgett picked out several missed opportunities on the greens for him to dip even lower.
He said he didn’t make a putt over six feet on the day, but excelled because he had excellent command over his driver, which was leaving him with a wedge in hand on most holes.
“I was just hitting my wedge really well,” Padgett said. “I just couldn’t make a putt. I didn’t have any three-putts, but I didn’t make a long putt either.”
On Thursday, Cale Bontrager (76) and Ben Heide (76) posted season-low scores and Adam Kasitz (79), Ethan Hartig (80), and Cooper Blaske (81) weren’t far behind. All six of the Mavericks have now gone below 80 this season.
“Honestly, we were talking about that coming in and we were aiming for our third and fourth score to be at least 80,” Padgett said. “So that was pretty incredible for us to have all six guys at 81 or blow. We knew we could do something like that, we just had to go out there and prove to everyone else we could.”
