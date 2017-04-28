Rod Browning heads into Wichita Sports Hall of Fame

Knowing she would be out of town during her high school coach’s induction into the Wichita Sports Hall of Fame, Angela Buckner wrote Rod Browning a letter Wednesday night.
Buckner, an Eagle All-State basketball player at Kapaun Mount Carmel in 2000, credited Browning for nurturing the skills that would lead her not only to a successful career at Wichita State, but her job as a recreation director for the city of Wichita.
“Without his tutelage, I wouldn’t be at the place I’ve arrived today,” said Buckner, a three-time All-Missouri Valley Conference player and the Shockers’ career rebounding leader. “He just really made a lasting impact on me.”
On Saturday, Browning will join Buckner, a 2008 inductee, in the Wichita Sports Hall of Fame. Browning, who retired last year after 34 seasons at Kapaun and Remington, is one of 10 individuals who will be inducted along with WSU’s national championship bowling teams, media honoree Clark Schafer and organizational inductee Vype Magazine.
The class, which includes retired NFL player Kamerion Wembley, WSU athletes Jamar Howard and Charlie O’Brien, longtime Shocker pitching coach Brent Kemnitz and former Newman basketball coach Mark Potter, will be enshrined at 2 p.m. at Hillside Christian Church, 8330 E. Douglas. Admission is free.
With standouts like Buckner, Browning led Kapaun’s girls to a 356-175 record and 10 state tournament appearances in 24 seasons. He added more than 100 victories in 10 years as the boys coach at Remington before turning the program over to his assistant and former player Matt Regier after the 2015-16 season.
Browning’s victory total at Kapaun trails only former Bishop Carroll coach Don Racine’s 564 among all City League girls coaches.
“He helped me to become a Division I athlete,” said Buckner, who hung around Kapaun practices and games prior to high school when her older sisters played for Browning. “We’d run, we’d sweat and practices always ended on the free throw line.
“Everybody would have to make a free throw. It was a team building thing. Everybody would encourage whatever random player he selected.”
Big picture thinking quickly became part of Browning’s philosophy after he became Kapaun’s head coach in 1982.
“My first assistant was Charlie Martel,” Browning said. “When he and I first started, we had two or three pretty rough years. I’d go home after games and watch a lot of film.
“He kept saying, ‘It’s just a game. We can go out and work as hard as we can and prepare the best we can, but at the end of the day, it’s just a game.’ After I got that in my mind, I really started enjoying it.”
The Crusaders reached the 5A tournament five times in six seasons from 1987-93. Kapaun finished third three times with 22-win seasons, twice losing by one point in the semifinals to perennial power Bishop Miege.
Browning, a four-time City League coach of the year, guided teams to five more state appearances in his final eight seasons at Kapaun, including two with Buckner. All of those ended in the 5A quarterfinals and after the 2005-06 season, Kapaun parted ways with Browning.
He was soon hired at Remington, coaching boys for the first time since he led a sixth grade team in 1977. The Broncos won 17 games his first year and had another stretch of four consecutive winning seasons.
“I looked at it as a second chapter,” Browning said. “It was an adjustment just from a standpoint of the size of the school. There were no cuts – everyone who comes out makes the team.
“It was great to start practicing on the first day instead of conducting tryouts.”
Browning, who attended many of Remington’s home games last season and occasionally substitute teaches at the school, recalled the postgame scene from his final game as coach, a sub-state loss at Hesston. Family members on hand to greet him included his first grandchild, Lexie, who was born a few months earlier.
It took Browning back several years to a difficult season-ending loss with Kapaun, when Lexie’s father, Matt, was a toddler.
“I came out of the locker room and I was just devastated,” Browning said. “Then this little guy came running across the court with a huge smile on his face, and all the sudden that basketball game didn’t mean a whole lot. That image is implanted.”
