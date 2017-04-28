Girls soccer: How Carroll’s back-line has been the quiet foundation in 12-1 start

There’s a lot to like for coach Greg Rauch in Bishop Carroll’s 12-1 start following a 1-0 road victory at Kapaun Mount Carmel on Thursday.
Hanleigh Allen and Erin Akin are playing their best soccer, as Allen notched her 29th goal of the season on Thursday for the game’s only goal. Taryn Lubbers has been a creative force in the middle and her freshman classmates Lauren and Libby Brooks have provided pace and quality to the outside of Carroll’s attack.
That is all new and exciting, which is why the new offensive punch for Carroll this season has somewhat overshadowed what the Golden Eagles have always been good at under coach Greg Rauch: defending.
But the way senior Jadin Kaltenbach (left back) and sophomore Paige Liston (center back) have integrated with Whitney Bockover (right back) and Maguire Sullivan (center back) in front of Ashton McCorry in goal so seamlessly is a large reason for Carroll’s success. After 13 games, Carroll’s defense has kept 10 clean sheets and conceded just four goals.
Lost in a 12-1 start for @BishopCarrol1: outstanding play of @whit_grace15, @maguiree_, Paige Liston, Jadin Kaltenbach & @AshtonMcCorry1. pic.twitter.com/GzzVTtGVuL— Taylor Eldridge (@VKeldridge) April 28, 2017
“I kind of brought this up in practice the other day, but we kind of forget about it,” Rauch said. “We just kind of take it for granted. But they have stepped up for us and played at a very high level. We’ve had very few hiccups in the back this season.”
Since Kaltenbach already had varsity experience, it’s not surprising to Rauch the senior has been able to raise her level once she claimed the full-time starting job at left back. But how Liston, a sophomore who had never played varsity before, paired with Sullivan, a 2-time All-Metro selection, would be crucial to Carroll’s back line.
“Honestly, in the very beginning I was very intimidated,” Liston said. “But I got to know her and we bonded really fast and now we’re communicating really well in the back and that helps.”
Yes, @BishopCarrol1's back line comes under fire but look at the job @maguiree_, Paige Liston & @whit_grace15 do to close down all attempts. pic.twitter.com/GUXcWqvMME— Taylor Eldridge (@VKeldridge) April 28, 2017
The new back line has already established a rhythm in their pressure, cover, and balance. The Liston-Sullivan partnership in particular have found success with Liston playing a psuedo stopper role with Sullivan morphing into a sweeper.
“Maguire is a one-man wrecking crew,” Rauch said. “But you can’t defend with just one. They’re much better when all four of them are defending at a high level.”
“Paige is really good at pressuring and she’s more of the aggressive one and I like to stay back and cover and pick up the runners and deal with the speed back there,” Sullivan said. “We’re working really well off each other and I think Whitney is a big part of that too.”
Bockover has been the steady senior leader on the back line. She has a wealth of experience as a four-year starter for Carroll and she has led by example on the field this season.
“She’s been a stud for us for four years, but (her play) is on another level right now,” Rauch said. “She’s ready to go to Washburn and she’s ready to defend collegiately right now.”
The back line has played so well that being keeper for Carroll can sometimes be a boring job, but McCorry has answered the call when she has been tested in goal this season.
Look at @anna_roulston coming up from the back to deliver this upper-90 shot from distance in the 79'. Kapaun still knocking vs. Carroll. pic.twitter.com/jEyZ68co6M— Taylor Eldridge (@VKeldridge) April 28, 2017
Carroll has shut out quality offensive teams like Derby, Maize, Thomas More Prep, East, North, and Kapaun this season.
“We just kind of have fun with it,” McCorry said. “If one of them makes a mistake, then the other three are always right there to back them up. There’s no man left behind on our team.”
