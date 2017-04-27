First step of classification-changing vote will happen Friday

The future of high school sports in Kansas could be changing, as early as Friday.
That’s when the board of directors at the Kansas State High School Activities Association will vote on two proposals submitted by a 14-person committee that would change the size and number of classifications in all sports. If one or both proposals pass, then the measures would require a majority vote from the schools and classes affected before taking effect at the start of the 2018-19 school year.
The first proposal addresses all sports but football and would expand Classes 6A and 5A and trim 4A to 36 schools each, lock 3A and 2A in at 64 schools with the approximately 117 other schools competing in 1A. It also details how the changes would affect regional qualifying for each sport.
The second proposal, for football, would eliminate the two divisions of 4A, and revive 1A football for the first time since 1984. The model would cut 4A to 32 schools, set 3A and 2A at 48 schools with the remaining playing in 1A — eliminating the 3-games-in-10-days issue in the 3A playoffs.
“What we tried to do as a committee was do what was best for kids all across Kansas, opposed to what was best for any particular school,” said Bill Faflick, a committee member. “We tried to look at this philosophically. I feel like these proposals are reflective of what the schools asked for and I think it’s time for a change.”
It is likely the board of directors will pass both measures since the KSHSAA appointed the committee to specifically study the classification model and these are their recommended changes.
That means it will be left up to the schools — superintendents, principals, and athletic directors — to decide ultimately if it passes.
Since the proposal has now been split, one measure could pass and the other could fail. Faflick said it is uncertain when a date for the school voting would take place if either proposals is approved on Friday.
The first vote, changing the classifications in all sports except football, would require the majority of total votes across the state. Only schools affected (Classes 4A through 1A) will vote and it will require the majority of total votes from that as well as a majority from the classes (meaning it needs the majority in three of the four classes) to pass.
“There really hasn’t been a lot of chatter about that down in our area,” Faflick said. “I know schools have had time to process it and the information has been out there for everybody for awhile now. We’re all excited to see what happens Friday and see what comes next.”
