Megan Kiel returns to Derby swimming with state record in mind

Megan Kiel’s return to the pool for the Derby girls swimming team hasn’t felt like a comeback for the Panthers.
Last spring the team supported Kiel as she took the high school season off to compete in regional meets in pursuit of making the cut for the Olympic Trials in the 50-yard freestyle. Kiel was able to cut her time down to 22.92 seconds, which was sixth-hundredths of a second away from qualifying for the U.S. Trials.
“She had a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to try to reach this amazing goal and we missed not having her, but we were all super happy for her and had a lot of fun cheering her on,” Derby coach Bronwynne Queen said. “It has been so awesome to have Megan back swimming us this season and it’s been a huge lift for the team.”
Kiel enjoyed her time chasing the Trials, but missed the team atmosphere of high school swimming.
“I’ve had so much fun this season and the team is even bigger this year,” Kiel said. “It’s good to meet a lot of the new girls and I’ve had so much fun swimming with them.”
During her freshman season in 2015, Kiel finished runner-up in the 50 free in Class 6A and fourth in the 100 free as well as swimming a leg on Derby’s 200 medley relay and 200 free relay teams.
Kiel said she will swim both individual events again at state as a junior (her season-best times of 23.23 in the 50 free and 53.63 in the 100 free are already state cuts) and has made it a goal to win the 6A title in the 50 free and break the meet record of 23.05 set by Lawrence Free State’s Courtney Caldwell. Kiel holds the Derby record in both events, as well.
“The state meet is so exciting, even compared to all of the club meets,” Kiel said. “Everyone gets so loud and it’s so exciting, so I think it would really mean a lot to me if I’m able to win there.”
Kiel has worked to improve her streamline during the 50 free, which is the underwater stroke used when swimmers make the turn at the wall.
“I’ve worked on keeping my arms tight and making sure everything stays connected,” Kiel said. “I don’t want there to be a pause in my kick. I’ve really been trying to focus on that part.”
Kiel is less than two tenths off the state meet record time with still more than three weeks left before the state meet on May 19 in Topeka. Queen is excited to think of the possibilities of what Kiel can do when she begins to peak.
“It’s so awesome she’s shooting for the state time and we’re all for it,” Queen said. “Even if she doesn’t break it, I will be endlessly proud of her for what she’s put in. She is such a hard worker and it’s awesome to see her put in the time. Not many people get to hold records, so that would be awesome to see.”
