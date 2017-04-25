Basketball: K-State first to offer Newton freshman Ty Berry

Following a standout performance over the weekend in New York to kick off play in the Under Armour Association, Newton freshman Ty Berry received his first scholarship offer from Kansas State on Monday.
Berry, a 6-foot-2 Class of 2020 guard, led KC Run GMC Under-15 team to a 3-1 record and was the third-leading scorer through the first weekend after averaging 16.8 points in 22 minutes per game. Berry shot 54 percent from the field and made 8 of 15 three-pointers to go along with eight steals and six blocks in four games.
Berry said he received the offer via a phone call from Kansas State assistant coach Chester Frazier, who was in attendance in New York.
“There were a lot of college coaches up there and K-State was one of them, so it was really exciting for them to call and offer,” Berry said. “I feel like I did a lot of scoring and did a good job hustling and playing defense and doing the little things.”
Berry led Newton in scoring as a freshman this past season, finishing with a 21.8-point scoring average and helping the Railers to a sub-state championship appearance.
“I can’t say I’m surprised (by the offer),” Newton coach Andy Hill said. “I think he’s just the overall complete package and you don’t see that very often with a kid that young. He loves to win and he loves to compete. He plays hard and he’s one of the hardest workers I’ve ever coached. There’s certainly a lot of things to like about his game.”
Berry will play with the KC Run GMC U-15 team this summer on the UAA circuit. The team plays next on May 27 and 28.
“(Getting offered) really pushes me to work even harder to get even more and just do my best,” Berry said. “This is something I’ve always dreamed of and it’s always been one of my goals. I’m just really excited.”
Comments