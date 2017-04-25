Baseball: Carroll takes over first place in City League with sweep of Heights

Thanks to a sturdy defense and a starting pitching duo like Jacob Ensz and Blake Freeman, Carroll has enjoyed a relaxed approach at the plate this season.
The combination has led to a 12-1 start to the season after Carroll picked up a doubleheader sweep of Heights at McAdams Park on Monday evening, handing the Falcons (10-2) their first losses of the season in 8-1 and 5-0 defeats. Carroll improved to 10-0 in City League play with doubleheaders remaining against East, North, and Northwest.
Ensz and Freeman, both left-handers, each registered complete game victories, as Ensz allowed three hits and only one baseunner past second base and Freeman followed with a 5-hit shutout to go along with seven strikeouts.
“Most of the time we only need two or three runs to beat a team because we know our pitching is going to be so good,” Carroll senior shortstop Adam Theis said. “We have so much confidence in those guys. When you know you’re not going to get beat on the defensive end, then hitting just comes a lot more easy.”
That certainly was the case on Monday with Ensz and Freeman both dialed in.
Theis gave Carroll the momentum swing it needed in the first game, blasting a 2-run home run over the left-field fence to arm Ensz with a 3-0 lead in the third inning. Theis finished the game 3 for 4 with two runs and three RBIs.
“Adam has been really locked in and I’ve been impressed with him this season, not just at the plate but with his base running and everything he does for us,” Ebright said. “He’s just a beast out there.”
Tyler Alverson, Brayden Whitchurch, and Justin Tangney all came through with RBI hits in the game, but they were unnecessary with Ensz on the mound. Despite never finding complete command of his fastball to work off of, Ensz countered with a heavier dosage of breaking balls.
“I thought my breaking ball was really good today,” Ensz said. “The wind was blowing out today, so it broke a little bit harder for me and it worked out. I was able to get out of some tight spots with it since my fastball wasn’t working as well.”
Heights didn’t have a problem manufacturing baserunners, but struggled to string together hits and failed to produce a single extra base hit in either game.
That was unexpected for Heights manager Jeff Topping, whose team averaged better than 10 runs per game in its 10-0 start.
“Great pitching will beat good hitting any day of the week and their pitchers were at the top of their game today,” Topping said. “I thought we hit the ball hard at times, but just right at people and we could never get anything started. We’ve got to coach better, got to play better, got to hit better, and got to pitch better and hopefully we can bounce back on Thursday.”
After watching Ensz piece together another victory, Freeman found success with his off-speed pitches in the second game.
Ebright usually caps Freeman at 75 pitches, but the coach was impressed by Freeman’s competitiveness and determination to finish the game on the mound. So Ebright trusted him to close the game out and Freeman responded with a complete game shutout in 97 pitches.
“He wanted the ball in his hands and I thought Blake really showed his maturation as a pitcher tonight,” Ebright said. “He’s just a junior, for him to step up like that was huge for us. I was really proud of him.”
After trying to locate Ensz’s slicing curve ball in the first game, Heights’ hitters had problems detecting Freeman’s change-up in the second game. It became the junior’s strikeout pitch.
“His changeup is just dirty,” Ebright said. “It looks just like his fastball coming out of his hand and there’s a pretty good differential in speeds, so it’s a really effective pitch for him.”
“I was hitting my sports and I was feeling really good with my off-speed stuff,” Freeman said. “I was just making sure they were swinging at the pitches I wanted them to be swinging at.”
AJ Peters and Freeman added RBI hits in the second inning of the second game to give Carroll an early 3-0 led, then Peters drove in two more in the seventh with a RBI single to center field.
CARROLL 8, HEIGHTS 1
Carroll (11-1)
012
050
0
—
8 8 1
Heights (10-1)
000
010
0
—
1 3 3
W: Ensz. L: Bechtel. HR: Carroll, Theis.
CARROLL: Freeman 1-3, Tangney 0-4, Theis 3-4, Lara 0-3, Peters 1-4, Alverson 2-3, Stuckey 0-4, Flax 1-2, Whitchurch 0-1, Kobler 0-4. Pitching: Ensz 7 IP-0 ER.
HEIGHTS: Carroll 0-3, Boomsma 0-2, Greer 0-2, Bechtel 0-2, Kealey 0-1, Ellison 2-3, Troyer 1-3, Tate 0-2, Mode 0-2, McFarlane 0-1, Chesser 0-1. Pitching: Bechtel 5 IP-4 ER, Kealey 2-0.
CARROLL 5, HEIGHTS 0
Carroll (12-1)
030
000
2
—
5 6 0
Heights (10-2)
000
000
0
—
0 4 0
W: Freeman. L: Ellison.
CARROLL: Freeman 1-4, Tangney 0-3, Whitchurch 1-3, Theis 0-1, Lara 1-4, Peters 2-4, Alverson 1-3, Stuckey 0-2, Kobler 0-1. Pitching: Freeman 7 IP-0 ER.
HEIGHTS: Carroll 0-2, Boomsma 1-3, Greer 0-3, Bechtel 0-2, Ellison 1-2, Troyer 0-3, Tate 1-3, Mode 0-2, Chesser 0-1, McFarlane 1-3. Pitching: Ellison 2 IP-3 ER, Tate 4-0, Carroll 1-2.
EAST 11, SOUTHEAST 1
Southeast (0-9)
010
00
—
1 5 3
East (4-5)
700
04
—
11 9 0
W: Steward. L: Shegog.
SOUTHEAST: Anderson 1-3, Shegog 1-3, Steadman 1-3, Witt 0-1, Cherry 0-2, Torres 0-1, Ross 0-2, Adamah 1-1, Johnson 1-2. Pitching: Shegog 1 IP-4 ER, Smith 3 2/3-3.
EAST: Loerke 2-4, Eshelman 2-3, Wilcox 0-1, Steward 1-3, Mosher 0-2, Sousa 1-2, Gomez 1-3, Means 1-2, Lancelot 1-2. Pitching: Steward 4 2/3 IP-1 ER, Gomez 0 1/3-0.
EAST 12, SOUTHEAST 2
Southeast (0-10)
000
020
—
2 6 2
East (5-5)
110
028
—
12 12 0
W: Steward. L: Shegog. HR: East, Steward.
SOUTHEAST: Anderson 1-3, Shegog 0-2, Steadman 2-2, Witt 1-2, Cherry 0-3, Ligon 0-2, Adamah 1-3, Calvert 0-2, Smith 1-3. Pitching: Witt 5 IP-4 ER, Ross 0 2/3-6.
EAST: Loerke 1-3, Eshelman 2-3, Wilcox 2-3, Sousa 0-2, Steward 1-4, Mosher 4-4, Hollingsworth 0-1, Hutson 1-1, Graber 0-1, Means 1-1, Lancelot 0-3. Pitching: Sousa 3 IP-0 ER, Graber 2-2, Means 1-0.
SALINA SOUTH 13, GODDARD 3
Goddard (3-7)
101
01
—
3 7 2
S. South (5-4)
045
04
—
13 10 2
W: Peters. L: Ramos. HR: Salina South, Humm.
GODDARD: Cohens 1-2, Dryden 2-2, Ramos 1-2, Gordon 0-1, Burdett 1-2, Morrow 0-2, Vang 0-3, Wright 0-2, Bannister 1-2, Beason 1-2. Pitching: Ramos 3 IP-9 ER, Gordon 1 2/3-3.
SALINA SOUTH: Aranda 1-3, Haddock 2-3, Lundgrin 1-3, Peters 2-3, Sullivan 1-4, Jensen 1-2, Resley 0-2, Humm 1-2, Sterrett 1-3. Pitching: Peters 4 IP-2 ER, Wassenberg 1-0.
SALINA SOUTH 7, GODDARD 6
Goddard (3-8)
231
000
0
—
6 10 0
S. South (6-4)
300
200
2
—
7 11 0
W: McAfee. L: Cohens. HR: Goddard, Vang.
GODDARD: Cohens 4-4, Dryen 0-2, Carr 0-1, Ramos 2-4, Burdett 1-4, Morrow 0-4, Vang 2-3, Beason 0-1, Robinson 1-3, Schulz 0-2, Bannister 0-2. Pitching: Dryden 3 2/3 IP-5 ER, Carr 0 1/3-0, Cohens 2-2.
SALINA SOUTH: Aranda 3-5, Haddock 1-3, Lundgrin 2-2, Peters 2-4, Sullivan 0-2, Jensen 0-3, Sterrett 2-2, McAfee 0-1, Wassenberg 1-4, Stret 0-3. Pitching: Sterrett 3 IP-6 ER, McAfee 4-0.
ANDALE-GARDEN PLAIN 20, AUGUSTA 7
Andale-GP (11-0)
312
216
5
—
20 23 3
Augusta (9-2)
007
000
0
—
7 16 2
W: Cates. L: Blakesley. HR: Andale-GP, Pacha (2), Post (2), Postelthwait; Augusta, Roberts.
ANDALE-GP: Denk 2-3, Wells 3-5, Postlethwait 4-6, Baxley 4-4, Bradbury 1-1, Pacha 3-4, Barbeau 0-1, Herbst 0-3, Post 3-5, Savoie 1-5, Meyer 1-3, Bugner 1-1. Pitching: Postelthwait 2 2/3 IP-7 ER, Cates 2-0, Denk 2 1/3-0.
AUGUSTA: Whitehead 3-4, Saldana 2-4, Riley 2-3, Eldringhoff 1-4, Roberts 2-4, Smith 0-1, Blakesley 2-3, McGuire 0-3, Eberhardt 2-4, Wesbrooks 2-4. Pitching: Saldana 2 IP-4 ER, Blakesley 2-4, Wesbrooks 1 2/3-7, Smith 1 1/3-5.
ANDALE-GARDEN PLAIN 8, AUGUSTA 7
Andale-GP (12-0)
102
041
0
—
8 6 0
Augusta (9-3)
030
400
0
—
7 11 0
W: Post. L: Riley. HR: Andale-GP, Post.
ANDALE-GP: Denk 0-1, Wells 2-4, Postlethwait 1-3, Baxley 0-2, Pacha 1-4, Herbst 0-3, Post 1-4, Savoie 0-2, Niemann 1-3. Pitching: Baxley 3 2/3 IP-7 ER, Bugner 0 1/3-0, Post 2-0, Denk 1-0.
AUGUSTA: Whitehead 1-3, Saldana 0-3, Riley 2-3, Eldringhoff 0-2, Roberts 1-2, Smith 2-4, Clausing 2-4, Tole 2-4, Eberhardt 1-3, Wesbrooks 0-3. Pitching: Whitehead 4 IP-2 ER, Eberhardt 1-4, Riley 2-1.
BUHLER 12, WELLINGTON 0
Wellington (5-7)
000
00
—
0 2 1
Buhler (8-1)
032
7x
—
12 11 1
W: Thornton. L: Burnett.
WELLINGTON: Jimenez 1-3, Frame 0-2, Phelps 0-2, Nuss 0-2, Troutman 0-2, Daughtry 0-2, Jones 0-2, Cary 0-1, Driscoll 1-2. Pitching: Frame 2 IP-3 ER, Sears 1 2/3-7, Schoemann 0-2, Reinhart 0 1/3-0.
BUHLER: White 1-4, Schrag 1-2, Schultz 1-3, Ja. Burkhart 0-2, Goertzen 2-2, Quillin 2-4, Jh. Burkhart 2-2, Brown 2-2, Dunning 0-1. Pitching: Dreher 5 IP-0 ER.
BUHLER 11, WELLINGTON 4
Wellington (5-8)
020
110
0
—
4 5 4
Buhler (9-1)
020
621
x
—
11 10 1
W: Thornton. L: Burnett.
WELLINGTON: Driscoll 0-3, Jimenez 1-3, Phelps 0-2, Reinhart 0-2, Ferguson 0-3, Troutman 1-3, Daughtry 1-3, Burnett 2-3, Billington 0-2. Pitching: Daughtry 3 1/3 IP-6 ER, Cary 1 1/3-1, Jones 1-1, Schoemann 0 1/3-0.
BUHLER: White 1-3, Schrag 1-4, Schultz 0-3, Ja. Burhart 1-2, Goertzen 2-3, Quillin 0-4, Jh. Burkhart 3-4, Epp 1-2, Brown 1-3. Pitching: Schrag 5 IP-2 ER, Sweet 2-0.
COLLEGIATE 7, EL DORADO 4
El Dorado (4-6)
003
010
0
—
4 8 3
Collegiate (5-4)
160
000
x
—
7 5 4
W: Thornton. L: Burnett.
EL DORADO: Motter 2-4, Michaelis 0-4, Morrow 2-4, Burnett 2-2, Towner 0-4, Jacobs 0-1, Dean 0-2, Veatch 1-2, Clites 1-3, Koehler 0-2. Pitching: Burnett 1 1/3 IP-4 ER, Dean 4 2/3-0.
COLLEGIATE: Kelley 1-4, Dick 1-4, J. Egan 0-4, Ramos 0-1, Flamini 0-2, C. Egan 2-3, Charbonneau 0-3, Thornton 1-2, Parkhurst 0-1, Allen 0-1. Pitching: Thornton 4 IP-0 ER, Parkhurst 3-1.
EL DORADO 2, COLLEGIATE 1
El Dorado (5-6)
000
010
1
—
2 6 1
Collegiate (5-5)
000
010
0
—
1 2 2
W: Thornton. L: Burnett.
EL DORADO: Motter 1-2, Michaelis 1-4, Morrow 0-1, Burnett 0-3, Wittenberg 1-3, Clites 1-2, Towner 0-3, Veatch 0-3, Koehler 2-3. Pitching: Morrow 7 IP-1 ER.
COLLEGIATE: Kelley 0-3, Dick 0-2, J. Egan 0-3, Ramos 1-3, Flamini 0-2, C. Egan 0-2, Charbonneau 0-1, Thornton 0-1, McNerney 1-2, Allen 0-3. Pitching: C. Egan 4 1/3 IP-0 ER, Dick 2 2/3-1.
CIRCLE 2, MULVANE 1
Mulvane (4-7)
000
100
0
—
1 3 1
Circle (3-6)
000
000
2
—
2 7 2
W: Coulter. L: Price.
MULVANE: Thompson 0-3, Klein 0-3, Nelson 0-3, Price 1-3, VanderGiesen 2-3, Dye 0-1, Schmidt 0-3, Dixson 0-2, Booe 0-3. Pitching: Price 5 2/3 IP-2 ER.
CIRCLE: Ketley 1-3, Hutson 2-2, Scharenberg 2-4, Terrones 0-3, Liby 0-3, Coulter 0-3, Barrier 1-3, Smith 0-2, Storm 1-3. Pitching: Coulter 6 IP-0 ER, Schenker 1-0.
MULVANE 13, CIRCLE 8
Mulvane (5-7)
300
014
05
—
13 8 3
Circle (3-7)
004
200
20
—
8 12 5
W: Myears. L: Scharenberg.
MULVANE: Thompson 0-2, Klein 1-5, Nelson 2-2, Price 1-3, Dye 0-3, VanderGiesen 1-3, Beyer 2-5, Myears 0-5, Benefiel 1-3. Pitching: Schmidt 3 IP-6 ER, Myears 5-0.
CIRCLE: Ketley 0-5, Hutson 2-4, Scharenberg 3-4, Terrones 1-5, Liby 1-4, Coulter 0-4, Barrier 2-3, Unruh 1-3, Smith 1-1, Myers 1-4. Pitching: Liby 5 IP-5 ER, Scharenberg 2 1/3-3, Barrier 0 2/3-0.
ROSE HILL 16, WINFIELD 6
Winfield (2-9)
003
03
—
6 3 1
Rose Hill (4-7)
417
04
—
16 8 4
W: Crandall. L: McBride. HR: Winfield, Suttles; Rose Hill, Scantlin, Moore.
WINFIELD: Sarnacki 0-3, Crandall 1-3, Brazle 0-1, Morin 1-3, Hill 0-2, Woods 0-2, Tapia 0-1, Suttles 1-3, Braungardt 0-2. Pitching: Crandall 2 IP-8 ER, Woods 2 1/3-6.
ROSE HILL: McBride 1-2, Scantlin 2-3, Gregory 1-2, Ibarra 0-1, Moore 2-3, McAllister 1-3, Forsberg 0-2, Koenigsman 0-2, Geer 1-2, Bradley 0-1. Pitching: McBride 5 IP-3 ER.
WINFIELD 9, ROSE HILL 6
Winfield (3-9)
530
010
0
—
9 7 1
Rose Hill (4-8)
102
012
0
—
6 9 4
W: Suttles. L: Moore. S: Hill. HR: Rose Hill, McBride.
WINFIELD: Sarnacki 1-2, Crandall 1-3, Owen 1-4, Brazle 0-4, Morin 1-3, Hill 1-4, Woods 0-4, Tapia 1-2, Suttles 1-3. Pitching: Suttles 6 1/3 IP-3 ER, Hill 0 2/3-0.
ROSE HILL: McBride 2-4, Scantlin 3-3, Gregory 0-4, Ibarra 0-4, Moore 2-4, McAllister 1-4, Forsberg 0-2, Geer 0-3, Bradley 1-3. Pitching: Moore 1 ER-2 ER, McAllister 6-3.
CHENEY 16, MEDICINE LODGE 6
Medicine Lodge (3-6)
020
040
—
6 8 1
Cheney (8-3)
353
023
—
16 16 0
CHAPARRAL 9, MEDICINE LODGE 2
Chaparral (4-5)
042
111
0
—
9 17 1
Medicine Lodge (3-7)
000
200
0
—
2 3 2
W: Shelton. L: Randels.
CHAPARRAL: Shelton 1-5, Turner 2-4, Whealy 2-4, Clark 4-4, Pfaff 1-4, Fox 2-4, Cormack 3-4, Menhusen 1-3, Thomas 1-4. Pitching: Shelton 3 2/3 IP-2 ER, Pfaff 3 1/3-0.
MEDICINE LODGE: Randles 0-2, Burden 1-3, Honas 1-2, Fisher 0-3, McKinney 0-2, Cunningham 1-2, Paxson 0-1, Barker 0-2, Wedel 0-1, Bender 0-1, Schmidt 0-2, Schmaschke 0-1. Pitching: Randels 4 IP-7 ER, Honas 3-2.
CHENEY 7, CHAPARRAL 1
Chaparral (4-6)
001
000
0
—
1 7 3
Cheney (9-3)
302
101
x
—
7 13 2
W: Winter. L: Clark.
CHAPARRAL: Shelton 1-4, turner 1-3, Whealy 2-2, Clark 1-3, Pfaff 0-3, Fox 0-3, Newlin 1-3, Menhusen 0-2, Drouhard 1-2. Pitching: Clark 5 IP-6 ER, Menhusen 1-1.
CHENEY: Scheer 3-4, Kuhn 0-4, Winter 1-3, Grover 3-4, Adolph 2-4, Meireis 1-2, Shaddox 1-3, Greger 0-2, Block 1-1, Robinson 1-3. Pitching: Winter 4 IP-0 ER, Adolph 3-0.
WORD OF LIFE 15, DOUGLASS 0
DOUGLASS 7, WORD OF LIFE 6
