April 21, 2017 2:36 PM

Baseball: Circle stuns defending champs Buhler for first loss

By Taylor Eldridge

The Circle baseball program didn’t win a single game in 2015, followed that with a 4-win campaign last season, and entered Thursday’s doubleheader against the defending Class 4A champions with a 1-5 record and a roster full of underclassmen.

Coach Matt Jordan knew building a program would take time and the T-Birds are still not where they want to be, but for one night, they flashed their potential and showed they are a program on the rise with its 3-2 victory at Buhler in the second game of a doubleheader on Thursday.

It was the first loss of the season for Buhler (7-1), which won the first game 6-1.

“For us to come in and beat the state champions on their home field with a bunch of sophomores and juniors is really big for our program,” Jordan said. “You could just see it in the faces of our kids. They had that belief that we’ve been trying to instill these last two years.”

The victory wasn’t a fluke in Jordan’s opinion because Buhler tested Circle on multiple occasions and his team responded to the challenge each time.

The T-Birds earned the early lead when Brandon Terrones delivered a 2-out RBI single in the top-half of the first inning, but Buhler would answer back with a run of its own in the third.

Circle would re-take the lead in the fourth inning when Clark Liby and Lane Coulter both reached base and put pressure on Buhler’s defense. Circle capitalized on a Buhler throwing error, as Liby would score from second and then Coulter would score on a fielder’s choice RBI ground ball from Trey Smith for a 3-1 lead.

“The big thing for us was that we played a lot of quality baseball, even in the loss I thought we played well,” Jordan said. “Our problem in the past has been giving up that big inning and I thought we did a good job of staying away from the big inning and minimizing our mistakes.”

The potential big inning for Buhler came in the sixth inning when Jake Burkhart drove in a run to cut the lead to 3-2 and Buhler loaded the bases with 2 outs. Buhler brought in Grant Dunning to pinch hit and he sent a rope down the third-base line that would have likely been the go-ahead hit if it got past third baseman Gunner Hutson.

But Hutson was able to snag the grounder and had the arm to beat the runner at second by a half-step for the third and final out.

After Smith and Dalton Schenker did well to limit Buhler on the mound, Sam Scharenberg came on to close out the game for the final four outs.

“Throwing strikes, making defensive plays when we had to, and 2-out hitting,” Jordan said, listing the things he liked from his team. “I thought this was a big step for us.”

Circle plays Mulvane on Monday, while Buhler will try to bounce back against Wellington on Monday.

BUHLER 6, CIRCLE 1

Circle (1-6)

000

001

0

1 1 0

Buhler (7-0)

001

401

x

6 10 0

W: Goertzen. L: Unruh.

CIRCLE: Ketley 0-3, Hutson 0-1, Scharenberg 0-2, Terrones 0-3, Liby 0-3, Coulter 1-3, Barrier 0-3, Schenker 0-2, Unruh 0-1. Pitching: Unruh 5 IP-5 ER, Carson 1-1.

BUHLER: White 2-4, Schrag 0-4, Schultz 2-3, Ja. Burkhart 1-3, Goertzen 1-2, Quillin 0-2, Jh. Burkhart 2-3, Epp 1-2, Brown 1-3. Pitching: Goertzen 5 IP-0 ER, Quillin 2-1.

CIRCLE 3, BUHLER 2

Circle (2-6)

100

200

0

3 6 1

Buhler (7-1)

001

001

0

2 6 1

W: Smith. L: Burkhart. S: Scharenberg.

CIRCLE: Ketley 0-4, Hutson 1-4, Scharenberg 1-4, Terrones 1-3, Liby 2-2, Coulter 1-2, Barrier 0-3, Smith 0-2, Carson 0-3. Pitching: Smith 4 IP-1 ER, Schenker 1 2/3-1, Scharenberg 1 1/3-0.

BUHLER: White 0-4, Schrag 2-3, Schultz 0-3, Ja. Burkhart 1-3, Goertzen 1-3, Quillin 1-3, Jh. Burkhart 0-3, Epp 1-1, Dunning 0-1, Brown 0-2. Pitching: Burkhart 5 IP-1 ER, Sweet 2-0.

EAST 11, NORTHWEST 5

East (3-4)

021

020

06

11 14 0

Northwest (2-6)

003

020

00

5 8 2

W: Wilcox. L: Wiggins. HR: Northwest, Dingman.

EAST: Eshelman 0-2, Lancelot 3-5, Wilcox 2-5, Steward 1-4, Mitchell 1-1, Mosher 1-4, Loerke 2-4, Graber 1-1, Ratliff 0-1, Gomez 1-1, Cline 0-2, Brunecz 0-1, Means 0-1, Hollingsworth 2-5. Pitching: Ratliff 4 IP-3 ER, Graber 1 2/3-2, Wilcox 2 1/3-0.

NORTHWEST: Gates 0-3, Bergkamp 1-2, Dingman 2-4, Wiggins 1-4, Bridwell 2-4, Phillis 0-5, Thompson 0-2, Nance 0-3, Pietro 1-4. Pitching: Schreiber 1 1/3 IP-2 ER, Wiggins 5 2/3-4, Bridwell 1-1.

NORTHWEST 7, EAST 5

East (3-5)

010

021

1

5 7 4

Northwest (3-6)

300

130

x

7 9 3

W: Dingman. L: Loerke. S: Bridwell. HR: Northwest, Schreiber.

EAST: Eshelman 1-3, Lancelot 1-3, Wilcox 0-4, Steward 2-4, Hutson 0-3, Mosher 0-3, Loerke 1-2, Gomez 2-2, Hollingsworth 0-3. Pitching: Loerke 4 1/3 IP-1 ER, Steward 1 2/3-0.

NORTHWEST: Gates 1-4, Bergkamp 0-3, Dingman 1-4, Schreiber 2-3, Bridwell 1-3, Pietro 1-3, Phillis 1-3, Bridwell 1-3, Thompson 1-3. Pitching: Dingman 6 1/3 IP-3 ER, Bridwell 0 2/3-0.

NORTH 12, SOUTHEAST 1

North (3-5)

140

412

12 20 1

Southeast (0-8)

000

100

1 4 0

W: Doss. L: Bradford.

NORTH: Escamilla 3-5, Bruckner 2-4, Erwin 3-5, Gomez 3-3, Doss 1-2, Ramos 2-4, Escamilla 3-5, De La Torres 0-1, Riley 3-4. Pitching: Doss 6 IP-0 ER.

SOUTHEAST: Adamah 0-2, Anderson 0-1, Barber 0-1, Bradford 1-3, Calvert 0-2, Cherry 1-3, Ligon 0-1, Ross 0-1, Shegog 1-1, Steadman 0-3, Torres 0-1, Witt 1-3. Pitching: Bradford 3 1/3 IP-8 ER, Shegog 2 2/3-3.

SALINA CENTRAL 11, CAMPUS 3

Campus (4-7)

000

003

0

3 8 3

S. Central (5-4)

003

152

x

11 14 1

W: Speer. L: Hartley.

CAMPUS: Leslie 0-2, Smith 0-1, Rogers 1-4, Kahmann 0-2, Warkins 0-1, Martinez 1-3, Hartley 1-3, Ysidro 1-3, Hahn 1-3, McMullin 0-3, Martins 3-3. Pitching: Hartley 4 IP-5 ER, Martins 0-3, Dameron 1-2, Letourneau 1-0.

S. CENTRAL: Farmer 2-4, Dix 2-3, Stratman 1-3, Pavey 0-1, Richardson 2-4, Williams 1-3, Kickhaefer 2-4, Speer 1-3, Maring 0-3, Driver 3-3. Pitching: Speer 5 2/3 IP-3 ER, Hemstock 1 1/3-0.

SALINA CENTRAL 9, CAMPUS 3

Campus (4-8)

001

100

1

3 5 3

S. Central (6-4)

330

003

x

9 11 4

W: Farmer. L: Martinez.

CAMPUS: Leslie 1-4, Rogers 0-3, Hartley 0-4, Martinez 2-2, Ysidro 0-4, Martins 0-3, Hahn 0-3, McMullin 0-1, Warkins 2-3. Pitching: Martinez 1 IP-5 ER, Warkins 5-3.

S. CENTRAL: Farmer 2-3, Dix 1-3, Stratman 2-4, Richardson 1-3, Williams 3-4, Kickhaefer 1-3, Beatty 0-1, Speer 0-2, Maring 0-2, Driver 1-3. Pitching: Farmer 5 IP-0 ER, Hemstock 1-0, Beatty 1-1.

EL DORADO 3, WINFIELD 0

EL DORADO 9, WINFIELD 6

ANDALE-GARDEN PLAIN 10, CLEARWATER 0

Clearwater (1-10)

000

000

0 3 5

Andale-GP (9-0)

160

021

10 11 0

W: Post. L: Schuchman.

CLEARWATER: Wiens 0-2, Shuchman 1-3, Lill 1-3, Peterson 0-3, Layton 0-1, Bluejacket 1-2, Mcbee 0-3, Robinson 0-2, Klausmeyer 0-1. Pitching: Schuchman 1 1/3 IP-6 ER, Robinson 3 2/3-2.

ANDALE-GP: Denk 1-2, Wells 0-2, Baxley 2-3, Postlethwait 1-4, Pacha 1-2, Herbst 1-3, Post 1-3, Savoie 2-4, Meyer 2-3. Pitching: Post 4 IP-0 ER, Quattlebaum 2-0.

ANDALE-GARDEN PLAIN 6, CLEARWATER 0

Clearwater (1-11)

000

000

0

0 3 2

Andale-GP (10-0)

000

105

x

6 11 0

W: Herbst. L: Peterson.

CLEARWATER: Wiens 0-3, Shuchman 0-3, Lill 2-3, Peterson 1-3, Layton 0-3, Bluejacket 0-1, Rowland 0-3, Streit 0-2, Klausmeyer 0-3. Pitching: Peterson 5 1/3 IP-4 ER, Klausmeyer 0 2/3-0.

ANDALE-GP: Denk 0-4, Wells 1-3, Baxley 2-3, Postlethwait 2-2, Pacha 2-3, Herbst 2-2, Hitt 0-1, Niemann 1-3, Barbeau 0-3, Cates 1-3. Pitching: Herbst 5 IP-0 ER, Denk 2-0.

COLLEGIATE 12, ROSE HILL 11

Rose Hill (3-6)

400

340

00

11 12 4

Collegiate (3-4)

310

051

11

12 13 4

W: Thornton. L: Gregory.

ROSE HILL: McBride 3-5, Gregory 2-3, Scantlin 2-4, Moore 1-4, Arndt 1-4, Ibarra 1-4, Geer 0-4, McAllister 2-4, Forsberg 0-2, Koenigsman 0-4. Pitching: Moore 1 IP-2 ER, Ibarra 3 2/3-2, Scantlin 0 2/3-1, Gregory 2 1/3-0.

COLLEGIATE: Kelley 1-3, Dick 2-3, J. Egan 1-3, Ramos 1-5, C. Egan 2-4, Flamini 2-5, Charbonneau 2-2, Thornton 1-5, Allen 1-2. Pitching: J. Egan 4 IP-5 ER, Thornton 4-2.

COLLEGIATE 8, ROSE HILL 0

Rose Hill (3-7)

000

000

0

0 4 0

Collegiate (4-4)

141

110

x

8 9 1

W: Parkhurst. L: Gregory.

ROSE HILL: McBride 0-3, Gregory 2-3, Scantlin 1-3, McAllister 0-3, Arndt 1-3, Geer 0-1, Moore 0-1, Ibarra 0-3, Forsberg 0-2, Stiles 0-2. Pitching: Gregory 2 IP-5 ER, McAllister 4-2.

COLLEGIATE: N. Egan 0-1, Dick 1-3, J. Egan 1-3, Ramos 1-3, C. Egan 1-3, Parkhurst 1-2, McNerney 0-1, Allen 1-1, Deiter 0-1. Pitching: Parkhurst 5 2/3 IP-0 ER, Dick 1 1/3-0.

WELLINGTON 7, MULVANE 6

Mulvane (3-6)

002

100

3

6 10 0

Wellington (5-5)

001

300

3

7 12 0

W: Myears. L: Jimenez. S: VanderGiesen.

MULVANE: Klein 1-4, Nelson 3-4, Price 3-4, VanderGiesen 1-4, Booe 0-3, Schmidt 0-2, Dye 0-3, Ballinger 1-2, Comer 0-1, Benefiel 1-2. Pitching: Benefiel 3 1/3 IP-4 ER, Myears 3-2, VanderGiesen 0 1/3-1.

WELLINGTON: Frame 2-3, Nuss 1-4, Phelps 2-3, Hilt 1-4, Troutman 1-3, Jimenez 1-4, Daugherty 1-2, Cary 2-4, Drishell 1-3. Pitching: Phelps 6 IP-4 ER, Jimenez 1-2.

MULVANE 11, WELLINGTON 1

Mulvane (4-6)

302

51

11 15 0

Wellington (5-6)

001

00

1 5 0

W: VanderGiesen. L: Hilt.

MULVANE: Thompson 4-4, Klein 0-3, Nelson 1-4, Price 1-2, Dye 3-4, Schmidt 1-1, VanderGiesen 3-3, Beyer 2-3, Diffenbaugh 0-3. Pitching: VanderGiesen 5 IP-1 ER.

WELLINGTON: Frame 1-2, Nuss 1-2, Phelps 0-2, Troutman 0-2, Hilt 0-2, Jimenez 1-2, Daugherty 1-2, Cary 0-2, Drishell 1-1. Pitching: Hilt 3 IP-6 ER, Schoeman 2-5.

INDEPENDENT 4, TRINITY ACADEMY 3

Independent (13-0)

001

000

3

4

Trinity (4-3)

000

012

0

3

W: Smith. S: Boline.

INDEPENDENT: Wood 2-3, Rudy 1-2, Harmon 0-2, Boline 0-3, Tate 1-4, Dougherty 0-1, Smith 1-4, Allen 2-3, Sauer 0-4, Springer 1-4. Pitching: Springer 5 1/3 IP-2 ER, Smith 0 2/3-1, Boline 1-0.

INDEPENDENT 6, TRINITY ACADEMY 1

Independent (14-0)

311

100

0

6

Trinity (4-4)

100

000

0

3

W: Boline.

INDEPENDENT: Wood 1-4, Rudy 0-4, Boline 0-4, Tate 3-4, Dougherty 0-4, Smith 2-4, Allen 0-3, Sauer 2-4, Springer 1-2. Pitching: Boline 4 IP-0 ER, Sauer 3-0.

BELLE PLAINE 5, CHENEY 4

Cheney (6-3)

002

020

00

4 8 3

Belle Plaine (4-5)

000

202

01

5 12 1

CHENEY 5, BELLE PLAINE 4

Cheney (7-3)

100

200

2

5 4 1

Belle Plaine (4-6)

012

100

0

4 7 2

DOUGLASS 10, MEDICINE LODGE 3

PRATT 6, HILLSBORO 4

PRATT 11, HILLSBORO 6

