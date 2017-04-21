Baseball: Circle stuns defending champs Buhler for first loss

The Circle baseball program didn’t win a single game in 2015, followed that with a 4-win campaign last season, and entered Thursday’s doubleheader against the defending Class 4A champions with a 1-5 record and a roster full of underclassmen.
Coach Matt Jordan knew building a program would take time and the T-Birds are still not where they want to be, but for one night, they flashed their potential and showed they are a program on the rise with its 3-2 victory at Buhler in the second game of a doubleheader on Thursday.
It was the first loss of the season for Buhler (7-1), which won the first game 6-1.
“For us to come in and beat the state champions on their home field with a bunch of sophomores and juniors is really big for our program,” Jordan said. “You could just see it in the faces of our kids. They had that belief that we’ve been trying to instill these last two years.”
The victory wasn’t a fluke in Jordan’s opinion because Buhler tested Circle on multiple occasions and his team responded to the challenge each time.
The T-Birds earned the early lead when Brandon Terrones delivered a 2-out RBI single in the top-half of the first inning, but Buhler would answer back with a run of its own in the third.
Circle would re-take the lead in the fourth inning when Clark Liby and Lane Coulter both reached base and put pressure on Buhler’s defense. Circle capitalized on a Buhler throwing error, as Liby would score from second and then Coulter would score on a fielder’s choice RBI ground ball from Trey Smith for a 3-1 lead.
“The big thing for us was that we played a lot of quality baseball, even in the loss I thought we played well,” Jordan said. “Our problem in the past has been giving up that big inning and I thought we did a good job of staying away from the big inning and minimizing our mistakes.”
The potential big inning for Buhler came in the sixth inning when Jake Burkhart drove in a run to cut the lead to 3-2 and Buhler loaded the bases with 2 outs. Buhler brought in Grant Dunning to pinch hit and he sent a rope down the third-base line that would have likely been the go-ahead hit if it got past third baseman Gunner Hutson.
But Hutson was able to snag the grounder and had the arm to beat the runner at second by a half-step for the third and final out.
After Smith and Dalton Schenker did well to limit Buhler on the mound, Sam Scharenberg came on to close out the game for the final four outs.
“Throwing strikes, making defensive plays when we had to, and 2-out hitting,” Jordan said, listing the things he liked from his team. “I thought this was a big step for us.”
Circle plays Mulvane on Monday, while Buhler will try to bounce back against Wellington on Monday.
BUHLER 6, CIRCLE 1
Circle (1-6)
000
001
0
—
1 1 0
Buhler (7-0)
001
401
x
—
6 10 0
W: Goertzen. L: Unruh.
CIRCLE: Ketley 0-3, Hutson 0-1, Scharenberg 0-2, Terrones 0-3, Liby 0-3, Coulter 1-3, Barrier 0-3, Schenker 0-2, Unruh 0-1. Pitching: Unruh 5 IP-5 ER, Carson 1-1.
BUHLER: White 2-4, Schrag 0-4, Schultz 2-3, Ja. Burkhart 1-3, Goertzen 1-2, Quillin 0-2, Jh. Burkhart 2-3, Epp 1-2, Brown 1-3. Pitching: Goertzen 5 IP-0 ER, Quillin 2-1.
CIRCLE 3, BUHLER 2
Circle (2-6)
100
200
0
—
3 6 1
Buhler (7-1)
001
001
0
—
2 6 1
W: Smith. L: Burkhart. S: Scharenberg.
CIRCLE: Ketley 0-4, Hutson 1-4, Scharenberg 1-4, Terrones 1-3, Liby 2-2, Coulter 1-2, Barrier 0-3, Smith 0-2, Carson 0-3. Pitching: Smith 4 IP-1 ER, Schenker 1 2/3-1, Scharenberg 1 1/3-0.
BUHLER: White 0-4, Schrag 2-3, Schultz 0-3, Ja. Burkhart 1-3, Goertzen 1-3, Quillin 1-3, Jh. Burkhart 0-3, Epp 1-1, Dunning 0-1, Brown 0-2. Pitching: Burkhart 5 IP-1 ER, Sweet 2-0.
EAST 11, NORTHWEST 5
East (3-4)
021
020
06
—
11 14 0
Northwest (2-6)
003
020
00
—
5 8 2
W: Wilcox. L: Wiggins. HR: Northwest, Dingman.
EAST: Eshelman 0-2, Lancelot 3-5, Wilcox 2-5, Steward 1-4, Mitchell 1-1, Mosher 1-4, Loerke 2-4, Graber 1-1, Ratliff 0-1, Gomez 1-1, Cline 0-2, Brunecz 0-1, Means 0-1, Hollingsworth 2-5. Pitching: Ratliff 4 IP-3 ER, Graber 1 2/3-2, Wilcox 2 1/3-0.
NORTHWEST: Gates 0-3, Bergkamp 1-2, Dingman 2-4, Wiggins 1-4, Bridwell 2-4, Phillis 0-5, Thompson 0-2, Nance 0-3, Pietro 1-4. Pitching: Schreiber 1 1/3 IP-2 ER, Wiggins 5 2/3-4, Bridwell 1-1.
NORTHWEST 7, EAST 5
East (3-5)
010
021
1
—
5 7 4
Northwest (3-6)
300
130
x
—
7 9 3
W: Dingman. L: Loerke. S: Bridwell. HR: Northwest, Schreiber.
EAST: Eshelman 1-3, Lancelot 1-3, Wilcox 0-4, Steward 2-4, Hutson 0-3, Mosher 0-3, Loerke 1-2, Gomez 2-2, Hollingsworth 0-3. Pitching: Loerke 4 1/3 IP-1 ER, Steward 1 2/3-0.
NORTHWEST: Gates 1-4, Bergkamp 0-3, Dingman 1-4, Schreiber 2-3, Bridwell 1-3, Pietro 1-3, Phillis 1-3, Bridwell 1-3, Thompson 1-3. Pitching: Dingman 6 1/3 IP-3 ER, Bridwell 0 2/3-0.
NORTH 12, SOUTHEAST 1
North (3-5)
140
412
—
12 20 1
Southeast (0-8)
000
100
—
1 4 0
W: Doss. L: Bradford.
NORTH: Escamilla 3-5, Bruckner 2-4, Erwin 3-5, Gomez 3-3, Doss 1-2, Ramos 2-4, Escamilla 3-5, De La Torres 0-1, Riley 3-4. Pitching: Doss 6 IP-0 ER.
SOUTHEAST: Adamah 0-2, Anderson 0-1, Barber 0-1, Bradford 1-3, Calvert 0-2, Cherry 1-3, Ligon 0-1, Ross 0-1, Shegog 1-1, Steadman 0-3, Torres 0-1, Witt 1-3. Pitching: Bradford 3 1/3 IP-8 ER, Shegog 2 2/3-3.
SALINA CENTRAL 11, CAMPUS 3
Campus (4-7)
000
003
0
—
3 8 3
S. Central (5-4)
003
152
x
—
11 14 1
W: Speer. L: Hartley.
CAMPUS: Leslie 0-2, Smith 0-1, Rogers 1-4, Kahmann 0-2, Warkins 0-1, Martinez 1-3, Hartley 1-3, Ysidro 1-3, Hahn 1-3, McMullin 0-3, Martins 3-3. Pitching: Hartley 4 IP-5 ER, Martins 0-3, Dameron 1-2, Letourneau 1-0.
S. CENTRAL: Farmer 2-4, Dix 2-3, Stratman 1-3, Pavey 0-1, Richardson 2-4, Williams 1-3, Kickhaefer 2-4, Speer 1-3, Maring 0-3, Driver 3-3. Pitching: Speer 5 2/3 IP-3 ER, Hemstock 1 1/3-0.
SALINA CENTRAL 9, CAMPUS 3
Campus (4-8)
001
100
1
—
3 5 3
S. Central (6-4)
330
003
x
—
9 11 4
W: Farmer. L: Martinez.
CAMPUS: Leslie 1-4, Rogers 0-3, Hartley 0-4, Martinez 2-2, Ysidro 0-4, Martins 0-3, Hahn 0-3, McMullin 0-1, Warkins 2-3. Pitching: Martinez 1 IP-5 ER, Warkins 5-3.
S. CENTRAL: Farmer 2-3, Dix 1-3, Stratman 2-4, Richardson 1-3, Williams 3-4, Kickhaefer 1-3, Beatty 0-1, Speer 0-2, Maring 0-2, Driver 1-3. Pitching: Farmer 5 IP-0 ER, Hemstock 1-0, Beatty 1-1.
EL DORADO 3, WINFIELD 0
EL DORADO 9, WINFIELD 6
ANDALE-GARDEN PLAIN 10, CLEARWATER 0
Clearwater (1-10)
000
000
—
0 3 5
Andale-GP (9-0)
160
021
—
10 11 0
W: Post. L: Schuchman.
CLEARWATER: Wiens 0-2, Shuchman 1-3, Lill 1-3, Peterson 0-3, Layton 0-1, Bluejacket 1-2, Mcbee 0-3, Robinson 0-2, Klausmeyer 0-1. Pitching: Schuchman 1 1/3 IP-6 ER, Robinson 3 2/3-2.
ANDALE-GP: Denk 1-2, Wells 0-2, Baxley 2-3, Postlethwait 1-4, Pacha 1-2, Herbst 1-3, Post 1-3, Savoie 2-4, Meyer 2-3. Pitching: Post 4 IP-0 ER, Quattlebaum 2-0.
ANDALE-GARDEN PLAIN 6, CLEARWATER 0
Clearwater (1-11)
000
000
0
—
0 3 2
Andale-GP (10-0)
000
105
x
—
6 11 0
W: Herbst. L: Peterson.
CLEARWATER: Wiens 0-3, Shuchman 0-3, Lill 2-3, Peterson 1-3, Layton 0-3, Bluejacket 0-1, Rowland 0-3, Streit 0-2, Klausmeyer 0-3. Pitching: Peterson 5 1/3 IP-4 ER, Klausmeyer 0 2/3-0.
ANDALE-GP: Denk 0-4, Wells 1-3, Baxley 2-3, Postlethwait 2-2, Pacha 2-3, Herbst 2-2, Hitt 0-1, Niemann 1-3, Barbeau 0-3, Cates 1-3. Pitching: Herbst 5 IP-0 ER, Denk 2-0.
COLLEGIATE 12, ROSE HILL 11
Rose Hill (3-6)
400
340
00
—
11 12 4
Collegiate (3-4)
310
051
11
—
12 13 4
W: Thornton. L: Gregory.
ROSE HILL: McBride 3-5, Gregory 2-3, Scantlin 2-4, Moore 1-4, Arndt 1-4, Ibarra 1-4, Geer 0-4, McAllister 2-4, Forsberg 0-2, Koenigsman 0-4. Pitching: Moore 1 IP-2 ER, Ibarra 3 2/3-2, Scantlin 0 2/3-1, Gregory 2 1/3-0.
COLLEGIATE: Kelley 1-3, Dick 2-3, J. Egan 1-3, Ramos 1-5, C. Egan 2-4, Flamini 2-5, Charbonneau 2-2, Thornton 1-5, Allen 1-2. Pitching: J. Egan 4 IP-5 ER, Thornton 4-2.
COLLEGIATE 8, ROSE HILL 0
Rose Hill (3-7)
000
000
0
—
0 4 0
Collegiate (4-4)
141
110
x
—
8 9 1
W: Parkhurst. L: Gregory.
ROSE HILL: McBride 0-3, Gregory 2-3, Scantlin 1-3, McAllister 0-3, Arndt 1-3, Geer 0-1, Moore 0-1, Ibarra 0-3, Forsberg 0-2, Stiles 0-2. Pitching: Gregory 2 IP-5 ER, McAllister 4-2.
COLLEGIATE: N. Egan 0-1, Dick 1-3, J. Egan 1-3, Ramos 1-3, C. Egan 1-3, Parkhurst 1-2, McNerney 0-1, Allen 1-1, Deiter 0-1. Pitching: Parkhurst 5 2/3 IP-0 ER, Dick 1 1/3-0.
WELLINGTON 7, MULVANE 6
Mulvane (3-6)
002
100
3
—
6 10 0
Wellington (5-5)
001
300
3
—
7 12 0
W: Myears. L: Jimenez. S: VanderGiesen.
MULVANE: Klein 1-4, Nelson 3-4, Price 3-4, VanderGiesen 1-4, Booe 0-3, Schmidt 0-2, Dye 0-3, Ballinger 1-2, Comer 0-1, Benefiel 1-2. Pitching: Benefiel 3 1/3 IP-4 ER, Myears 3-2, VanderGiesen 0 1/3-1.
WELLINGTON: Frame 2-3, Nuss 1-4, Phelps 2-3, Hilt 1-4, Troutman 1-3, Jimenez 1-4, Daugherty 1-2, Cary 2-4, Drishell 1-3. Pitching: Phelps 6 IP-4 ER, Jimenez 1-2.
MULVANE 11, WELLINGTON 1
Mulvane (4-6)
302
51
—
11 15 0
Wellington (5-6)
001
00
—
1 5 0
W: VanderGiesen. L: Hilt.
MULVANE: Thompson 4-4, Klein 0-3, Nelson 1-4, Price 1-2, Dye 3-4, Schmidt 1-1, VanderGiesen 3-3, Beyer 2-3, Diffenbaugh 0-3. Pitching: VanderGiesen 5 IP-1 ER.
WELLINGTON: Frame 1-2, Nuss 1-2, Phelps 0-2, Troutman 0-2, Hilt 0-2, Jimenez 1-2, Daugherty 1-2, Cary 0-2, Drishell 1-1. Pitching: Hilt 3 IP-6 ER, Schoeman 2-5.
INDEPENDENT 4, TRINITY ACADEMY 3
Independent (13-0)
001
000
3
—
4
Trinity (4-3)
000
012
0
—
3
W: Smith. S: Boline.
INDEPENDENT: Wood 2-3, Rudy 1-2, Harmon 0-2, Boline 0-3, Tate 1-4, Dougherty 0-1, Smith 1-4, Allen 2-3, Sauer 0-4, Springer 1-4. Pitching: Springer 5 1/3 IP-2 ER, Smith 0 2/3-1, Boline 1-0.
INDEPENDENT 6, TRINITY ACADEMY 1
Independent (14-0)
311
100
0
—
6
Trinity (4-4)
100
000
0
—
3
W: Boline.
INDEPENDENT: Wood 1-4, Rudy 0-4, Boline 0-4, Tate 3-4, Dougherty 0-4, Smith 2-4, Allen 0-3, Sauer 2-4, Springer 1-2. Pitching: Boline 4 IP-0 ER, Sauer 3-0.
BELLE PLAINE 5, CHENEY 4
Cheney (6-3)
002
020
00
—
4 8 3
Belle Plaine (4-5)
000
202
01
—
5 12 1
CHENEY 5, BELLE PLAINE 4
Cheney (7-3)
100
200
2
—
5 4 1
Belle Plaine (4-6)
012
100
0
—
4 7 2
DOUGLASS 10, MEDICINE LODGE 3
PRATT 6, HILLSBORO 4
PRATT 11, HILLSBORO 6
