April 21, 2017 1:54 PM

Softball: Southeast rattles off 8-game winning streak in 7 days

By Taylor Eldridge

After the Southeast softball team lost its first four games of the season, coach Loren Scarbrough called a meeting with her team.

Yes, the Golden Buffaloes had been swept by Bishop Carroll and Northwest, but those were the two best teams in the City League and Scarbrough felt the games had been more competitive this season compared to year’s past. An opportunity awaited Southeast, but only if it was focused enough to capitalize.

“We felt like we could make a run, but we really had to concentrate to see how many we could win out in a row,” Scarbrough said. “In order to do that though, we had to have a one-pitch mentality. Not a one-game or even a one-inning mentality, but we had to find and see the value in every single pitch. It’s a tough task, but I feel like it’s prepared us.”

Southeast has responded with eight straight wins — wins over Andover Central and North, then City League sweeps of North, East, and South — in a span of seven days. The Golden Buffaloes added to the streak on Thursday night, defeating South 14-6 and 19-4.

The Buffaloes are hitting .396 as a team and have three hitters batting well above .600 in Emily Fox, Sydney Hawkins, and Avery Greasham. Fox has six home runs on the season and 23 for her career, while Hawkins has hit four home runs this season. Fox and Gresham lead the team with 24 runs batted in, while Hawkins has 22 and all three have score more than 20 runs.

Fox hit three home runs on Thursday and has five home runs this week, while Hawkins also hit a pair of home runs on Thursday.

It would be easy to attribute much of the team success to those three, but Scarbrough points out the trio’s success also stems from the production of those around them.

“Part of the reason why they’ve been so productive is because the lineup around them is protecting them,” Scarbrough said. “If we just had those three and no one else, then teams could work around them. But because we have six other girls who are also hitting and putting up great numbers, those three are getting good looks and pitches they can get a hold of.”

Southeast’s league doubleheader against West scheduled for Friday has been postponed by rain, as the next scheduled game is against Heights on May 2.

SOUTHEAST 14, SOUTH 6

South (0-11)

202

010

1

6 8 6

Southeast (7-4)

520

043

x

14 16 7

W: Greasham. L: Thill. HR: Southeast, Fox.

SOUTH: Swett 1-5, Jones 1-5, Smallwood 3-4, Adams-Smith 0-4, Baker 0-2, Prichard 1-3, Logan 0-3, Maraver 1-3, Allen 0-1, Thill 1-4. Pitching: Maraver 2 IP-6 ER, Thill 4-3.

SOUTHEAST: Kontaxis 3-5, Hawkins 2-5, Greasham 4-4, Fox 3-5, Rivera 1-5, Burgess 1-4, Cherry 1-3, Friesen 1-3, Guerrero 0-3. Pitching: Greasham 7-3.

SOUTHEAST 19, SOUTH 4

South (0-12)

010

3

4 7 9

Southeast (8-4)

382

6

19 16 0

W: Fox. L: Thill. HR: Southeast, Hawkins (2), Fox (2).

SOUTH: Swett 2-3, Jones 1-1, Smallwood 1-3, Prichard 0-2, Baker 1-2, Adams-Smith 0-2, Thill 2-2, Logan 0-1, Maraver 0-2. Pitching: Thill 3 1/3 IP-8 ER.

SOUTHEAST: Kontaxis 0-4, Hawkins 3-4, Greasham 2-4, Fox 4-4, Rivera 1-4, Friesen 3-4, Burgess 2-4, Cherry 1-1, Orchard 1-3. Pitching: Fox 4 IP-3 ER.

BISHOP CARROLL 11, EAST 0

East (2-11)

000

00

0 2 4

Carroll (12-1)

170

3x

11 15 0

W: Watkins. L: Dorman. HR: Carroll, Miller.

EAST: Gonzalez 1-2, Hawkins 0-2, Dorman 0-2, Steward 0-2, Martin 0-2, Nimmo 1-2, Medina 0-1, Lopz 0-2, Hill 0-1. Pitching: Dorman 4 IP-9 ER.

CARROLL: Gutierrez 1-3, Maloney 1-1, Eck 1-4, Miller 1-3, Lara 0-1, Vonfeldt 2-4, Watkins 3-3, Gowing 0-2, Marcotte 2-3, Henning 1-2, Frank 0-1, Kerschen 3-3. Pitching: Watkins 4 IP-0 ER, Chaffin 1-0.

BISHOP CARROLL 10, EAST 0

East (2-12)

000

00

0 1 3

Carroll (13-1)

040

51

11 15 0

W: Smith. L: Dorman.

EAST: Gonzalez 0-2, Hawkins 0-2, Gomez 0-2, Steward 0-2, Martin 0-2, Nimmo 0-2, Dorman 0-2, Medina 0-1, Lopez 1-1. Pitching: Dorman 4 2/3 IP-8 ER.

CARROLL: Gutierrez 1-3, Eck 1-3, Miller 1-3, Vonfeldt 1-3, Watkins 2-3, Marcotte 2-3, Henning 2-3, Kerschen 1-2, Gowing 0-1, Powers 1-2. Pitching: Smith 5 IP-0 ER.

NORTHWEST 7, KAPAUN MT. CARMEL 3

Northwest (9-0)

001

246

0

7 12 0

Kapaun (6-3)

102

000

0

3 4 0

W: Prichard. L: Hertel. HR: Kapaun, Heiman.

KAPAUN MT. CARMEL 4, NORTHWEST 3

Northwest (9-1)

000

002

1

3 8 2

Kapaun (7-3)

200

000

2

4 8 1

W: Channel. L: Prichard. HR: Kapaun, Heiman.

ABILENE 13, NEWTON 7

NEWTON 11, ABILENE 10

AUGUSTA 7, ROSE HILL 6

Rose Hill (5-6)

000

302

1

6 6 3

Augusta (5-4)

210

030

1

7 11 5

W: Johnston. L: Dock. HR: Rose Hill, Anderson.

ROSE HILL: E. Adler 2-4, S. Adler 1-3, Dunn 1-4, Anderson 1-4, Yardley 0-3, Evans 0-2, Carlson 0-4, Mundy 0-2, Chickadonz 1-2. Pitching: Dock 6 1/3 IP-4 ER.

AUGUSTA: C. Divine 1-4, Pennycuff 1-4, K. Divine 1-3, Payne 2-3, Johnston 2-4, Emmit 2-4, Macari 0-3, Hinnenkamp 1-3, Rockers 1-3. Pitching: Johnston 7 IP-4 ER.

ROSE HILL 8, AUGUSTA 3

Rose Hill (6-6)

020

023

1

8 14 2

Augusta (5-5)

000

012

0

3 7 3

W: S. Adler. L: Macari. HR: Augusta, K. Divine.

ROSE HILL: E. Adler 4-5, S. Adler 0-5, Dunn 4-4, Anderson 1-4, Yardley 1-3, Paredes 3-4, Evans 1-2, Carlson 0-3, Chickadonz 0-4. Pitching: S. Adler 6 IP-2 ER, Paredes 1-0.

AUGUSTA: C. Divine 0-4, Pennycuff 0-4, K. Divine 2-4, Payne 1-3, Harman 0-3, Emmitt 1-3, Macari 0-2, Hinnenkamp 1-3, Phohman 1-3. Pitching: Macari 7 IP-6 ER.

CIRCLE 11, BUHLER 0

Circle (9-0)

020

403

2

11 15 0

Buhler (1-6)

000

000

0

0 2 2

W: Herbert. L: Sullivan. HR: Circle, Hammer.

CIRCLE: Nibarger 2-4, Dreifort 0-5, Lambert 0-5, Bardin 1-5, Hammer 2-3, Herbert 3-4, Baughman 3-4, Phillips 2-4, Ingrim 2-4. Pitching: Herbert 7 IP-0 ER.

BUHLER: Miller 0-3, Darling 0-3, Schrock 0-2, Sullivan 1-2, Chisam 0-3, Paulson 0-3, Willison 1-3, Garcia 0-1, Hedge 0-2. Pitching: Sullivan 6 1/3 IP-9 ER, Schrock 0 2/3-0.

CIRCLE 16, BUHLER 0

Circle (10-0)

117

16

16 16 0

Buhler (1-7)

000

00

0 1 2

W: Bardin. L: Miller.

CIRCLE: Nibarger 1-5, Dreifort 3-5, Lambert 2-3, Bardin 1-2, Hammer 2-3, Herbert 3-4, Baughman 1-2, Collins 2-2, Ingrim 1-2. Pitching: Bardin 5 IP-0 ER.

BUHLER: Miller 0-2, Darling 1-2, Schrock 0-2, Paulson 0-2, Sullivan 0-2, Chisam 0-2, Hedge 0-1, Hilger 0-1, McLean 0-1. Pitching: Miller 2 IP-5 ER, Schrock 3-5.

WINFIELD 6, EL DORADO 5

El Dorado (3-6)

001

020

2

5 10 7

Winfield (7-2)

410

100

x

6 6 3

W: Cantrell. L: McCaig.

EL DORADO: Fox 0-3, Ruff 0-4, Eaton 3-4, Young 2-4, McCaig 2-4, Burnham 0-1, Harper 2-4, Hughey 0-4, Scanlon 1-3, Phillips 0-2. Pitching: McCaig 6 IP-3 ER.

WINFIELD: Gale 1-4, Phillips 0-3, Tate 2-4, Murphy 1-4, Byerley 1-2, Cantrell 0-3, Ruggles 0-3, Hunt 0-3, Hoffman 1-3. Pitching: Cantrell 7 IP-4 ER.

WINFIELD 12, EL DORADO 1

El Dorado (3-7)

010

00

1 1 4

Winfield (8-2)

162

12

12 10 0

W: Gale. L: McCaig.

EL DORADO: Fox 0-2, Hughey 0-2, Eaton 0-2, Ruff 0-1, Young 0-1, Harper 1-2, McCaig 0-1, Burnham 0-1, Scanlon 0-1. Pitching: McCaig 1 2/3 IP-1 ER, Ruff 1 1/3-2, Fox 1-2.

WINFIELD: Gale 1-2, Phillips 0-4, Tate 1-2, Murphy 3-3, Byerley 2-3, Cantrell 2-4, Hunt 1-3, Tapia 0-1, Hoffman 0-3. Pitching: Gale 5 IP-1 ER.

ANDALE-GARDEN PLAIN 10, CLEARWATER 0

Clearwater (2-9)

000

000

0 4 1

Andale-GP (7-4)

114

202

10 13 0

W: Bugner. L: Jacobs. HR: Andale-GP, Eck (2), Gordon.

ANDALE-GARDEN PLAIN 13, CLEARWATER 1

Clearwater (2-10)

000

10

1 5 2

Andale-GP (8-4)

361

3x

13 15 1

W: Jarner. L: Jacobs. HR: Andale-GP, Gordon, Grimes.

MULVANE 6, WELLINGTON 5

Mulvane (7-4)

102

120

0

6 12 4

Wellington (4-5)

050

000

0

5 9 5

W: Egan. L: Lewellen. HR: Mulvane, Wilson.

MULVANE: Chambers 1-4, Russell 2-4, Darnell 1-4, Wilson 1-3, Hayes 1-3, Seier 2-3, Egan 2-3, Williams 1-3, Springer 1-2, Crumpler 0-1. Pitching: Egan 7 IP-2 ER.

WELLINGTON: Rusk 0-4, Buck 1-4, McCorkle 3-3, Hain 0-4, Lewellen 0-4, Parkey 1-4, Rausch 2-3, Jones 1-3, Fink 1-4. Pitching: Lewellen 7 IP-2 ER.

WELLINGTON 4, MULVANE 3

Mulvane (7-5)

000

101

1

3 10 1

Wellington (5-5)

013

000

0

4 8 2

W: McCorkle. L: Williams. HR: Mulvane, Egan.

MULVANE: Chambers 1-4, Russell 1-4, Darnell 2-4, Wilson 0-4, Hayes 0-4, Seier 2-4, Egan 2-3, Williams 2-3, Springer 0-2. Pitching: Williams 3 IP-4 ER, Wilson 3-0.

WELLINGTON: Rusk 0-4, Buck 3-3, McCorkle 2-3, Rausch 0-2, Jones 0-3, Templeton 0-2, Parkey 2-3, Lewellen 1-3, Fink 0-3. Pitching: McCorkle 7 IP-2 ER.

MEDICINE LODGE 8, DOUGLASS 2

Medicine Lodge

411

002

0

8 10 1

Douglass

000

101

0

2 5 2

W: Thomas. L: Sanborn.

DOUGLASS 7, MEDICINE LODGE 2

Medicine Lodge

000

101

0

2 5 5

Douglass

104

101

0

7 8 1

W: Dunagan. L: Fischer.

CHENEY 13, BELLE PLAINE 2

Cheney

241

103

2

13 22 2

Belle Plaine

000

101

0

2 9 3

W: Monson. L: Skaggs. HR: Cheney, Monson, Jones.

CHENEY 17, BELLE PLAINE 11

Cheney

047

122

1

17 22 6

Belle Plaine

022

014

2

11 12 3

W: Monson. L: McPherson. Belle Plaine, Skaggs (2).

PRATT 11, HILLSBORO 0

PRATT 7, HILLSBORO 0

