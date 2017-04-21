Softball: Southeast rattles off 8-game winning streak in 7 days

After the Southeast softball team lost its first four games of the season, coach Loren Scarbrough called a meeting with her team.
Yes, the Golden Buffaloes had been swept by Bishop Carroll and Northwest, but those were the two best teams in the City League and Scarbrough felt the games had been more competitive this season compared to year’s past. An opportunity awaited Southeast, but only if it was focused enough to capitalize.
“We felt like we could make a run, but we really had to concentrate to see how many we could win out in a row,” Scarbrough said. “In order to do that though, we had to have a one-pitch mentality. Not a one-game or even a one-inning mentality, but we had to find and see the value in every single pitch. It’s a tough task, but I feel like it’s prepared us.”
Southeast has responded with eight straight wins — wins over Andover Central and North, then City League sweeps of North, East, and South — in a span of seven days. The Golden Buffaloes added to the streak on Thursday night, defeating South 14-6 and 19-4.
The Buffaloes are hitting .396 as a team and have three hitters batting well above .600 in Emily Fox, Sydney Hawkins, and Avery Greasham. Fox has six home runs on the season and 23 for her career, while Hawkins has hit four home runs this season. Fox and Gresham lead the team with 24 runs batted in, while Hawkins has 22 and all three have score more than 20 runs.
Fox hit three home runs on Thursday and has five home runs this week, while Hawkins also hit a pair of home runs on Thursday.
It would be easy to attribute much of the team success to those three, but Scarbrough points out the trio’s success also stems from the production of those around them.
“Part of the reason why they’ve been so productive is because the lineup around them is protecting them,” Scarbrough said. “If we just had those three and no one else, then teams could work around them. But because we have six other girls who are also hitting and putting up great numbers, those three are getting good looks and pitches they can get a hold of.”
Southeast’s league doubleheader against West scheduled for Friday has been postponed by rain, as the next scheduled game is against Heights on May 2.
SOUTHEAST 14, SOUTH 6
South (0-11)
202
010
1
—
6 8 6
Southeast (7-4)
520
043
x
—
14 16 7
W: Greasham. L: Thill. HR: Southeast, Fox.
SOUTH: Swett 1-5, Jones 1-5, Smallwood 3-4, Adams-Smith 0-4, Baker 0-2, Prichard 1-3, Logan 0-3, Maraver 1-3, Allen 0-1, Thill 1-4. Pitching: Maraver 2 IP-6 ER, Thill 4-3.
SOUTHEAST: Kontaxis 3-5, Hawkins 2-5, Greasham 4-4, Fox 3-5, Rivera 1-5, Burgess 1-4, Cherry 1-3, Friesen 1-3, Guerrero 0-3. Pitching: Greasham 7-3.
SOUTHEAST 19, SOUTH 4
South (0-12)
010
3
—
4 7 9
Southeast (8-4)
382
6
—
19 16 0
W: Fox. L: Thill. HR: Southeast, Hawkins (2), Fox (2).
SOUTH: Swett 2-3, Jones 1-1, Smallwood 1-3, Prichard 0-2, Baker 1-2, Adams-Smith 0-2, Thill 2-2, Logan 0-1, Maraver 0-2. Pitching: Thill 3 1/3 IP-8 ER.
SOUTHEAST: Kontaxis 0-4, Hawkins 3-4, Greasham 2-4, Fox 4-4, Rivera 1-4, Friesen 3-4, Burgess 2-4, Cherry 1-1, Orchard 1-3. Pitching: Fox 4 IP-3 ER.
BISHOP CARROLL 11, EAST 0
East (2-11)
000
00
—
0 2 4
Carroll (12-1)
170
3x
—
11 15 0
W: Watkins. L: Dorman. HR: Carroll, Miller.
EAST: Gonzalez 1-2, Hawkins 0-2, Dorman 0-2, Steward 0-2, Martin 0-2, Nimmo 1-2, Medina 0-1, Lopz 0-2, Hill 0-1. Pitching: Dorman 4 IP-9 ER.
CARROLL: Gutierrez 1-3, Maloney 1-1, Eck 1-4, Miller 1-3, Lara 0-1, Vonfeldt 2-4, Watkins 3-3, Gowing 0-2, Marcotte 2-3, Henning 1-2, Frank 0-1, Kerschen 3-3. Pitching: Watkins 4 IP-0 ER, Chaffin 1-0.
BISHOP CARROLL 10, EAST 0
East (2-12)
000
00
—
0 1 3
Carroll (13-1)
040
51
—
11 15 0
W: Smith. L: Dorman.
EAST: Gonzalez 0-2, Hawkins 0-2, Gomez 0-2, Steward 0-2, Martin 0-2, Nimmo 0-2, Dorman 0-2, Medina 0-1, Lopez 1-1. Pitching: Dorman 4 2/3 IP-8 ER.
CARROLL: Gutierrez 1-3, Eck 1-3, Miller 1-3, Vonfeldt 1-3, Watkins 2-3, Marcotte 2-3, Henning 2-3, Kerschen 1-2, Gowing 0-1, Powers 1-2. Pitching: Smith 5 IP-0 ER.
NORTHWEST 7, KAPAUN MT. CARMEL 3
Northwest (9-0)
001
246
0
—
7 12 0
Kapaun (6-3)
102
000
0
—
3 4 0
W: Prichard. L: Hertel. HR: Kapaun, Heiman.
KAPAUN MT. CARMEL 4, NORTHWEST 3
Northwest (9-1)
000
002
1
—
3 8 2
Kapaun (7-3)
200
000
2
—
4 8 1
W: Channel. L: Prichard. HR: Kapaun, Heiman.
ABILENE 13, NEWTON 7
NEWTON 11, ABILENE 10
AUGUSTA 7, ROSE HILL 6
Rose Hill (5-6)
000
302
1
—
6 6 3
Augusta (5-4)
210
030
1
—
7 11 5
W: Johnston. L: Dock. HR: Rose Hill, Anderson.
ROSE HILL: E. Adler 2-4, S. Adler 1-3, Dunn 1-4, Anderson 1-4, Yardley 0-3, Evans 0-2, Carlson 0-4, Mundy 0-2, Chickadonz 1-2. Pitching: Dock 6 1/3 IP-4 ER.
AUGUSTA: C. Divine 1-4, Pennycuff 1-4, K. Divine 1-3, Payne 2-3, Johnston 2-4, Emmit 2-4, Macari 0-3, Hinnenkamp 1-3, Rockers 1-3. Pitching: Johnston 7 IP-4 ER.
ROSE HILL 8, AUGUSTA 3
Rose Hill (6-6)
020
023
1
—
8 14 2
Augusta (5-5)
000
012
0
—
3 7 3
W: S. Adler. L: Macari. HR: Augusta, K. Divine.
ROSE HILL: E. Adler 4-5, S. Adler 0-5, Dunn 4-4, Anderson 1-4, Yardley 1-3, Paredes 3-4, Evans 1-2, Carlson 0-3, Chickadonz 0-4. Pitching: S. Adler 6 IP-2 ER, Paredes 1-0.
AUGUSTA: C. Divine 0-4, Pennycuff 0-4, K. Divine 2-4, Payne 1-3, Harman 0-3, Emmitt 1-3, Macari 0-2, Hinnenkamp 1-3, Phohman 1-3. Pitching: Macari 7 IP-6 ER.
CIRCLE 11, BUHLER 0
Circle (9-0)
020
403
2
—
11 15 0
Buhler (1-6)
000
000
0
—
0 2 2
W: Herbert. L: Sullivan. HR: Circle, Hammer.
CIRCLE: Nibarger 2-4, Dreifort 0-5, Lambert 0-5, Bardin 1-5, Hammer 2-3, Herbert 3-4, Baughman 3-4, Phillips 2-4, Ingrim 2-4. Pitching: Herbert 7 IP-0 ER.
BUHLER: Miller 0-3, Darling 0-3, Schrock 0-2, Sullivan 1-2, Chisam 0-3, Paulson 0-3, Willison 1-3, Garcia 0-1, Hedge 0-2. Pitching: Sullivan 6 1/3 IP-9 ER, Schrock 0 2/3-0.
CIRCLE 16, BUHLER 0
Circle (10-0)
117
16
—
16 16 0
Buhler (1-7)
000
00
—
0 1 2
W: Bardin. L: Miller.
CIRCLE: Nibarger 1-5, Dreifort 3-5, Lambert 2-3, Bardin 1-2, Hammer 2-3, Herbert 3-4, Baughman 1-2, Collins 2-2, Ingrim 1-2. Pitching: Bardin 5 IP-0 ER.
BUHLER: Miller 0-2, Darling 1-2, Schrock 0-2, Paulson 0-2, Sullivan 0-2, Chisam 0-2, Hedge 0-1, Hilger 0-1, McLean 0-1. Pitching: Miller 2 IP-5 ER, Schrock 3-5.
WINFIELD 6, EL DORADO 5
El Dorado (3-6)
001
020
2
—
5 10 7
Winfield (7-2)
410
100
x
—
6 6 3
W: Cantrell. L: McCaig.
EL DORADO: Fox 0-3, Ruff 0-4, Eaton 3-4, Young 2-4, McCaig 2-4, Burnham 0-1, Harper 2-4, Hughey 0-4, Scanlon 1-3, Phillips 0-2. Pitching: McCaig 6 IP-3 ER.
WINFIELD: Gale 1-4, Phillips 0-3, Tate 2-4, Murphy 1-4, Byerley 1-2, Cantrell 0-3, Ruggles 0-3, Hunt 0-3, Hoffman 1-3. Pitching: Cantrell 7 IP-4 ER.
WINFIELD 12, EL DORADO 1
El Dorado (3-7)
010
00
—
1 1 4
Winfield (8-2)
162
12
—
12 10 0
W: Gale. L: McCaig.
EL DORADO: Fox 0-2, Hughey 0-2, Eaton 0-2, Ruff 0-1, Young 0-1, Harper 1-2, McCaig 0-1, Burnham 0-1, Scanlon 0-1. Pitching: McCaig 1 2/3 IP-1 ER, Ruff 1 1/3-2, Fox 1-2.
WINFIELD: Gale 1-2, Phillips 0-4, Tate 1-2, Murphy 3-3, Byerley 2-3, Cantrell 2-4, Hunt 1-3, Tapia 0-1, Hoffman 0-3. Pitching: Gale 5 IP-1 ER.
ANDALE-GARDEN PLAIN 10, CLEARWATER 0
Clearwater (2-9)
000
000
—
0 4 1
Andale-GP (7-4)
114
202
—
10 13 0
W: Bugner. L: Jacobs. HR: Andale-GP, Eck (2), Gordon.
ANDALE-GARDEN PLAIN 13, CLEARWATER 1
Clearwater (2-10)
000
10
—
1 5 2
Andale-GP (8-4)
361
3x
—
13 15 1
W: Jarner. L: Jacobs. HR: Andale-GP, Gordon, Grimes.
MULVANE 6, WELLINGTON 5
Mulvane (7-4)
102
120
0
—
6 12 4
Wellington (4-5)
050
000
0
—
5 9 5
W: Egan. L: Lewellen. HR: Mulvane, Wilson.
MULVANE: Chambers 1-4, Russell 2-4, Darnell 1-4, Wilson 1-3, Hayes 1-3, Seier 2-3, Egan 2-3, Williams 1-3, Springer 1-2, Crumpler 0-1. Pitching: Egan 7 IP-2 ER.
WELLINGTON: Rusk 0-4, Buck 1-4, McCorkle 3-3, Hain 0-4, Lewellen 0-4, Parkey 1-4, Rausch 2-3, Jones 1-3, Fink 1-4. Pitching: Lewellen 7 IP-2 ER.
WELLINGTON 4, MULVANE 3
Mulvane (7-5)
000
101
1
—
3 10 1
Wellington (5-5)
013
000
0
—
4 8 2
W: McCorkle. L: Williams. HR: Mulvane, Egan.
MULVANE: Chambers 1-4, Russell 1-4, Darnell 2-4, Wilson 0-4, Hayes 0-4, Seier 2-4, Egan 2-3, Williams 2-3, Springer 0-2. Pitching: Williams 3 IP-4 ER, Wilson 3-0.
WELLINGTON: Rusk 0-4, Buck 3-3, McCorkle 2-3, Rausch 0-2, Jones 0-3, Templeton 0-2, Parkey 2-3, Lewellen 1-3, Fink 0-3. Pitching: McCorkle 7 IP-2 ER.
MEDICINE LODGE 8, DOUGLASS 2
Medicine Lodge
411
002
0
—
8 10 1
Douglass
000
101
0
—
2 5 2
W: Thomas. L: Sanborn.
DOUGLASS 7, MEDICINE LODGE 2
Medicine Lodge
000
101
0
—
2 5 5
Douglass
104
101
0
—
7 8 1
W: Dunagan. L: Fischer.
CHENEY 13, BELLE PLAINE 2
Cheney
241
103
2
—
13 22 2
Belle Plaine
000
101
0
—
2 9 3
W: Monson. L: Skaggs. HR: Cheney, Monson, Jones.
CHENEY 17, BELLE PLAINE 11
Cheney
047
122
1
—
17 22 6
Belle Plaine
022
014
2
—
11 12 3
W: Monson. L: McPherson. Belle Plaine, Skaggs (2).
PRATT 11, HILLSBORO 0
PRATT 7, HILLSBORO 0
