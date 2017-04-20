High School Sports

April 20, 2017 12:16 PM

Week 2 KABC Baseball Rankings (April 20)

By Taylor Eldridge

Class 6A

1. SM East

2. Lawrence Free State

3. Olathe Northwest

4. SM Northwest

5. Olathe East

6. Dodge City

7. Manhattan

8. SM West

9. BV West

10. Blue Valley

Class 5A

1. St. Thomas Aquinas

2. Maize

3. Topeka Seaman

4. Bishop Carroll

5. Mill Valley

6. Wichita Heights

7. Shawnee Heights

8. Liberal

9. Leavenworth

10. Pittsburrg

Class 4A I

1. Maize South

2. Buhler

3. Andale-Garden Plain

4. Augusta

5. Eudora

6. Andover Central

7. McPherson

8. Atchison

9. Ottawa

10. Paola

Class 4A II

1. Holcomb

2. Nickerson

3. Rock Creek

4. Baxter Springs

5. Concordia

6. Pratt

7. Clay Center

8. Burlington

9. Iola

10. Osawatomie

Class 3A

1. Wichita Independent

2. Silver Lake

3. Humboldt

4. Nemaha Central

5. Wellsville

6. Cheney

7. Lakin

8. Jayhawk Linn

9. Galena

10. Southeast-Saline

Class 2-1A

1. Pittsburg-Colgan

2. Troy

3. Sacred Heart

4. Medicine Lodge

5. Ellis

6. Bluestem

7. Spearville

8. Valley Falls

9. Cedar Vale-Dexter

10. Sedan

