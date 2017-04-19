Football: Southeast tabs Kansas native Erik Dobbins as next head coach

Southeast has hired Erik Dobbins as its next football coach, according to athletic director Chris Asmussen.
Dobbins, a Kansas native, was an assistant in Liberal before moving to Memphis to become a coordinator at Sheffield High. This will be the first head coaching job for Dobbins.
“I believe he’s going to be the right guy for our kids because he brings so many positives to the table and he’s going to bring a lot of enthusiasm,” Asmussen said. “I believe he’s going to get our kids to buy in to what we’re trying to do here and to be successful at Southeast.”
Mike Schartz resigned as head coach after this season, his second consecutive 1-8 season. Since Asmussen led the Buffaloes to a winning 5-4 record in 2012, they have won just five games in the last four years.
Taylor Eldridge: 316-268-6270, @vkeldridge
