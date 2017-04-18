Girls soccer recap: Northwest wins fifth straight, beats Maize 2-1

The Northwest girls soccer team won their fifth straight game on Monday night, stunning Maize on its home turf in a 2-1 victory.
In two weeks, the Grizzlies have revived their season after a 0-3 and last-place finish in the Titan Classic, beating traditional powers in Derby, Kapaun Mount Carmel, and Maize, to suddenly become a factor in the City League and Class 6A South Central regional races.
So how did Northwest do it? Let’s take a look.
1. The Abril Lucio to Emily Jensen Connection
Northwest doesn’t win without Emily Jensen putting balls in the back of the net, but Jensen isn’t able to do that without Abril Lucio.
Lucio might be the team’s most important player, as she is the creative playmaker in the midfield that pulls the strings for the Grizzlies. When she has time and space, Northwest can be a very dangerous team like it was on Monday.
After scoring just one goal in Northwest’s first three games, Jensen has scored 11 during the winning streak. Lucio has five assists during that span.
“That’s a great combination right there,” Northwest coach Bobby Bribiesca said. “Those two are like twins. Abril is just able to thread the needle and she’s so good at finding the seams and then Emily has the speed to run onto them and create havoc for the defense.”
On Monday, it didn’t matter that Maize held more of the possession and more than doubled Northwest’s chances because Lucio and Jensen were clinical.
Are you serious?? Abril Lucio, take a bow. What a shot to put Northwest on top of Maize 1-0 with this golazo in the 10'. pic.twitter.com/BHMJOjRCuV— Taylor Eldridge (@VKeldridge) April 17, 2017
Lucio scored the game’s first goal in the 10th minute. She rarely ever shoots, but decided to take a chance when a ball was rolled back to her 30 yards away from goal and she drove a shot with pace to the back post that was too much for the keeper to handle.
“Honestly, my parents always tell me to shoot even though I literally never take shots,” Lucio said. “It was coming right at me and I was wide open, so I figured I might as well try.”
Lucio and Jensen helped create the second goal, the game-winner slotted away by freshman Ileyna Avelar in the 36th minute, as Lucio threaded a pass to Jensen in the box and Jensen found the outlet to Avelar when the defense collapsed on her.
All it took was a pair of finishes and Northwest was on its way to another victory and one over its west-side rival.
“We knew how important it was to finish in a game like this,” Jensen said. “Maize has a good attack and we knew were going to have to play defense a lot, so he had to finish our chances when we had them.”
“And who doesn’t like beating Maize?” Jensen added with a big smile. “We always do.”
2. The Emergence of Nia Baker and Her Sweeper
Nia Baker has been a pleasnt surprise for Bribiesca in goal, as she has come on the last four games and made a handful of athletic saves to preserve leads for Northwest in its 1-goal victories over Derby, Kapaun, and Maize.
But the Grizzlies have also benefitted from defender Whitney Weiford taking her game to another level as the team’s only senior. She begins games as a centerback, but often ends up becoming the sweeper of the back line extinguishing threats all over the field.
On Monday, Baker and Weiford may have played their finest to limit Maize to one goal on 15 shots.
What a play by Northwest keeper Nia Baker to preserve the lead for the Grizzlies in the 46'. Really athletic play to stretch out here. pic.twitter.com/8IN5hv7pAu— Taylor Eldridge (@VKeldridge) April 18, 2017
“Those are our two big winners today,” Bribiesca said. “Nia is having a great season back there for us and then Whitney has taken charge. She’s doing everything in the back for us and clearing balls with authority. Those two, they’re the heart and soul of our defense.”
Against Maize, Northwest decided to mark Maize’s chief scoring threat, Makayla Toth, with defender Tanner Scholl with Alivia Crawford and Brittan Murray flanking her sides and Weiford responsible for clearing anything that snuck by them.
Maize was most dangerous on free kicks and corners, where it nearly scored multiple times, but in the run of play — when Weiford had more control — Northwest was able to limit Maize’s looks on goal.
I wasn't joking when I said that Northwest's @its_whit_ is literally everywhere. Such a great effort on the back line by the senior. pic.twitter.com/JknPRUg2VA— Taylor Eldridge (@VKeldridge) April 18, 2017
“I’m always hollering at people where to go and what to do and I had a lot of goal kicks tonight,” Weiford said. “Definitely a little tired, but we’re on a roll right now.”
“Today we showed with big heart and solid defense, you can win games,” Bribiesca said. “We did that today.”
3. Doing It For Madi
Northwest lost an important player last Thursday when junior defender Madi Driskill went down with a season-ending injury. What made it gut-wrenching was the fact that it was Driskill’s season debut after she had just been medically cleared to return from the injury that ended her sophomore season.
“It’s really tough and very frustrating,” Driskill said. “After six months of working super hard to rehab and having to do it all over again is really tough.”
But Northwest has been inspired by Driskill’s courage to take on the challenge again and she served as an inspirational figure on Northwest’s sideline on Monday night. Before the game, Northwest broke its huddle with “For Madi!” and the players celebrated with Driskill on crutches after the victory.
“We feel like we’re doing it all for Madi,” Jensen said. “I know she wants to be out there working hard with us, so we have to win games for her now.”
Weiford said that Driskill’s presence at team practices and the game on Monday were uplifting for Northwest.
“I can always hear Madi when I’m on the field,” Weiford said. “She’s the only person I can hear. She’s here with us every game and it’s just really emotional right now.”
But Northwest has found a way to channel those emotions into its play and the result right now is the best soccer Northwest has played in years.
Driskill feels better about the injury after her teammates tell her she is still playing a role in the wins.
“I appreciate it so much and I’m so proud of what they’ve done and what they’re doing right now,” Driskill said. “I’m thankful for how much love and how much support I’ve received and I can’t wait to see what we do the rest of the season.”
Bonus: Concern for Maize?
When is the last time Maize took three losses this early in the season and when is the last time Maize lost to three teams from the Wichita area in the same season?
It might take you awhile to find those answers and that’s a testament to the program Jay Holmes has built at Maize. The Eagles have not only won, but they have dominated this part of the state for so long that it is shocking to see Maize lose this much — even if it is to class teams like Maize South, Bishop Carroll, and Northwest.
But is it time to panic?
With half of the regular season still to play, it’s too early for that but Maize coach Jay Holmes is growing concerned with the common thread in all three losses: Maize’s failure to finish in the final third.
“I just expect more out of our kids,” Holmes said after Monday’s loss. “When you have that many offensive opportunities, you’ve got to be able to finish them. It’s just frustrating.”
Great move by @katie_krier to buy herself time and space and she picks out Page Hutson in the box. Shot sails just high in the 31'. pic.twitter.com/jfuu4jEubJ— Taylor Eldridge (@VKeldridge) April 18, 2017
Holmes was speaking about Maize’s game against Northwest, but he could have easily been talking about the loss to Carroll or Maize South. In all three, Maize had its fair share of possession and out-shot its opponent. But so far this season, Maize has had some difficulty finding the back of the net against top teams.
Then again, Maize down own a 2-1 victory over Kapaun Mount Carmel and a 4-1 thrashing it delivered on the road at Shawnee Mission East over the weekend, so all hope is not lost for the Eagles.
The good news is that Maize is holding possession and creating enough chances to produce victories, which means they can still be a dangerous team with the ability to return to the Final Four of Class 5A. But for that to happen, the Eagles need to find their finishing touch and do so rather quickly.
