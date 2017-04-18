High School Sports

April 18, 2017 2:40 AM

Softball recap: Circle completes two comebacks to sweep Andale-GP, improve to 8-0

By Taylor Eldridge

Circle pulled off the doubleheader sweep of Andale-Garden Plain on Monday to remain undefeated, 8-0, this season, but had to pull off a pair of thrilling come-from-behind victories to do it.

After allowing one run in the first inning of Game 1, Andale-Garden Plain ace Bailey Bugner silenced Circle’s bats for the next five innings and didn’t allow a runner past first base. Meanwhile, Andale-Garden Plain rallied to take a 2-1 lead in the top of the seventh when Abby Gordon slapped a lead-off triple and scored after Karlie Hopper dropped a bunt.

But Circle would respond with a rally of its own, as Jordan Hammer and Morgan Baughman both walked to start the bottom-half of the seventh inning. Cheyenne Collins laid down a bunt to advance the runners and would have sacrificed the second out, but an error allowed her to load the bases with one out.

Devin Ingrim remained patient in a 2-2 count and earned a walk to tie the game, then Jessie Nibarger took four balls the following at-bat to walk in the winning run. Without a single hit, Circle had scored two runs and won the game.

Londyn Bardin earned the victory, throwing a complete game, allowing two earned runs on five hits and striking out nine.

Andale-Garden Plain once again built a lead in the second game, scoring five runs in the fifth inning and tacking on another in the top-half of the sixth to lead 9-6. But Circle would piece together a 2-out rally in the sixth inning to plate six runs and take over the game.

The rally once again started with a walk, as Nibarger got on before Circle would rattle off five straight hits with two outs. Hunter Dreifort and Taylor Lambert both singled to load the bases; Bardin followed with a 2-RBI single to left field; Hammer drove in two more, including the go-ahead run, with a line drive to center field; and Circle added two more on an error by Andale-Garden Plain.

Hammer and Ashtyn Phillips each finished with two hits for Circle, while Mia Herbert earned the victory with a complete game.

CIRCLE 3, ANDALE-GARDEN PLAIN 2

Andale-GP

000

001

1

2 5 2

Circle (7-0)

100

000

2

3 3 0

W: Bardin. L: Bugner.

Andale-GP: Grimes 2-3, Chavez 0-3, Eck 0-4, Gutschenritten 1-3, Bugner 1-3, Gordon 1-2, Bergkamp 0-3, Hopper 0-3, Bruna 0-2. Pitching: Bugner 6 1/3 IP-2 ER.

Circle: Nibarger 0-2, Dreifort 0-3, Lambert 2-3, Bardin 1-3, Hammer 0-2, Herbert 0-2, Baughman 0-2, Collins 0-3. Pitching: Bardin 7 IP-2 ER.

CIRCLE 12, ANDALE-GARDEN PLAIN 9

Andale-GP

201

051

0

9 16 3

Circle (8-0)

010

326

x

12 8 2

W: Herbert. L: Jorner.

Andale-GP: Grimes 2-4, Chavez 3-5, Eck 3-5, Gutschenritten 2-4, Bugner 0-3, Gordon 2-3, Bergkamp 2-4, Hopper 1-3, Blasi 1-2, Jorner 0-1. Pitching: Jorner 6 IP-8 ER.

Circle: Nibarger 0-3, Dreifort 1-4, Lambert 1-2, Bardin 1-2, Hammer 2-3, Phillips 2-3, Baughman 0-3, Collins 1-4, Ingrim 0-2. Pitching: Herbert 7 IP-8 ER.

CARROLL 16, WEST 0

Carroll (8-1)

(12)04

16 9 0

West

000

0 3 1

W: Watkins. L: Edgerle.

Carroll: Gutierrez 1-2, Eck 0-2, Miller 1-2, Vonfeldt 1-1, Watkins 1-2, Lara 0-1, Chaffin 0-1, Gowin 3-3, Marcotte 0-2, Henning 1-2, Frank 1-1. Pitching: Watkins 2 IP-0 ER, Chaffin 1-0.

West: Mullins 0-1, Large 1-1, Cline 1-2, Edgerle 0-1, Duarte 0-1, Hainlen 0-1, Harper 0-1, Campos 1-1, Corrall 0-1. Pitching: Edgerle 3 IP-8 ER.

CARROLL 22, WEST 0

Carroll (9-1)

895

22 18 0

West

000

0 0 5

W: Smith. L: Rios.

Carroll: Gutierrez 1-1, Maloney 1-1, Eck 2-3, Marcotte 0-1, Miller 2-3, Vonfeldt 1-4, Watkins 1-4, Gowing 4-4, Henning 2-3, Kerschen 2-2, Lara 1-1, Powers 1-3, Forbes 0-1.Pitching: Smith 2 IP-0 ER, Chaffin 1-0.

West: Mullins 0-2, Cline 0-1, Edgerle 0-1, Hainlen 0-1, Campos 0-1, Rios 0-1, Martinez 0-1. Pitching: Rios 3 IP-8 ER.

SOUTHEAST 11, NORTH 1

North

000

01

1 5 6

Southeast (3-4)

100

46

11 10 2

W: Greasham. L: Martinez. HR: Southeast, Hawkins.

North: Salinas 2-3, Johnson 1-3, Zapata 0-3, Martinez 2-3, Fleming 0-3, Mwangi 0-2, Ortiz 0-2, Borunda 0-2, Dillon 0-2. Pitching: Martinez 4 1/3 IP-4 ER.

Southeast: Kontaxis 1-3, Hawkins 2-3, Greasham 2-4, Fox 2-4, Rivera 0-3, Burgess 1-3, Friesen 1-3, Cherry 1-1, Guerrero 0-3. Pitching: Greasham 5 IP-0 ER.

SOUTHEAST 17, NORTH 2

North

020

0

2 2 9

Southeast (4-4)

732

5

17 11 2

W: Greasham. L: Martinez. HR: Southeast, Hawkins, Greasham.

North: Salinas 1-3, Johnson 0-2, Zapata 0-2, Martinez 0-1, Carrion 0-2, Fleming 0-2, Mwangi 1-2, Borunda 0-0, Dillon 0-1. Pitching: Martinez 3 2/3 IP-7 ER.

Southeast: Kontaxis 2-3, Hawkins 3-3, Greasham 4-4, Fox 3-3, Rivera 1-5, Burgess 1-4, Friesen 1-3, Cherry 1-2, Guerrero 0-3. Pitching: Greasham 2 IP-2 ER, Fox 2-0.

KAPAUN MT. CARMEL 6, HEIGHTS 5

Heights

200

021

0

5 9 3

Kapaun

012

300

x

6 9 2

W: Hertel. L: Stephenson.

KAPAUN MT. CARMEL 16, HEIGHTS 5

Heights

301

01

5 7 1

Kapaun

140

(11)x

16 15 1

W: Channel. L: Stephenson.

EL DORADO 4, MULVANE 3

El Dorado

102

100

0

4 9 4

Mulvane (5-4)

111

000

0

3 3 1

W: McCraig. L: Egan.

El Dorado: Fox 2-4, Scanlon 0-3, Eaton 0-4, Ruff 2-3, Harper 2-3, Young 1-3, Burnham 0-3, McCraig 1-3, Manke 1-3. Pitching: McCraig 7 IP-0 ER.

Mulvane: Chambers 0-4, Williams 0-3, Darnell 2-3, Wilson 1-3, Hayes 0-2, Crumpler 0-2, Russell 0-3, Springer 0-2, Egan 0-3. Pitching: Egan 7 IP-3 ER.

MULVANE 12, EL DORADO 8

El Dorado

023

010

2

8 14 6

Mulvane (6-4)

410

133

x

12 12 3

W: Williams. L: Fox

El Dorado: Fox 3-4, Scanlon 2-4, Eaton 2-4, Ruff 2-4, Harper 2-4, Burnham 0-2, McCraig 2-4, Young 1-3, Manke 0-3. Pitching: Fox 5 IP-3 ER, McCraig 1-0.

Mulvane: Chambers 1-3, Russell 0-3, Darnell 2-4, Wilson 1-2, Hayes 0-2, Seier 3-4, Egan 1-4, Williams 2-3, Crumpler 2-3. Pitching: Williams 4 IP-6 ER, Wilson 3-2.

ROSE HILL 10, McPHERSON 6

McPherson

110

010

3

6 11 2

Rose Hill

410

302

x

10 15 1

W: Adler. L: Schrag.

McPherson: Crist 3-4, B. Schrag 1-4, Giddings 2-4, Scott 1-3, Bruce 0-1, E. Schrag 0-4, Baker 1-3, Fitzmorris 0-3, Feil 1-3, James 2-3. Pitching: E. Schrag 6 IP-8 ER.

Rose Hill: E. Adler 3-4, S. Adler 4-4, Dunn 2-3, Andersen 1-4, Yardley 2-4, Leach 2-4, Evans 0-4, Carlson 0-3, Mundy 1-3. Pitching: S. Adler 7 IP-6 ER.

McPHERSON 5, ROSE HILL 4

McPherson

011

200

1

5 7 1

Rose Hill

100

102

0

4 8 2

W: Fitzmorris. L: E. Adler. HR: McPherson, B. Schrag.

McPherson: Crist 2-4, B. Schrag 1-3, Giddings 0-4, E. Schrag 1-3, Baker 0-3, Feil 0-3, Scott 2-3, Fitzmorris 0-3, James 1-3. Pitching: Fitzmorris 7 IP-4 ER.

Rose Hill: E. Adler 3-4, S. Adler 2-4, Dunn 1-2, Andersen 0-3, Yardley 1-3, Leach 1-3, Evans 0-3, Carlson 0-3, Mundy 0-1, Paredes 0-2. Pitching: E. Adler 3 2/3 IP-2 ER, Paredes 3 1/3-1.

BUHLER 8, CLEARWATER 6

CLEARWATER 8, BUHLER 7

CHENEY 16, TRINITY ACADEMY 6

Cheney

720

403

16 14 7

Trinity

000

240

6 8 2

W: Monson. L: Huber.

CHENEY 16, TRINITY ACADEMY 5

Cheney

113

(11)0

16 13 1

Trinity

010

13

5 5 0

W: Higgins. L: Huber.

