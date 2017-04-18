Baseball recap: Heights sweeps Kapaun, improves to 10-0

Heights coach Jeff Topping knew this team would have potential, so the Falcons’ 10-0 start to the season isn’t really that surprising.
What does impress Topping, however, is his team’s chemistry. Whether it’s getting out of a jam on the field or messing around together away from the diamond, Topping thinks the cohesiveness on Heights this season is what makes his undefeated club stand out.
“I credit that to our great senior leadership from Aaron Bechtel, Blake Carroll, and Garrison Greer,” Topping said. “They’ve been playing since they were sophomores and they’ve been through the wars for us and they’re providing our young guys with some great leadership on how they go about their business.”
That chemistry showed on Monday in a doubleheader against Kapaun Mt. Carmel at Westurban, as the trio of seniors helped keep the team calm in their own different ways to erase a 4-1 deficit to roar back for a 16-4 victory in Game 1 and followed with it a dominant effort to win the nightcap 14-4.
“What makes this group special is they all lead in different ways,” Topping said. “Aaron is kind of the quite one and leads by example; Garrison is a little more fiery; and Blake is a mixture of both of them.”
Kapaun stunned Heights early, taking four runs off Bechtel, Heights’ ace, in the first two innings.
But the Falcons stayed composed behind their seniors and rallied in the fourth inning, stringing six straight hits together and finishing with eighth to hang six rungs in the fourth inning to take a 7-4 lead. Paul Mode, Houston McFarlane, Carroll, Bryce Boomsma, and Jordan Ellison all drove in runs on hits in the inning.
While Bechtel didn’t have his best stuff on the mound — he last five innings, allowing three earned runs on four hits, striking out three, and walking four — the senior did bring his best to the plate. Bechtel finished the doubleheader 8 for 10 with 4 runs, 6 runs batted in, and three doubles.
“He was really, really good for us offensively tonight,” Topping said. “He didn’t try to do too much with the ball. He has a lot of power, but tonight he was focused on just driving the ball. He hit three or four balls to the wall and turned them into doubles, so he was on fire offensively.”
The Falcons overwhelmed Kapaun in the second game, scoring five runs in the top-half of the first inning and building a 7-3 lead after three. Mode finished with three hits and drove in two runs, while Ellison and Cody Troyer each had two hits with Troyer finishing with three RBIs.
Heights has swept Garden City, South, East, North, and Kapaun, all teams with losing records and have a combined record of 8-16 against teams outside of Heights.
Topping said his team is exciting for the challenges the schedule will bring (Heights plays Bishop Carroll on April 24), but the Falcons aren’t getting caught up with “prove-it” games.
“Right now we are just focusing on us and what we can control, which is how we play,” Topping said. “It doesn’t matter what school we’re playing, we just want to play the game to the best of our ability and come through with timely hitting and great pitching and great defense. These next two or three weeks are going to be tough, but our guys are ready.”
BISHOP CARROLL 9, WEST 2
Carroll (7-1)
030
105
0
—
9 10 1
West (2-2)
001
001
1
—
2 4 5
W: Jacob Ensz. L: Skyler Shockey.
Carroll: Kobler 0-2, Whitchurch 2-4, Tangney 3-4, Theis 1-4, Ensz 0-3, Stuckey 2-3, Peters 0-3, Hipp 0-1, Lara 1-2, Freeman 1-4. Pitching: Ensz 6 IP-0 ER, St. Vrain 1-1.
West: Hopkins 0-1, Ramos 2-3, Veltman 0-3, Shockey 1-3, Salas 0-3, Thompson 0-2, Mares 0-1, Hungria 1-3, Pechin 0-2, Carrizalez 0-2, Albert 0-2. Pitching: Hopkins 1 1/3 IP-0 ER, Shockey 3-3, Hungria 1 1/3-0, Carrizalez 1.1-0.
HEIGHTS 16, KAPAUN 4
Heights (9-0)
100
609
—
16 15 1
Kapaun (1-5)
130
000
—
4 4 4
W: Bechtel. L: Bell.
Heights: Carroll 1-4, Boomsma 2-4, Greer 1-3, Bechtel 3-5, Ellison 1-4, Troyer 2-4, Tate 1-5, Mode 1-3, McFarlane 3-4. Pitching: Bechtel 5 IP-3 ER, Kealey 1-0.
Kapaun: Meitzner 1-2, Hungate 0-3, Degenhardt 0-2, Valentas 0-3, Bell 0-2, Bezdek 0-1, Ferraro 1-1, Barr 0-1, Heiland 1-2, Meyerhoff 1-1, Landwehr 0-1, Burkhart 0-1. Pitching: Bell 3 2/3 IP-6 ER, Burkhart 2-0, Leyden 0 1/3-2.
HEIGHTS 14, KAPAUN 4
Heights (10-0)
511
011
5
—
14 16 0
Kapaun (1-6)
210
010
0
—
4 9 5
W: Kealey. L: Degenhardt.
Heights: Carroll 2-5, Boomsma 1-3, Greer 0-4, Bechtel 5-5, Ellison 2-5, Troyer 2-2, Kealey 0-2, Tate 1-4, Mode 3-4, Chesser 0-1, McFarlane 0-2. Pitching: Troyer 1 IP-3 ER, Kealey 6-1.
Kapaun: Meitzner 3-4, Hungate 1-3, Degenhardt 1-4, Valentas 0-4, Bell 1-3, Ferraro 0-3, Heiland 1-1, Meyerhoff 0-2, Phillips 1-1, Landwehr 1-3. Pitching: Degenhardt 3 IP-7 ER, Landwehr 3 1/3-4, Barr 0 2/3-1.
ANDALE-GARDEN PLAIN 13, CIRCLE 1
Andale-GP (7-0)
002
47
—
13 6 0
Circle (1-4)
000
01
—
1 2 1
W: Postlethwait. L: Coulter.
Andale-GP: Denk 2-3, Savoie 0-3, Pacha 0-1, Postlethwait 1-3, Cates 0-0, Baxley 0-3, Herbst 1-3, Post 1-2, Barbeau 0-2, Wells 1-1. Pitching: Postlethwait 4 IP-0 ER, Winter 1-0.
Circle: Hutson 0-3, Barrier 0-1, Scharenberg 0-2, Terrones 1-2, Liby 0-2, Coulter 0-2, Schenker 1-2, Ketley 0-2, Storm 0-1. Pitching: Coulter 3 1/3 IP-4 ER, Ketley 0 2/3-4, Terrones 1-2.
ANDALE-GARDEN PLAIN 7, CIRCLE 3
Andale-GP (8-0)
200
400
1
—
7 6 2
Circle (1-5)
102
000
0
—
3 6 2
W: Baxley. L: Liby.
Andale-GP: Denk 0-3, Baxley 1-4, Postlethwait 1-2, Pacha 1-4, Niemann 0-3, Bugner 0-1, Herbst 0-3, Post 1-3, Cates 0-1, Wells 2-3. Pitching: Baxley 4 IP-1 ER, Bugner 2-0, Denk 1-0.
Circle: Hutson 1-3, Barrier 0-3, Scharenberg 2-4, Terrones 0-2, Liby 1-2, Myers 0-2, Coulter 1-3, Smith 0-3, Unruh 0-1, Ketley 1-1, Smith 0-1. Pitching: Liby 3 2/3 IP-6 ER, Scharenberg 2 1/3-0, Schenker 1-0.
AUGUSTA 10, COLLEGIATE 2
Collegiate (2-3)
010
010
0
—
2 0 4
Augusta (8-1)
050
104
x
—
10 7 1
W: Saldana. L: Parkhurst.
Collegiate: Kelley 0-4, Dick 0-3, Egan 0-3, Parrkhurst 0-1, Thornton 0-1, Egan 0-1, Flamini 0-1, Charbonneau 0-0, Allen 0-0, Meares 0-2.
Augusta: Whitehead 0-3, Saldana 3-3, Wesbrooks 0-0, Riley 0-4, Eldringhoff 1-3, Eberhardt 0-0, Roberts 1-1, Smith 1-2, McGuire 0-2, Barnett 1-1, Clausing 0-1.
AUGUSTA 9, COLLEGIATE 0
Collegiate (2-4)
000
000
0
—
0 4 2
Augusta (9-1)
012
303
x
—
9 11 0
W: Riley. L: Thornton.
Collegiate: Kelley 0-3, Dick 0-3, Egan 1-3, Thornton 0-2, McNerney 0-1, Egan 0-2, Egan 0-1, Flamini 1-2, Nesmith 0-1, Allen 1-3, Charbonneau 1-2, Meares 0-2. Pitching: Thornton 3 2/3 IP-3 ER, Charbonneau 1 2/3-2, Flamini 0 2/3-1.
Augusta: Whitehead 0-3, Saldana 1-2, Riley 1-3, Eldringhoff 2-4, Tole 1-4, Clausing 3-3, Blakesley 2-3, Eberhardt 1-3, Wesbrooks 0-4. Pitching: Riley 7 IP-0 ER.
McPHERSON 8, ROSE HILL 1
McPherson (4-3)
301
022
0
—
8 12 2
Rose Hill (3-4)
000
001
0
—
1 4 3
W: Werries. L: Greer. HR: Rose Hill, McBride.
McPherson: Werries 3-4, Saverino 0-4, Hoover 3-4, Reed 1-3, Reiss 2-4, Seidl 0-2, Sitts 2-4, Myers 0-3, Hoover 0-1, Reifschneider 1-4. Pitching: Werries 5 IP-0 ER, Hanken 2-1.
Rose Hill: McBride 1-3, Gregory 0-3, Scantlin 1-2, Moore 1-3, Ibarra 0-2, Greer 1-3, McAllister 0-3, Forsberg 0-3, Koenigsman 0-2, Stiles 0-1. Pitching: Greer 5 IP-3 ER, Forsberg 2-1.
McPHERSON 12, ROSE HILL 1
McPherson (5-3)
003
036
0
—
12 11 2
Rose Hill (3-5)
000
001
x
—
1 2 2
W: Reifschneider. L: McBride.
McPherson: Werries 2-4, Saverino 4-4, Hoover 0-3, Reed 1-4, Reiss 0-2, Hanken 0-1, Seidl 0-3, Sitts 0-2, Myers 4-4, Reifschneider 0-1, Hoover 0-2. Pitching: Reifschneider 5 IP-0 ER, Reitsma 1-0.
Rose Hill: McBride 1-2, Gregory 0-3, Scantlin 0-3, Moore 0-3, Ibarra 0-2, Adams 0-1, Greer 0-2, McAllister 1-2, Forsberg 0-2, Koenigsman 0-2. Pitching: McBride 5 IP-2 ER, Forsberg 1-1.
BUHLER 4, CLEARWATER 2
BUHLER 13, CLEARWATER 0
EL DORADO 9, MULVANE 3
MULVANE 4, EL DORADO 3
INDEPENDENT 10, BELLE PLAINE 0
Belle Plaine
000
00
—
0 4 4
Independent
307
0x
—
10 4 1
W: Harmon. L: Nolan.
INDEPENDENT 12, BELLE PLAINE 1
Belle Plaine
001
00
—
1 3 0
Independent
462
0x
—
12 13 0
W: Sauer. L: Ray.
SEDGWICK 15, INMAN 5
Inman
010
31
—
5 9 7
Sedgwick
523
41
—
15 14 1
W: Hoffsommer. L: Dewitt.
Inman: Martin 0-3, Brown 0-3, Parkhurst 2-4, Strange 2-3, Dewitt 2-3, Lare 2-3, Druecker 0-2, Ramey 0-0, Thimmesch 1-3. Pitching: Dewitt 2 1/3 IP-4 ER, Thimmesch 1 2/3-3, Lare 0 2/3-1.
Sedgwick: Francis 0-4, Bever 1-3, Rutschman 2-3, Smith 1-3, H. Schroeder 1-2, Hoffsommer 2-4, Lacey 3-4, Bright 1-3, K. Schroeder 3-4. Pitching: Hoffsommer 3 IP-1 ER, Smith 1-0, Bever 1-1.
SEDGWICK 7, INMAN 6
Inman
311
001
0
—
6 7 4
Sedgwick
111
101
2
—
7 5 1
W: Bever. L: Martin.
Inman: Martin 1-4, Brown 3-4, Parkhurst 1-3, Strange 0-4, Dewitt 1-1, Druecker 1-4, Lucas 0-2, Thimmesch 0-2. Pitching: Strange 3 1/3 IP-3 ER, Brown 2 2/3-2, Martin 0 2/3-0.
Sedgwick: Francis 0-3, Bever 1-3, Rutschman 1-3, Smith 0-3, Schroeder 0-1, Hoffsommer 0-1, Park 0-2, Lacey 1-3, Bright 0-0, Schroeder 2-3. Pitching: White 3 IP-4 ER, Bright 1 2/3-0, Schroeder 1 1/3-1, Bever 1-0.
BLUESTEM 12, EUREKA 0
Bluestem
003
108
—
12
Eureka
000
000
—
0
W: Clift.
BLUESTEM 5, EUREKA 4
Bluestem
001
002
2
—
5
Eureka
004
000
0
—
4
