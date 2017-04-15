Football: Carroll sophomore Clay Cundiff picks up first Division I offer

Bishop Carroll sophomore Clay Cundiff, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end, was invited to Lawrence to check out KU’s spring game on Saturday and came away with his first Division I offer from David Beaty and the Jayhawks.
Cundiff caught five touchdowns in his sophomore season, second-most on the team, and finished with 20 receptions for 272 yards.
Blessed to receive my first offer from The University of Kansas #RockChalk pic.twitter.com/SkKG8QQHyE— Clay Cundiff (@clay_cundiff10) April 15, 2017
“Obviously Clay’s size and speed are what colleges are going to notice first and just his overall athletic ability,” Carroll coach Dusty Trail said. “But really what makes him special is his work ethic and what he puts into trying to make himself better on a daily basis. He’s a high-character kid and he’s going to be a great leader for us the next two years.”
Trail is excited about the possibilities of Cundiff in Carroll’s spread offense.
“He’s going to be a major part of our offense and we’re going to try to figure out more ways to use him and get him the ball as much as we can,” Trail said. “When you have a weapon like that, then you’ve got to utilize it. It’s definitely going to be a lot of fun the next couple of years trying to figure out ways to get him the ball.”
On 3rd down, great job by @clay_cundiff10 to gain position and @bradenhowell15 fits it in for a 7-yard TD. Carroll is in the board #vkscores pic.twitter.com/lfqXxmNJXm— Taylor Eldridge (@VKeldridge) October 1, 2016
