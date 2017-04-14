South’s Philip Landrum still looking for a challenge after Pre-State

Sprinters are told to never turn their head and look for competition before the finish line of the race, but sometimes Philip Landrum can’t help himself.
Landrum keeps looking, and so far this season the South junior hasn’t seen anyone in front of him.
Up against a collection of some of the top sprinters in Kansas, Landrum put on a show at Cessna Stadium by winning the 100-meter dash in 10.55 seconds and 200 in 21.67 — the fastest times in the state this season — then also anchored South’s 400 relay to a victory in 43.44.
“I know I need to slow it down on the whole looking-around stuff,” Landrum said, laughing. “But I was just excited to be running against such great competition.”
Landrum’s theatrics during the end of the 400 relay — switching the baton from his left to right hand, looking around, and smiling in the final 10 meters — made his coach, Cody Dickman, nervous. But Dickman knows Landrum is having fun and running with confidence, something he doesn’t want to limit too much.
“I don’t think you could find any sprinter or anybody who does something at a high level that got there without having a little bit of an edge to them and some confidence,” Dickman said. “You need that confidence to know when you step out there you’re going to be the best. If you don’t have that edge, you’re not going to be the one standing at the top of the podium.”
Landrum opened his day with a career-best time in the 100, exploding out of the blocks and leaving Newton’s Kade Remsberg, a former state champion, by the 60-meter mark. Remsberg finished second in 10.83, almost a full three-tenths behind.
“Landrum is a beast,” Remsberg said. “I’m really impressed with him and he’s going to do great things. I mean, he ran a 10.5. He’s legit.”
Landrum’s most impressive race came in the 200, where Landrum (21.67) and Remsberg (21.75) registered the two fastest times in Kansas this season.
Landrum recovered to win after Remsberg destroyed the curve to take the early lead.
“His curve though…,” Landrum said. “That was one of the nicest 200 curves I’ve ever seen.”
But Landrum responded with what he called the best stretch straightaway he has run in his career, catching Remsberg with 30 meters to go and narrowly pulling away in the final 10.
“I’m not very good at holding my speed right now,” Remsberg said. “That’s where I need to get better, but that was a great race. I’m glad I got to race against Landrum and it’s great to see that kind of competition this early in the season.”
“For a second there, I didn’t think I was going ot catch him,” Landrum said. “I was a little nervous because he’s one of the fastest dudes in the state, but I just stayed relaxed and took off.”
Mosley finds new level in 200 — Since tearing her hamstring in the 200 at regionals last season, Southeast’s Christal Mosley has been hesitant to release everything she has in the race.
That changed on Friday when Mosley got a fast start, then attacked the curve, which allowed her to use a stiff backwind down the straightaway to register a winning time of 24.34 — a personal-best time, the fastest in Kansas this season, and No. 8 all-time in the state.
“I definitely knew I had great competition here today, so I wanted to do the very best I could,” Mosley said. “Lately I haven’t been the best in the 200, due to the fact that I’ve been holding back because I still have that fear. But I let it all out today and it was very exciting.”
Anderson finds the history books — Newton sophomore Kalli Anderson knew the conditions were ideal for a career-best 100 time on Friday with a strong backwind and even stronger competition.
Anderson capitalized with a winning time of 11.76, which is the fastest in the state this season and moved Anderson up to No. 12 all-time.
“It was so exciting to hear my time and hear them call out my name over the intercom,” Anderson said. “To know that I’m at the top of the state, that’s something that I’ll never forget.”
Same saves best for last — Watching Valley Center’s Taylor Latimer set a personal-best in the shot put, at 43-5 3/4 and take the lead in the elite division on her final throw brought out he best in East senior Astrid Same.
On her final throw, Same responded with her own career-best, a mark of 44-0 that is second-best in Kansas this season.
“After she took the lead, I figured I might as well go all out,” Same said. “When I threw it I actually didn’t think it went as far as Taylor’s throw, but then I heard it was 44 feet and it was super exciting. I actually played basketball with Taylor in eighth grade, so we’ve been friends forever. It was a lot of fun to compete against her.”
Top times and marks in Kansas — Olpe’s Kyler True lowered the state’s best time in the 3200 by 14 seconds with his winning time of 9:21.57 on Thursday night.… The Maize South boys 3200 relay team of Ethan Kossover, Britte Magnuson, Bryce Merriman, and Dane Wedge knocked off a few tenths from their state-leading time in the 3200 relay with a winning time of 8:08.48..
ELITE DIVISION
Boys
100: Landrum, South, 10.55; 200: Landrum, South, 21.67; 400: Mullens, Liberal, 49.90; 800: True, Olpe, 1:57.90; 1600: Conrad, Collegiate, 4:29.37; 3200: True, Olpe, 9:21.57; 110 hurdles: Johnson, Hutchinson, 14.42; 300 hurdles: Blackburn, Holcomb, 41.21; 400 relay: South 43.44; 1600 relay: Liberal 3:29.31; 3200 relay: Maize South 8:08.48; High jump: Hoffer, Shawnee Heights, 6-8; Pole vault: Wood, Derby, 14-6; Long jump: Eatmon, Liberal, 22-7¾; Triple jump: McCoy, Clearwater, 43-2½; Shot put: Carter, Northwest, 52-5¼; Discus: Johnson, Tonganoxie, 176-2; Javelin: Taylor, Arkansas City, 187-5.
Girls
100: Anderson, Newton, 11.76; 200: Mosley, Southeast, 24.34; 400: Mosley, Southeast, 56.78; 800: Johnson, Maize South, 2:18.52; 1600: Johnson, Bennington, 5:19.27; 3200: Mortnesen, Maize South, 11:08.86; 100 hurdles: Bolden, Andover Central, 14.62; 300 hurdles: Smarsh, Andale, 46.37; 400 relay: Newton 48.24; 1600 relay: Garden City 4:06.32; 3200 relay: Maize South 9:48.68; High jump: Elliott, Trinity, 5-5¼; Pole vault: Eck, Andale, 11-0; Long jump: Bolden, 18-10½; Triple jump: Savolt, Garden City, 37-4½; Shot put: Same, East, 44-0; Discus: Miller, Hill City, 153-9; Javelin: Kurtz, Baldwin, 141-0.
CLASS 6-4A DIVISION
Boys
100: Price, Mulvane, 11.03; 200: McGee, Southeast, 22.20; 400: McGee, Southeast, 51.40; 800: McGreevy, Kapaun, 2:04.65; 1600: Thornburg, East, 4:35.51; 3200: Newport, Trinity, 9:58.30; 110 hurdles: Ochoa, Newton, 15.10; 300 hurdles: Nickell, Garden City, 43.19; 440 shuttle hurdle relay: Dodge City 1:10.94; 2000 steeplechase: Jones, Derby, 6:41.47; Pentathlon: Brown, Derby, 3,049; 400 relay: Arkansas City 44.14; 1600 relay: Arkansas City 3:33.92; 3200 relay: Circle 8:39.71; High jump: Petz, Nickerson, 6-1½; Pole vault: Johnson, Holcomb, 13-0; Long jump: Ukoefreso, East, 20-11¼; Triple jump: Last, Clay Center, 43-3¼; Shot put: Johnson, Tonganoxie, 48-0¾; Discus: Kop, Wellington, 157-5; Hammer: Camp, Andale, 174-7; Javelin: Adamson, Baldwin, 158-7.
Girls
100: Okoro, Dodge City, 12.88; 200: Birney, Hutchinson, 26.35; 400: Davis, Nickerson, 1:01.29; 800: Beiter, Baldwin, 2:30.05; 1600: Beiter, Baldwin, 5:41.59; 3200: Hill, Wichita East, 12:18.46; 100 hurdles: McGinnis, Circle, 16.02; 300 hurdles: Cox, Andale, 49.28; 400 shuttle hurdle relay: Cheney 1:10.27; 2000 steeplechase: Reyna, North, 7:50.15; Pentathlon: Lane, Clay Center, 2,172; 400 relay: Kapaun 51.71; 1600 relay: Andale 4:19.03; 3200 relay: Northwest 10:41.55; High jump: Harris, Newton, 4-11¾; Pole vault: Smith, Andale, 10-0; Triple jump: Lane, Clay Center, 34-7; Shot put: Dorrell, Newton, 34-11¾; Discus: Anderson, Andale, 116-8; Hammer: Bruce, Andale, 128-7; Javelin: Cape, Shawnee Heights, 114-2.
CLASS 3-1A DIVISION
Boys
100: Peters, Pike Valley, 11.02; 200: Roth, Hesston, 22.82; 400: Cooper, Yates Center, 53.70; 800: Esau, Hesston, 2:07.52; 1600: Splechter, Yates Center, 4:34.58; 3200: Splechter, Yates Center, 9:58.07; 110 hurdles: Becker, Garden Plain, 15.44; 300 hurdles: Petz, Cheney, 43.16; 400 relay: Pike Valley 45.48; 1600 relay: Olpe 3:36.72; 3200 relay: Halstead 8:29.65; High jump: Stroede, Lakeside, 5-11½; Pole vault: Heid, Caney Valley, 13-0; Long jump: Peters, Pike Valley, 19-9¾; Triple jump: Swicegood, Wabaunsee, 43-5¼; Shot put: Shaw, Hillsboro, 47-6½; Discus: Judy, Wakefield, 134-1; Javelin: Herdman, La Crosse, 160-7.
Girls
100: Oborny, La Crosse, 12.84; 200: Tice, Garden Plain, 26.81; 400: Schultz, Wabaunsee, 1:02.76; 800: Strecker, Ellinwood, 2:35.52; 1600: Strecker, Ellinwood, 5:40.80; 3200: Smith, Olpe, 12:45.63; 100 hurdles: Edwards, Sterling, 16.66; 300 hurdles: Hayes, Ellinwood, 51.27; 400 relay: Cheney 53.39; 1600 relay: Bennington 4:33.68; 3200 relay: Bennington 10:29.39; High jump: Oborny, La Crosse, 4-11¾; Pole vault: Klassen, Hesston, 10-0; Long jump: Rowland, Sterling, 16-8; Triple jump: Klozenbucher, La Crosse, 34-1½; Shot put: Brummet, Lakeside, 37-3; Discus: Brummet, Lakeside, 109-5; Javelin: Smith, Cheney, 138-6.
