April 14, 2017 4:30 AM

Baseball roundup: Jacob Taylor’s timely hit lifts Maize over Carroll 5-1

By Taylor Eldridge

It was a game of missed opportunities for the first five innings of Thursday’s baseball game between two of the best teams in Class 5A in Bishop Carroll and Maize.

But an error by Carroll, just a single, tiny mistake, allowed Maize one more chance and it capitalized when Jacob Taylor cranked a bases-clearing, 2-out double to right field that helped Maize prevail 5-1 on Thursday.

Maize improved to 7-1, while handing Carroll (6-1) its first loss of the season.

“I was proud of our guys for battling and we’re still trying to get where we need to be hitting-wise,” Maize coach Rocky Helm said. “But we finally got that big hit we were looking for and Jake Taylor really came through for us in the clutch.”

With the game tied at 1 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Maize had runners at the corners with two outs and Mason Hartman at the plate. Hartman hit a sharp ground ball to third base and a slight bobble allowed Hartman to beat out the throw at first base, as pinch runner Jordon Helm scored from third.

Instead of ending the inning, Carroll gave Maize another at-bat. Taylor made them pay by driving the first pitch he saw to the right-field fence to push the lead to 5-1.

It was a disappointing end to a crucial week for Carroll, which beat Kapaun, Maize South, and Derby earlier this week.

“I think we showed signs of being a really good club,” Carroll coach Charlie Ebright said. “It’s just the little things. You can’t make too many mistakes against a good team like Maize or you’re going to give it away. I didn’t feel like we got beat, I feel like we beat ourselves.”

Maize’s Jake Doerflinger threw a complete game, sprinkling seven hits over seven innings and striking out six and allowing no earned runs. Carroll was led by two hits from Blake Freeman, who scored his team’s only run.

MAIZE 5, CARROLL 1

Carroll (6-1)

100

000

0

1 5 3

Maize (7-1)

000

014

x

5 4 1

W: Doerflinger. L: Tangney.

Carroll: Freeman 2-3, Tangney 1-4, Whitchurch 1-3, Theis 0-2, Lara 1-3, Peters 1-3, Stuckey 1-3, Kobler 0-2, Peoples 0-1. SB: Freeman (2), Theis.

Maize: Kelleye 0-4, Hartman 0-2, Sramek 1-1, Lynch 0-2, Taylor 1-3, LaMunyon 0-2, Doerflinger 0-3, Shields 1-3, Cocking 0-1, Short 1-1. Doubles: Sramek, Taylor. RBIs: Taylor (3), Sramek. SB: Cocking (2), Shields, Hartman.

Carroll: Ebright 4 1/3 IP-1 ER, 2 H, 3 K, 4 BB; Tangney 1 2/3 IP-0 ER, 2 H, 2 K, 2 BB.

Maize: Doerflinger 7 IP-0 ER, 7 H, 6 K, 1 BB.

NORTH 12, SOUTHEAST 5

North (2-3)

001

206

3

12 13 2

Southeast (0-3)

001

000

4

5 5 5

W: Gomez. L: Smith.

CAMPUS 9, EISENHOWER 2

Campus (4-3)

320

004

0

9 11 3

Eisenhower (2-3)

000

000

2

2 3 6

W: Hartley. L: Congleton.

EISENHOWER 12, CAMPUS 2

Campus (4-4)

000

110

2 5 3

Eisenhower (3-3)

800

031

12 15 1

W: Short. L: Rogers.

DERBY 5, ANDOVER CENTRAL 1

Derby (3-2)

040

010

0

5 4 2

A. Central (3-2)

000

100

0

1 2 1

W: Olmstead. L: Steiner.

NEWTON 6, ABILENE 3

Abilene

000

201

0

3 7 2

Newton (1-4)

004

002

x

6 7 1

W: Lindenmeyer. L: Fetters.

NEWTON 12, ABILENE 2

Abilene

100

01

2 6 4

Newton (2-4)

301

17

12 6 1

W: Rolph. L: Friederich.

ANDOVER 5, COLLEGIATE 3

Collegiate (2-2)

010

002

0

3 3 4

Andover (3-2)

000

302

x

5 4 4

W: Bundy. L: Dick. S: Brown.

ANDOVER 3, McPHERSON 2

Andover (4-2)

000

110

1

3 8 0

McPherson (3-3)

000

110

0

2 7 0

W: Brown. L: Reitsma. HR: Andover, Brown.

ANDALE-GARDEN PLAIN 8, WELLINGTON 1

Wellington (2-4)

000

000

1

1 3 1

Andale-GP (5-0)

104

003

x

8 8 0

W: Post. L: Phelps.

ANDALE-GARDEN PLAIN 12, WELLINGTON 7

Wellington (2-5)

015

010

0

7 10 5

Andale-GP (6-0)

103

134

x

12 13 1

W: Herbst. L: Troutman.

ROSE HILL 7 CLEARWATER 4

Rose Hill (2-3)

003

121

0

7

Clearwater (1-6)

000

002

2

4

ROSE HILL 18, CLEARWATER 6

TRINITY 10, CHENEY 9

Cheney (4-1)

105

300

00

9 15

Trinity (3-2)

114

002

11

10 15

W: Ralston. L: Kuhn.

TRINITY 5, CHENEY 0

Cheney (4-2)

000

00

0

Trinity (4-2)

003

2x

5

W: Rice. L: Adolph.

Postponements

Southeast vs. North at West Urban, Game 2 (TBD)

Derby at Andover Central, Game 2 (TBD)

Great Bend at Goddard (TBD)

