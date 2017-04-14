Baseball roundup: Jacob Taylor’s timely hit lifts Maize over Carroll 5-1

It was a game of missed opportunities for the first five innings of Thursday’s baseball game between two of the best teams in Class 5A in Bishop Carroll and Maize.
But an error by Carroll, just a single, tiny mistake, allowed Maize one more chance and it capitalized when Jacob Taylor cranked a bases-clearing, 2-out double to right field that helped Maize prevail 5-1 on Thursday.
Maize improved to 7-1, while handing Carroll (6-1) its first loss of the season.
“I was proud of our guys for battling and we’re still trying to get where we need to be hitting-wise,” Maize coach Rocky Helm said. “But we finally got that big hit we were looking for and Jake Taylor really came through for us in the clutch.”
With the game tied at 1 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Maize had runners at the corners with two outs and Mason Hartman at the plate. Hartman hit a sharp ground ball to third base and a slight bobble allowed Hartman to beat out the throw at first base, as pinch runner Jordon Helm scored from third.
Instead of ending the inning, Carroll gave Maize another at-bat. Taylor made them pay by driving the first pitch he saw to the right-field fence to push the lead to 5-1.
It was a disappointing end to a crucial week for Carroll, which beat Kapaun, Maize South, and Derby earlier this week.
“I think we showed signs of being a really good club,” Carroll coach Charlie Ebright said. “It’s just the little things. You can’t make too many mistakes against a good team like Maize or you’re going to give it away. I didn’t feel like we got beat, I feel like we beat ourselves.”
Maize’s Jake Doerflinger threw a complete game, sprinkling seven hits over seven innings and striking out six and allowing no earned runs. Carroll was led by two hits from Blake Freeman, who scored his team’s only run.
MAIZE 5, CARROLL 1
Carroll (6-1)
100
000
0
—
1 5 3
Maize (7-1)
000
014
x
—
5 4 1
W: Doerflinger. L: Tangney.
Carroll: Freeman 2-3, Tangney 1-4, Whitchurch 1-3, Theis 0-2, Lara 1-3, Peters 1-3, Stuckey 1-3, Kobler 0-2, Peoples 0-1. SB: Freeman (2), Theis.
Maize: Kelleye 0-4, Hartman 0-2, Sramek 1-1, Lynch 0-2, Taylor 1-3, LaMunyon 0-2, Doerflinger 0-3, Shields 1-3, Cocking 0-1, Short 1-1. Doubles: Sramek, Taylor. RBIs: Taylor (3), Sramek. SB: Cocking (2), Shields, Hartman.
Carroll: Ebright 4 1/3 IP-1 ER, 2 H, 3 K, 4 BB; Tangney 1 2/3 IP-0 ER, 2 H, 2 K, 2 BB.
Maize: Doerflinger 7 IP-0 ER, 7 H, 6 K, 1 BB.
NORTH 12, SOUTHEAST 5
North (2-3)
001
206
3
—
12 13 2
Southeast (0-3)
001
000
4
—
5 5 5
W: Gomez. L: Smith.
CAMPUS 9, EISENHOWER 2
Campus (4-3)
320
004
0
—
9 11 3
Eisenhower (2-3)
000
000
2
—
2 3 6
W: Hartley. L: Congleton.
EISENHOWER 12, CAMPUS 2
Campus (4-4)
000
110
—
2 5 3
Eisenhower (3-3)
800
031
—
12 15 1
W: Short. L: Rogers.
DERBY 5, ANDOVER CENTRAL 1
Derby (3-2)
040
010
0
—
5 4 2
A. Central (3-2)
000
100
0
—
1 2 1
W: Olmstead. L: Steiner.
NEWTON 6, ABILENE 3
Abilene
000
201
0
—
3 7 2
Newton (1-4)
004
002
x
—
6 7 1
W: Lindenmeyer. L: Fetters.
NEWTON 12, ABILENE 2
Abilene
100
01
—
2 6 4
Newton (2-4)
301
17
—
12 6 1
W: Rolph. L: Friederich.
ANDOVER 5, COLLEGIATE 3
Collegiate (2-2)
010
002
0
—
3 3 4
Andover (3-2)
000
302
x
—
5 4 4
W: Bundy. L: Dick. S: Brown.
ANDOVER 3, McPHERSON 2
Andover (4-2)
000
110
1
—
3 8 0
McPherson (3-3)
000
110
0
—
2 7 0
W: Brown. L: Reitsma. HR: Andover, Brown.
ANDALE-GARDEN PLAIN 8, WELLINGTON 1
Wellington (2-4)
000
000
1
—
1 3 1
Andale-GP (5-0)
104
003
x
—
8 8 0
W: Post. L: Phelps.
ANDALE-GARDEN PLAIN 12, WELLINGTON 7
Wellington (2-5)
015
010
0
—
7 10 5
Andale-GP (6-0)
103
134
x
—
12 13 1
W: Herbst. L: Troutman.
ROSE HILL 7 CLEARWATER 4
Rose Hill (2-3)
003
121
0
—
7
Clearwater (1-6)
000
002
2
—
4
ROSE HILL 18, CLEARWATER 6
TRINITY 10, CHENEY 9
Cheney (4-1)
105
300
00
—
9 15
Trinity (3-2)
114
002
11
—
10 15
W: Ralston. L: Kuhn.
TRINITY 5, CHENEY 0
Cheney (4-2)
000
00
—
0
Trinity (4-2)
003
2x
—
5
W: Rice. L: Adolph.
Postponements
Southeast vs. North at West Urban, Game 2 (TBD)
Derby at Andover Central, Game 2 (TBD)
Great Bend at Goddard (TBD)
