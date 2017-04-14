Girls Soccer roundup: Northwest wins fourth straight, beats Kapaun 2-1

Thursday’s 2-1 victory over Kapaun Mount Carmel should have been the high-point of the season for the Northwest girls soccer team.
After finishing in last place and 0-3 at the Titan Classic, the Grizzlies have won four straight since and are now tied atop the City League standings with Bishop Carroll with a 3-0 record.
But it was hard to be too excited after Thursday’s game for Northwest because of likely season-ending injury to defender Madi Driskill, who was making her season debut after recovering from an ACL tear from last season. Northwest coach Bobby Bribiesca fears Driskill may have tore the ACL in her other knee in the 78th minute of Thursday night’s game.
“We were all out there crying, so I had to huddle everybody up and tell the, ‘Let’s do this for Madi,’” Northwest’s only senior Whitney Weiford said. “We all still had tears in our eyes, but we did it for Madi.”
What Northwest can feel good about is the resurgence of scoring sensation Emily Jensen, who has teamed up with midfielder Abril Lucio to make one of the most dangerous tandems in Wichita.
It was a Lucio-to-Jensen connection that won it for Northwest on Thursday, as Lucio played a cross to Jensen inside the box and Jensen slotted it away from just right of the spot over the goalkeeper’s out-stretched hands.
After only netting one goal in the first three games, Jensen has scored 11 goals in the last four games.
“All we do is make eye contact and I know that (Lucio) is going to play it to me,” Jensen said. “She’s such a good passer and all I have to do is make the run because I know she’s going to find me.”
Northwest has now defeated South, Derby, Heights, and Kapaun, a streak that has them full of confidence headed into a west-side rivalry game at Maize on Monday.
“This was a really big win for us tonight,” Weiford said. “We’re planning on beating Maize on Monday, too.”
For Kapaun, it continued a disappointing start to City League play. After returning all 11 starters from its run to the Class 5A championship game, Kapaun (5-3) has lost 2-1 to both East and Northwest with difficult games still remaining against Washburn Rural, Bishop Carroll, and Maize South left.
NORTHWEST 2, KAPAUN MT. CARMEL 1
Northwest (4-3)
2
0
—
2
Kapaun (5-3)
1
0
—
1
First half: 1. Northwest, Simon (Driskell); 2. Kapaun, Fury (Ayala); 3. Northwest, Jensen (Lucio). Shots: Northwest 6, Kapaun 9. Saves: Northwest, Baker 8; Kapaun, Michaelis 5.
EAST 4, SOUTH 2
South (2-7)
0
2
—
2
East (7-2)
1
3
—
4
First half: 1. East, Peterson (Gomez). Second half: 2. South, Beaver; 3. East, Peterson (Endsley); 4. East, Guevara (Young); 5. East, Guevara (Endsley); 6. South, Stephens (Kimmel). Shots: South 7, East 14. Saves: South, Garcia 10; East, Cordes 5.
NORTH 10, WEST 0
West (0-4)
0
0
—
0
North (2-3)
6
4
—
10
First half: 1. North, Gallo (Fernandez); 2. North, Salas; 3. North, Gallo (Fernandez); 4. North, Fernandez (Gallo); 5. North, Gallo (Fernandez); 6. Quezada (Gomez). Second half: 7. North, Gallo (Espinoza-Reyes); 8. North, Montelongo (Salas); 9. North, Fernandez (Gallo); 10. North, Montelongo (Diaz). Shots: North 20, West 1. Saves: North, Diaz 1; West, Lopa 10.
HEIGHTS 10, SOUTHEAST 0
Heights (3-2)
7
3
—
10
Southeast (0-7)
0
0
—
0
VALLEY CENTER 0, HUTCHINSON 0
Valley Center (2-1-1)
0
0
—
0
Hutchinson (3-3-1)
0
0
—
0
Shots: Valley Center 15, Hutchinson 3. Saves: Valley Center, Reeves 3; Hutchinson, Kinney 15.
SALINA SOUTH 2, GODDARD 1
Salina South (3-5)
1
1
—
2
Goddard (4-3)
0
1
—
1
Second half: 2. Goddard, Hutchison (Terry). Shots: Salina South 5, Goddard 16. Saves: Salina South, Weis 10; Goddard, Lowen 3.
MAIZE 7, SALINA CENTRAL 0
Maize (4-2)
5
2
—
7
Salina Central (1-6)
0
0
—
0
First half: 1. Maize, Toth (Swanson); 2. Maize, Toth (Davis); 3. Maize, Toth (Eskridge); 4. Maize, Krier (Stedman); 5. Maize, Toth (Marshall). Second half: 6. Maize, Toth (Clark); 7. Maize, Davis (Krier). Shots: Maize 22, Salina Central 0. Saves: Maize, Hardin 0; Salina Central, Rubalcaba 15.
NEWTON 3, BUHLER 0
Newton (6-1)
1
2
—
3
Buhler (2-5-1)
0
0
—
0
First half: 1. Newton, Gillispie (Tonn). Second half: 2. Newton, Gillispie; 3. Newton, Edson (Tonn). Shots: Newton 16, Buhler 2. Saves: Newton, Akers 2; Buhler, Schultz 13.
ANDOVER 2, McPHERSON 1
McPherson (4-2)
0
1
—
1
Andover (6-1)
1
1
—
2
First half: 1. Andover, Becker. Second half: 2. McPherson, Hughes; 3. Andover, Short (Becker). Shots: Andover 7, McPherson 15. Saves: Andover, Aikman 6; McPherson, Hett 1.
MAIZE SOUTH 10, TRINITY 0
Maize South (6-1)
7
3
—
10
Trinity (3-3)
0
0
—
0
First half: 1. Maize South, Crowell (Ledesma); 2. Maize South, Crowell; 3. Maize South, West (Zwetzig); 4. Maize South, Cooper (Ledesma); 5. Maize South, Rohs; 6. Maize South, Crowell (Emery); 7. Maize South, Amaya (Zwetzig); 8. Maize South, Peebler (Green); 9. Maize South, Ledesma (Cooper); 10. Maize South, Cooper (Burnett). Shots: Maize South 30, Trinity 4. Saves: Maize South, Johannsen 2, Parks 1; Trinity, Bearup 6.
CIRCLE 10, INDEPENDENT 0
Cheney (4-2)
000
00
—
0
Trinity (4-2)
003
2x
—
5
First half: 1. Circle, Hawkins (Sabala); 2. Circle, Bush (Perez); 3. Circle, Perez (Sabala); 4. Circle, Hawkins (Sabala); 5. Circle, Hawkins (Maholland). Second half: 6. Circle, Pearce (Hawkins); 7. Circle, Bush (Perez); 8. Circle, Bush (Gorrell); 9. Circle, Sabala (Bush); 10. Circle, Bush (Sabala). Shots: Circle 16, Independent 4. Saves: Circle, Soderlund 4; Independent, Agano 6.
ANDOVER CENTRAL 2, COLLEGIATE 0
