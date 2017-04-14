High School Sports

April 14, 2017 3:27 AM

Softball: Maize South hands Carroll first regular-season loss in four years

By Taylor Eldridge

teldridge@wichitaeagle.com

For so long, the Bishop Carroll softball program has been the standard of excellence in Kansas having won five of the last six Class 5A championships and 141 of 148 games during that span.

But for one game on Thursday night, Maize South beat the standard. After losing the first game 7-1, Maize South came back to hand Carroll its first regular-season loss in four years in an 11-8 defeat to earn a doubleheader split at Two Rivers Youth Club.

The victory over Carroll (7-1) ended a 3-game slide for Maize South (7-3).

“This was a huge night for our program,” Maize South coach Mike Tinich said. “The biggest thing is this gives our kids the confidence that we can play with anybody at any time. That’s been the hardest thing, especially with such a young team. Hopefully this is the one that can get us over the hump as a team.”

Maize South pieced together a 5-run rally in the third inning to a build a lead, 5-1, that it never relinquished. Alexa Bette started with a RBI double to the fence and she was promptly driven in by Alyssa Kerr with a RBI single.

Then with one swing of the bat, senior Kerrigan Dixon changed the feel of the game, swinging a wave of momentum Maize South’s way by belting a belt-high breaking ball over the left-field fence for a 3-run home run.

“I knew I just needed to wait for the right pitch and that was the one,” Dixon said. “After that, it was like, ‘Okay, we got this.’”

But Carroll proved resilient, as it answered back with three runs of its own in the bottom-half of the third inning highlighted by a 2-RBI double by Allyssa Vonfeldt.

Even when Carroll would try to steal back momentum, Tinich noticed his girls always found a way to halt it. He believes Dixon’s home run injected Maize South with the confidence it needed to take down Carroll.

“You could see the light in their eyes when they come back in for offense and go back out for defense,” Tinich said. “You could see it in our base running, trying to make things happen. We came out and threw the first punch and once we connected, we just kept on hitting.”

Maize South added two runs in the fourth inning on two throwing errors caused by aggressive base running. The Mavericks extended their lead to 11-4 in the top-half of the fifth inning with a pinch-hit RBI single by freshman Bailey Forsythe and a 2-RBI double from Marley Drake.

Carroll would score two runs in the fifth (on a 2-run home run by Kaylin Watkins, her second of the day) and in the sixth to cut the deficit to 11-8, but could not rally with Dixon on the bump in the seventh inning.

Carroll out-hit Maize South 14-11, but could not overcome five errors that played a role in four of Maize South’s runs.

“Going undefeated is always one of our goals, but it’s a side goal,” Carroll coach Steve Harshberger said. “Our No. 1 goal is to win the state championship. We’ve been lucky enough to go undefeated and achieve that goal a few times before and it’s a fun goal to chase, but it’s not our main one. We’ve got to learn from this and get better.”

Carroll won the first game, 7-1, behind a solid pitching performance by Watkins, who limited Maize South to six hits. The highlight on offense came in the third inning when Madison Miller and Watkins each hit solo home runs.

CARROLL 7, MAIZE SOUTH 1

Maize South

001

000

0

1 6 3

Carroll

302

200

x

7 14 4

W: Watkins. L: Kohl. HR: Carroll, Watkins, Miller.

MAIZE SOUTH 11, CARROLL 8

Maize South

005

240

0

11 11 1

Carroll

013

022

0

8 14 5

W: Thissen. L: Smith. HR: Carroll, Watkins; Maize South, Dixon.

ANDOVER CENTRAL 9, DERBY 4

Derby

200

000

2

4 6 5

Central

114

201

x

9 7 4

W: Orlowski. L: Depan.

NORTHWEST 10, DERBY 8

VALLEY CENTER 16, HUTCHINSON 1

Hutchinson

100

1 3 2

Valley Center

268

16 11 1

W: Jacobs. L: Depew. HR: VC, Thorne, Fischer, Glover.

VALLEY CENTER 22, EAST 0

Valley Center

6(14)2

22 21 0

East

000

0 1 4

W: Burnett. L: Williams. HR: Valley Center, Rowley (2), Fischer, Jacobs.

HUTCHINSON 15, EAST 0

Hutchinson

750

03

15 18 0

East

000

00

0 2 3

W: Luce. L: Dorman.

SOUTHEAST 9, SALINA CENTRAL 8

Salina Central

002

410

1

8 13 0

Southeast

301

302

x

9 10 3

W: Greasham. L: McBurney.

SALINA CENTRAL 18, NORTH 3

Salina Central

432

54

18 17 1

North

000

03

3 6 3

W: Mayorga. L: Salinas.

SOUTHEAST 17, NORTH 2

EISENHOWER 5, CAMPUS 4

Campus

300

100

0

4 11 4

Eisenhower

201

002

x

5 7 2

W: Dexter. L: Rogers.

EISENHOWER 11, CAMPUS 9

Campus

300

402

0

7 15 2

Eisenhower

421

022

x

11 13 2

W: Dexter. S: Alaina.

ANDOVER 15, McPHERSON 8

Andover

545

000

1

15

McPherson

212

201

0

8

W: Conley. L: Fitzmorris.

ANDOVER 10, McPHERSON 0

Andover

310

51

10

McPherson

000

00

0

W: Conley. L: Lesperance.

WELLINGTON 4, ANDALE-GARDEN PLAIN 2

Wellington

011

011

0

4 9 3

Andale-GP

000

011

0

2 6 1

W: Lewellan. L: Bugner.

ANDALE-GARDEN PLAIN 10, WELLINGTON 9

Wellington

101

024

1

9 5 4

Andale-GP

003

403

x

10 12 3

W: Bugner. L: McCorkle. S: Jarmer. HR: Wellington, Buck.

ROSE HILL 16, CLEARWATER 2

Rose Hill (2-3)

(10)00

06

16 19 0

Clearwater (1-6)

000

02

2 2 1

W: Adler. L: Nolan.

HILLSBORO 8, NICKERSON 5

SUNRISE CHRISTIAN 11, LINCOLN 5

Postponements

Cheney at Sterling

Sunrise Christan vs. Lincoln, Game 2

