April 12, 2017 10:24 PM

Softball: Maize uses the long ball to top Goddard, improve to 6-0

By Taylor Eldridge

GODDARD

Jenny Meirowsky doesn’t have many good memories from the softball field in Goddard.

With one swing of the bat, Savannah Hughes changed that Wednesday afternoon by launching a go-ahead, three-run home run over the center-field fence in the sixth inning of Maize’s 10-7 over Goddard. Both teams run-ruled Hays earlier in the day, as Goddard won 14-1 and Maize won 15-0.

“For me, I feel like we’ve been cursed here,” said Meirowsky, as the Eagles most recently had their season ended in Goddard in a regional championship game last season. “It seems like Goddard always has our number here, so it felt really good to get this one here.”

Maize improved to 6-0 this season with the sweep, as it is quickly carving out a reputation as a power-hitting club.

Hughes landed her fourth and fifth balls over the fence on Tuesday, while freshman Sophia Buzard hit her fourth home run in the seventh inning to tack on two more runs in the seventh after Hughes’ 3-run shot put Maize ahead 8-7 in the sixth. Senior catcher Maura Glatczak already has three long balls, as well.

“I’ve got a lot of girls who are taking on leadership roles and hitting the ball hard and far,” Meirowsky said. “Home runs are part of our game.”

It helped rescue Maize from a deficit it faced from the opening inning when Goddard plated three runs and tacked on three more off starter Lauryn Ogden to take a 6-2 lead.

The Lions held a 7-5 lead until Hughes’ go-ahead home run in the sixth and will look back on a 1-out, bases-loaded situation in the fifth inning as a missed opportunity. Ogden coaxed Micah North, who had three hits in the game, into a soft ground ball to third baseman Sadie Ast, who threw home to Braeland Booth to start a 5-2-3 inning-ending double play.

Goddard’s record is 3-3 on the season.

“A key hit there and it’s a different game,” Goddard coach Rita Smith said. “I thought we had a lot of well-hit balls, but the difference was they hit theirs over the fence. But I thought we competed well at the plate and we had some opportunities to win that game. We’re learning and getting better and I feel good that we were able to compete (Wednesday).”

Sometimes Hughes sits on a pitch looking for a home run. Her game-changing homer on Wednesday wasn’t one of those times.

“I wasn’t thinking home run, I was just thinking base hit,” Hughes said. “I wanted to hit to the right side so we could score a run. They threw me one that was in my zone and I was able to keep the bat on it long enough to get it over.

“I was proud of myself that I didn’t let my teammates down and I was proud we could come back because Goddard is a big rivalry for us. It felt good I could do that for my team.”

GODDARD 16, HAYS 1

Hays

010

00

1 4 3

Goddard

472

3x

16 12 1

W — Williams. L — Wichers.

MAIZE 15, HAYS 0

Hays

000

0

0 3 2

Maize

742

2

15 15 1

W — Arnold. L — Wichers. HR — Maize, Hughes.

MAIZE 10, GODDARD 7

Maize

202

013

2

10 10 4

Goddard

330

010

0

7 15 2

W — Ogden. L — Minnick. HR — Maize, Hughes, Glatczak.

