Girls soccer: Entz’s goal delivers Newton a 1-0 win over Maize South

Newton may have found its blueprint to postseason success on Tuesday in a 1-0 victory over Maize South.
Defend, defend, defend, then wait until Brookelynn Entz produces her moment of brilliant that seems to come every game. On Tuesday, against one of the top teams in Class 4-1A, Newton did exactly that to hand Maize South its first loss of the season.
Newton improved to 5-1, revenging its only loss of the season, a 3-0 defeat to Maize South two weeks ago in a game that was played without Entz.
“We’ve had a clean sheet in all five of those wins, so that’s been really key for us,” Newton coach Scott Jantzi said. “And when you have a player like Brooke, she’s just going to score goals.”
What a save by @akers_megan in the 76' to keep @GoRailers up 1-0 against Maize South by pushing this shot by @haydenburnettt over the bar. pic.twitter.com/F67MnfzzGT— Taylor Eldridge (@VKeldridge) April 12, 2017
Maize South held the majority of the possession in Newton’s half and out-shot the Railers 27-9, but lost the game because of a stellar defensive effort from Newton’s defense.
Allowing 27 shots doesn’t sound ideal, but it played into the strategy for Newton to shield the box and coax Maize South into launching 20 and 30-yard desperation shots, none of which gave Newton keeper Megan Akers any trouble.
“Our defense was incredible tonight,” Akers said. “Our whole game plan tonight was to keep them out of the box and we did a very good job of that. The only shots they really got in the box were headers.”
After the 3-0 loss to Maize South, Jantzi switched up his lineup and moved Bekah Tonn up into the midfield and shifted freshman Keila Gillispie to the back line to partner with Abby Edson at centerback. Newton has flourished since the change.
“The communication has really picked up back there,” Jantzi said. “Gilly has done a great job stepping right in and making a great team with Abby in the back. The communication on the back four is a lot better now.”
Maize South countered by pinning its best defender, Avery Green, to Entz’s back the entire game. Even when Newton moved Entz back into the midfield for the second half, Green followed. Maize South controlling possession helped limit Entz’s time on the ball and Green did well to mirror her future Kansas State teammate.
But all Entz needs is a sliver fo space and she found exactly that in the 27th minute when the ball found her feet moving toward the defense. One juke and a quick touch out in front and Entz tucked a shot inside the left post that would prove to be the game-winner.
“I finally got a ball going at the defenders, instead of getting it with Avery on my back like she usually is,” Entz said. “I was finally able to go 1-v-1 and I just got open in the box and shot it in. I felt like we just needed one and we had that game.”
The second half would have its threatening moments, as Entz and Green both banged free kicks off the woodwork.
Maize South increased its urgency in the final 40, but rarely took the time to try to break down the Newton back line. Coach Marlon Rios thinks his team panicked a little playing in their first deficit of the season and settled for too many unlikely shots.
Great cross played in by @haydenburnettt and Maize South gets a good head on it, but rolls just wide. Newton clinging to 1-0 lead in 66'. pic.twitter.com/ffICXJ5AVx— Taylor Eldridge (@VKeldridge) April 12, 2017
“I think Newton played a very defensive game and they made things difficult for us to get open shots,” Rios said. “I think we were out of rhythm and we just needed to play our game, but give credit to Newton. They made it hard on us.”
“We started slow and we needed to come out strong,” Green said. “We definitely had our opportunities, but they didn’t fall our way tonight.”
Maize South pelted Akers with shots in the final five minutes, as Akers made her most impressive save of the night in the 77th minute when Hayden Burnett found a moment of freedom just outside the box and slung a shot over Aker’s head that forced the Newton keeper to push it over the crossbar.
Akers also had to make a save on Burnett’s ensuing corner kick, which nearly curled in on the back post.
“It was very nerve-wracking, but I had to keep my composure and stay strong,” Akers said.
In once again will be a loaded Class 5A field in the postseason, Newton gave a preview on Tuesday the type of game it is capable of winning against a high-caliber team.
NEWTON 1, MAIZE SOUTH 0
Maize South (5-1)
0
0
—
0
Newton (5-1)
1
0
—
1
First half: 1. Newton, Entz. Shots: Maize South 27, Newton 9. Saves: Maize South, Wilks 2; Newton, Akers 16.
Taylor Eldridge: 316-268-6270, @vkeldridge
Comments