Baseball: Carroll finds pitching depth to sweep Derby, Maize South

This was the week that Bishop Carroll baseball coach Charlie Ebright had been worried about since the 2017 schedules were finalized.
Four games in four games against four top-notch opponents — Ebright knew he would learn something about his team in how they handled this stretch.
What he discovered Tuesday was his pitching staff is up for a challenge, as Carroll improved to 6-0 behind steady performances from Blake Freeman and Brady Bockover on the mound in Carroll’s 16-5 victory over Maize South and 9-2 win over Derby in the nightcap. Carroll beat Kapaun 4-0 on Monday night and will play Maize in a single game on Thursday night.
“They’re writing a pretty good story for this week,” Ebright said. “I’ve been wondering how we were going to get through this week for a long time. But they’re writing a pretty good story, but now it needs a good ending. So we’re going to have to come out and play flawless baseball to beat a really good Maize team on Thursday.”
Football. Basketball. Baseball. It doesn't matter, @AdamBomB2310 is just a playmaker. His RBI double puts Carroll up 2-0 on Maize South ⬆️1. pic.twitter.com/FW7pa0QQkX— Taylor Eldridge (@VKeldridge) April 11, 2017
Carroll pounced on Maize South, scoring six runs in the top of the first inning then tacking on two more in the second to snap the Mavericks’ 6-game winning streak it had extended earlier in a 6-2 win over Derby.
Adam Theis ignited the first-inning rally with a double to the left-center gap that bounced off the wall and plated a run, then Tyler Alverson followed with a looping RBI single and Freeman capped the rally with a 2-RBI single. Alverson finished with four RBIs on two hits.
Maize South briefly threatened when Brody Hanna hammered a three-run home run over the left-field fence to draw within 8-3, but Carroll would add a 5-run fifth inning to secure its lead. Freeman pitched five innings to register the victory.
“I was not comfortable until that game was officially over because Maize South is so talented and they have the firepower to come back,” Ebright said. “I DH’ed Tyler Alverson for the first time ever (Tuesday) and I think he hit the ball hard eight times today. He just had a phenomenal game and it was a great team effort.”
Ebright was even more impressed by Bockover, a sophomore, in the nightcap against Derby. Bockover thew six innings, allowing two earned runs and striking out seven to silence a potent Derby offense.
“He really settled in and was using his changeup relaly well to keep hitters off-balanced,” Ebright said. “He showed me a lot of maturity. We had to put him in that situation to see how he would respond and Brady showed me he had another gear tonight.”
In the day’s first game, Maize South built an early 3-0 lead and used a superb performance from Hayden Bontrager, who threw five scoreless to pick up the win and added a pair of runs batted in at the plate, to defeat Derby 6-2. Jordan Maxson added a solo home run.
.@haydenbontrager fights off the inside fastball to bloop a single into CF to plate another run. @MaizeSouthAD leads Derby 6-2 in ⬆️7. pic.twitter.com/w39NHCCkgS— Taylor Eldridge (@VKeldridge) April 11, 2017
“(Bontrager) was keeping the ball down low and doing a good job of finding the plate,” Christiansen said. “The first nine batters we threw nothing but fastballs. He worked the zone well and kept it down at the knees and then started mixing things up the second time around. He did a great job.”
Derby (2-1) briefly rallied in the sixth inning when Jacob Ash delivered a 2-RBI double to the gap. After an error by Maize South allowed the Panthers to load the bases and bring the tying run to the plate, Derby had a chance to launch a comeback.
But Maize South brought Cade Koster on in relief and he was able to coax two straight outs to end the threat.
“Two outs, that’s a tough situation for a kid but when you’re playing a really good team that’s what is going to change the game,” Derby coach Todd Olmstead said. “And Maize South is a really good team.”
.@yaboyloco jumps all over this and delivers a 2-RBI double in the ⬇️6 with no outs. @DerbyAD has cut Maize South's lead to 5-2 now. pic.twitter.com/Da84aquBq2— Taylor Eldridge (@VKeldridge) April 11, 2017
Taylor Eldridge: 316-268-6270, @vkeldridge
MAIZE SOUTH 6, DERBY 2
Maize South (6-1)
201
020
1
—
6 8 4
Derby (2-1)
000
002
0
—
2 4 2
W — Bontrager. L — Ash. HR — Maize South, Maxson.
CARROLL 16, MAIZE SOUTH 5
Carroll (5-0)
620
152
0
—
16 11 1
Maize South (6-2)
030
020
0
—
5 7 5
W — Freeman. L — Looper. HR — Maize South, Hanna.
CARROLL 9, DERBY 2
Carroll (6-0)
004
300
2
—
9 7 1
Derby (2-2)
002
000
0
—
2 5 2
W — Bockover. L — Tullis.
Comments