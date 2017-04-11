Golf roundup: Luke Brugman’s 69 earns medalist honors at first City League meet

The 3-under round of 69 by Luke Brugman to win medalist honors at the first City League meet on Monday at Tex Consolver may have been a career-low for the Bishop Carroll senior, but it wasn’t surprising given his strong start to the season.
Brugman, who has signed with Rockhurst, is playing the best golf of his career right now and Monday’s round only continued that, as Brugman finished the round with five birdies on the back-9 and beat the field by nine strikes.
“I feel like this is the best I’ve been hitting the ball ever,” Brugman said. “It’s nice to see all of that hard work come through in a tournament.”
@VKeldridge check out Luke Brugman's back 9. Smooth 31. #gwalgolf pic.twitter.com/76btBQH1ex— Scott Baxter (@WNorthGolf) April 11, 2017
Brugman was 2-over at the turn and his front-9 gave no indication that a career-low round was on the way, although Carroll coach Mark Berger felt like he was hitting the ball well he was just getting unlucky with some of his bounces.
That luck turned around on the back-9.
Brugman started by crushing his drive on No. 10 and practically driving the green, allowing him to two-putt for a birdie. He followed by sinking a 12-foot putt on No. 12 to save par, which sparked him for two straight birdies, including a chip-in birdie on No. 14. He birdied the Par-3 No. 16, then followed with another birdie on No. 17 before closing with a par to finish with a 5-under 31 on the back-9.
“He was just really impressive today playing in some pretty windy conditions,” Berger said. “He’s just been putting lights out recently and his short game has improved. I just think overall with his ball-striking, he’s learned to take a little off and focus on making a good swing. He can still get it plenty far enough where it’s going to allow him to score like he did today.”
Although it’s just the first league meet of the season, Brugman believes this could be the start of a special run during his senior year.
Carroll will play next at the Newton Invitational on Tuesday.
“I’m just playing with a bunch of confidence right now,” Brugman said. “I’m going to be able to in future rounds draw back on this tournament and be able to know that I am capable of winning and scoring this low. It’s good for the confidence, for sure.”
City League No. 1
At Tex Consolver (par 72)
Teams: Kapaun Mt. Carmel 316, Bishop Carroll 319, Northwest 346, East 354, Heights 365, North 382, West 400.
Medalists: 1. Luke Brugman, Carroll, 38-31—69; 2. Jack Baker, Kapaun, 40-38—78; 2. Ben Spicer, Kapaun, 37-41—78; 4. Cooper Steiner, Kapaun, 42-38—80; 4. Austin Wilbert, Kapaun, 41-39—80; 6. Carson Towey, Carroll, 42-40—82; 6. Carson Hager, Heights, 41-41—82; 8. Shamir Khan, East, 43-40—83; 8. Logan Whitchurch, Heights, 40-43—83; Tyler Gatley, Carroll, 42-41—83; Taylor May, East, 40-44—84; 12. Brian Moore, Kapaun, 40-45—85; 12. Grant Gooch, Carroll, 39-46—85; 14. Jacob Devereaux, Northwest, 42-44—86; Ben Samway, Carroll, 40-46—86; 14. Andrew Adams, Northwest, 43-43—86.
Andover Central Invitational
At Terradyne (par 71)
Teams: Andover 313, Andover Central 323, Andale 328, Augusta 329, Wellington 341, Valley Center 344, Eisenhower 351, Hesston 357, Maize 361, Buhler 391, Collegiate 398, Goddard 416.
Medalists: 1. Cooper Schultz, Andover Central, 36-38—74; 2. Zach Sokolosky, Andover, 40-35—75; 3. Reed Pierce, Valley Center, 34-41—75; 4. Martin Nuessen, Augusta, 38-38—76; 5. Patrick Chan, Andover, 36-41—77; 6. Nolan Meyer, Andale, 38-40—78; 6. Peyton Wilson, Andover Central, 38-40—78; 6. Jake Becker, Augusta, 37-41—78; 9. Mateo Villegas, Eisenhower, 41-38—79; 9. Chase Oberg, Andover, 41-38—79; 9. Tyler Trudo, Eisenhower, 40-39—79; 12. Skyler Crittenden, Wellington, 40-41—81; 12. Nick Carney, Andale, 38-43—81; 14. Jacob Wilson, Andover, 42-40—82; 14. True DeJarnett, Wellington, 41-41—82; 14. Trevor Gray, Augusta, 40-42—82; 17. Jacob Meeker, Andover Central, 43-40—83; 17. Ty Wilson, Wellington, 41-42—83; 19. Cooper Eck, Andale, 43-41—84; 19. Daniel Lozada, Goddard, 40-44—84.
