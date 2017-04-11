High School Sports

April 11, 2017 3:38 AM

Baseball recap: Ensz throws one-hitter, Carroll tops Kapaun

By Taylor Eldridge

This week serves as only a 4-game chunk of the season for the Bishop Carroll baseball team, but when those four games come against Kapaun Mount Carmel, Derby, Maize South, and Maize, that small chunk becomes important.

Being the staff’s ace, Jacob Ensz knew how important this week was for his team and made it his job to start the week off right in the first game Monday against Kapaun.

Consider the job done: Ensz silenced Kapaun’s bats on Monday night in a one-hit shutout, as Carroll beat Kapaun 4-0 to improve to 4-0 on the season. Next up is a triangular in Derby against the Panthers and Maize South on Tuesday, followed by a single game at Maize on Thursday.

“This is a big week for us, so we needed that momentum going into the rest of the week and hopefully this will carry us into (Tuesday),” Ensz said. “I knew with it being a rivalry game, if we got this first one, then it’s definitely going to make the rest of the week easier.”

Ensz finished with seven strikeouts and said he settled into the game after retiring the first three hitters of the game.

“We came in with the approach we were going to go hard inside and soft away,” Ensz said. “So I was throwing a lot of hard fastballs inside and then changing it up going away from hitters. And then with (Kapaun shortstop Chris) Meitzner, we decided to work backwards. We tried to keep him off-balanced with breaking balls and go from there.”

The only downside of Ensz’s performance is that his pitch count rose above 60 pitches, meaning he will be unavailable for the rest of Carroll’s games this week.

But the strong start Carroll needed is now a reality, thanks to Ensz.

SCHEDULES AND SCORES

City League: Bishop Carroll, East, Heights, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, North, Northwest, South, Southeast, West.

AV-CTL I: Campus, Derby, Hutchinson, Maize, Newton, Salina Central, Salina South.

AV-CTL II: Andover, Andover Central, Arkansas City, Eisenhower, Goddard, Maize South, Valley Center.

AV-CTL III: Augusta, Buhler, Circle, El Dorado, McPherson, Winfield.

AV-CTL IV: Andale-Garden Plain, Clearwater, Collegiate, Mulvane, Rose Hill, Wellington.

Central Plains League: Belle Plaine, Chaparral, Cheney, Douglass, Independent, Medicine Lodge, Trinity Academy.

MONDAY’S SCORES

CARROLL 4, KAPAUN 0

Kapaun

000

000

0

0 1 2

Carroll

110

200

x

4 5 2

W — Ensz. L — Degenhardt.

NORTH 9, SOUTH 8

South

212

010

20

8 6 6

North

410

120

01

9 9 4

W — Escamilla. L — Rose.

SOUTH 9, NORTH 2

South

110

003

4

9 16 4

North

200

000

0

2 4 5

W — Arehart. L — Doss.

ANDALE-GARDEN PLAIN 7, McPHERSON 4

McPherson

001

003

0

4 7 1

Andale-Garden Plain

022

030

x

7 5 3

W — Postlethwait. L — Reifschneider.

ANDALE-GARDEN PLAIN 13, McPHERSON 10

McPherson

044

200

0

10 12 7

Andale-Garden Plain

423

400

x

13 9 0

W — Denk. L — Werries.

AUGUSTA 15, WELLINGTON 6

Augusta

001

302

000

09

15 13 1

Wellington

000

015

000

00

6 14 7

L — Troutman.

WELLINGTON 11, AUGUSTA 1

Augusta

100

00

1 4 1

Wellington

620

3x

11 10 1

W — Daugherty.

BUHLER 13, MULVANE 3

Mulvane

021

00

3 9 0

Buhler

067

1x

14 15 0

W — Daugherty.

BUHLER 3, MULVANE 1

Mulvane

000

001

0

1 7 0

Buhler

003

000

x

3 7 0

W — Dreher. L — Schmidt.

CIRCLE 5, CLEARWATER 3

Circle

001

220

0

5 9 0

Clearwater

000

200

1

3 9 1

W — Unruh.

CLEARWATER 5, CIRCLE 4

Circle

200

011

0

4 11 1

Clearwater

003

200

x

5 1 0

L — Barrier.

EL DORADO 6, ROSE HILL 5

Rose Hill

203

000

0

5 10 2

El Dorado

220

020

x

6 8 1

W — Towner. L — Gregory.

ROSE HILL 5, EL DORADO 3

Rose Hill

100

004

0

5 11 1

El Dorado

000

110

1

3 6 2

W — Towner. L — Gregory.

INDEPENDENT 10, COUNCIL GROVE 3

Council Grove

000

200

1

3 5 2

Independent

232

003

x

10 10 3

W —Springer. L — Finch. HR— Independent: Smith.

INDEPENDENT 10, COUNCIL GROVE 0

Council Grove

000

00

0 1 2

Independent

100

45

10 7 0

W —Boline. L — Ziegenhirt.

TRINITY ACADEMY 22, CHAPARRAL 1

Trinity Academy

003

4(15)

22 19 1

Chaparral

001

00

1 3 6

W — Jones. L — Clark.

TRINITY ACADEMY 6, CHAPARRAL 0

Trinity Academy

010

121

1

6 11 0

Chaparral

000

000

0

0 3 4

W — Adler. L — Shelton.

CHENEY 13, MEDICINE LODGE 0

Medicine Lodge

000

00

0 3 3

Cheney

363

1x

13 13 0

W — Winter. L — Barker.

CHENEY 13, MEDICINE LODGE 0

Medicine Lodge

000

000

2

2 6 1

Cheney

221

013

x

9 13 1

W – Adolph. L — Randels.

BELLE PLAINE 14, DOUGLASS 4

Douglass

000

220

4 3 0

Belle Plaine

005

522

14 21 0

W — Nolan. L — Gray.

DOUGLASS 10, BELLE PLAINE 9

Douglass

012

002

5

10 10 0

Belle Plaine

001

111

5

9 8 0

W — Baker. L — Callahan.

HALSTEAD 5, SMOKY VALLEY 3

Smoky Valley

030

000

0

3 4 3

Halstead

032

000

x

5 11 2

W — Kraus. L — Weldy.

HALSTEAD 15, SMOKY VALLEY 0

Smoky Valley

000

0 2 3

Halstead

366

15 9 0

W — Schulte. L — Heitschmidt.

