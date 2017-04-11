Baseball recap: Ensz throws one-hitter, Carroll tops Kapaun

This week serves as only a 4-game chunk of the season for the Bishop Carroll baseball team, but when those four games come against Kapaun Mount Carmel, Derby, Maize South, and Maize, that small chunk becomes important.
Being the staff’s ace, Jacob Ensz knew how important this week was for his team and made it his job to start the week off right in the first game Monday against Kapaun.
Consider the job done: Ensz silenced Kapaun’s bats on Monday night in a one-hit shutout, as Carroll beat Kapaun 4-0 to improve to 4-0 on the season. Next up is a triangular in Derby against the Panthers and Maize South on Tuesday, followed by a single game at Maize on Thursday.
“This is a big week for us, so we needed that momentum going into the rest of the week and hopefully this will carry us into (Tuesday),” Ensz said. “I knew with it being a rivalry game, if we got this first one, then it’s definitely going to make the rest of the week easier.”
Ensz finished with seven strikeouts and said he settled into the game after retiring the first three hitters of the game.
“We came in with the approach we were going to go hard inside and soft away,” Ensz said. “So I was throwing a lot of hard fastballs inside and then changing it up going away from hitters. And then with (Kapaun shortstop Chris) Meitzner, we decided to work backwards. We tried to keep him off-balanced with breaking balls and go from there.”
The only downside of Ensz’s performance is that his pitch count rose above 60 pitches, meaning he will be unavailable for the rest of Carroll’s games this week.
But the strong start Carroll needed is now a reality, thanks to Ensz.
SCHEDULES AND SCORES
City League: Bishop Carroll, East, Heights, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, North, Northwest, South, Southeast, West.
AV-CTL I: Campus, Derby, Hutchinson, Maize, Newton, Salina Central, Salina South.
AV-CTL II: Andover, Andover Central, Arkansas City, Eisenhower, Goddard, Maize South, Valley Center.
AV-CTL III: Augusta, Buhler, Circle, El Dorado, McPherson, Winfield.
AV-CTL IV: Andale-Garden Plain, Clearwater, Collegiate, Mulvane, Rose Hill, Wellington.
Central Plains League: Belle Plaine, Chaparral, Cheney, Douglass, Independent, Medicine Lodge, Trinity Academy.
MONDAY’S SCORES
CARROLL 4, KAPAUN 0
Kapaun
000
000
0
—
0 1 2
Carroll
110
200
x
—
4 5 2
W — Ensz. L — Degenhardt.
NORTH 9, SOUTH 8
South
212
010
20
—
8 6 6
North
410
120
01
—
9 9 4
W — Escamilla. L — Rose.
SOUTH 9, NORTH 2
South
110
003
4
—
9 16 4
North
200
000
0
—
2 4 5
W — Arehart. L — Doss.
ANDALE-GARDEN PLAIN 7, McPHERSON 4
McPherson
001
003
0
—
4 7 1
Andale-Garden Plain
022
030
x
—
7 5 3
W — Postlethwait. L — Reifschneider.
ANDALE-GARDEN PLAIN 13, McPHERSON 10
McPherson
044
200
0
—
10 12 7
Andale-Garden Plain
423
400
x
—
13 9 0
W — Denk. L — Werries.
AUGUSTA 15, WELLINGTON 6
Augusta
001
302
000
09
—
15 13 1
Wellington
000
015
000
00
—
6 14 7
L — Troutman.
WELLINGTON 11, AUGUSTA 1
Augusta
100
00
—
1 4 1
Wellington
620
3x
—
11 10 1
W — Daugherty.
BUHLER 13, MULVANE 3
Mulvane
021
00
—
3 9 0
Buhler
067
1x
—
14 15 0
W — Daugherty.
BUHLER 3, MULVANE 1
Mulvane
000
001
0
—
1 7 0
Buhler
003
000
x
—
3 7 0
W — Dreher. L — Schmidt.
CIRCLE 5, CLEARWATER 3
Circle
001
220
0
—
5 9 0
Clearwater
000
200
1
—
3 9 1
W — Unruh.
CLEARWATER 5, CIRCLE 4
Circle
200
011
0
—
4 11 1
Clearwater
003
200
x
—
5 1 0
L — Barrier.
EL DORADO 6, ROSE HILL 5
Rose Hill
203
000
0
—
5 10 2
El Dorado
220
020
x
—
6 8 1
W — Towner. L — Gregory.
ROSE HILL 5, EL DORADO 3
Rose Hill
100
004
0
—
5 11 1
El Dorado
000
110
1
—
3 6 2
W — Towner. L — Gregory.
INDEPENDENT 10, COUNCIL GROVE 3
Council Grove
000
200
1
—
3 5 2
Independent
232
003
x
—
10 10 3
W —Springer. L — Finch. HR— Independent: Smith.
INDEPENDENT 10, COUNCIL GROVE 0
Council Grove
000
00
—
0 1 2
Independent
100
45
—
10 7 0
W —Boline. L — Ziegenhirt.
TRINITY ACADEMY 22, CHAPARRAL 1
Trinity Academy
003
4(15)
—
22 19 1
Chaparral
001
00
—
1 3 6
W — Jones. L — Clark.
TRINITY ACADEMY 6, CHAPARRAL 0
Trinity Academy
010
121
1
—
6 11 0
Chaparral
000
000
0
—
0 3 4
W — Adler. L — Shelton.
CHENEY 13, MEDICINE LODGE 0
Medicine Lodge
000
00
—
0 3 3
Cheney
363
1x
—
13 13 0
W — Winter. L — Barker.
CHENEY 13, MEDICINE LODGE 0
Medicine Lodge
000
000
2
—
2 6 1
Cheney
221
013
x
—
9 13 1
W – Adolph. L — Randels.
BELLE PLAINE 14, DOUGLASS 4
Douglass
000
220
—
4 3 0
Belle Plaine
005
522
—
14 21 0
W — Nolan. L — Gray.
DOUGLASS 10, BELLE PLAINE 9
Douglass
012
002
5
—
10 10 0
Belle Plaine
001
111
5
—
9 8 0
W — Baker. L — Callahan.
HALSTEAD 5, SMOKY VALLEY 3
Smoky Valley
030
000
0
—
3 4 3
Halstead
032
000
x
—
5 11 2
W — Kraus. L — Weldy.
HALSTEAD 15, SMOKY VALLEY 0
Smoky Valley
000
—
0 2 3
Halstead
366
—
15 9 0
W — Schulte. L — Heitschmidt.
