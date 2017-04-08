Track and field: 10 impressive things from Valley Center Invitational

Jewell Bolden had one question before she took her three attempts in the finals of long jump at the Valley Center Invitational on Friday: How far?
While she was running in the preliminaries of the 100-meter hurdles on the track, Eisenhower’s Jaden Damon had landed a personal-best mark of 18 feet, 5½ inches to overtake Bolden for the lead. Bolden would have three jumps to produce the leading mark in the state through two weeks.
The do-or-die moment brought out the best in Bolden, as she hit every phase to explode for a 19-4 mark to win the meet. Not only was it the best mark of her sterling career and the top jump in Kansas this season, but it moved Bolden into the all-time record books with the 15th-best mark of all-time.
“I think it helps me when I have that competition because it pushes me,” Bolden said. “I know it’s a bad habit, but I kind of jump to win sometimes. So when I found out I need to jump past 18-5 to win, I think that’s what pushed me over the top. I hate to lose more than I love to win.”
Bolden had long been looking to crack the 19-foot barrier, something she had yet to achieve in a high school meet. Finally, the conditions were perfect on Friday.
“My takeoff was a lot better (on the record jump) and I was able to use all of my speed instead of slowing down,” Bolden said. “I don’t think I slowed down at all and I exploded off the board. My landing wasn’t really how it was supposed to go, but I got my legs up and I was happy with it.”
It was bittersweet for Damon.
“I really thought I had her,” Damon said. “But Jewell is awesome and I really like how we push each other.”
Damon has historically been a better triple jumper, but has opened this season with the two best long jump marks in her career. After setting the school-record mark last week, Damon tacked on nearly 10 inches to it on Friday.
After Bolden took an early lead with an 18-4 mark, Damon took control on her final jump in the preliminaries to set up the duel in the finals.
“Those two are just amazing to watch,” Eisenhower coach Stephanie Bush said. “I think they’re good for each other and they’re going to push each other all season. Jaden just continues to get better and better and her work ethic right now is over the top and it’s showing in the meets.”
Bolden, who also won the 100 hurdles in 15.21 seconds, was encouraged by achieving her goal this early in the season. Next up: breaking the 20-foot barrier.
“I was kind of doubting if I could get to 20 this season, but already being at 19-4 this early in the season feels good,” Bolden said. “I usually improve by at least a half-foot during the season, so I think I can get there.”
2. Davian Vigil Chases Down Remsberg in 200 stunner — Not many, if any, sprinters have chased down Newton’s Kade Remsberg over the years.
That’s why it was so shocking when Hutchinson’s Davian Vigil not only caught Remsberg from behind, but passed the former state champion in the final meters to win the 200 on Friday night in 22.41 to Remsberg’s 22.49. Vigil was aware of Remsberg’s aura on the track, but never felt like he was running for second — even when Remsberg pulled away around the curve.
“We were about even going into the curve and then he just took out,” Vigil said. “I was always going for first, though. I was feeling good coming off the curve and when I got to the 150 mark, I knew I could catch him. That’s what was going through my head those last 50 meters: ‘I’m going to catch him.’”
Remsberg appeared to shut it down from top speed before the finish line, as Vigil believes he caught the Air Force signee by surprise.
Hutchinson coach Ryan Cornelsen thinks Friday’s results could be only the beginning for Vigil.
“Davian is a kid who’s got really good top-end speed, but he struggles to get out of the blocks,” Cornelsen said. “He’s going to have to improve his start and that first curve because guys like Remsberg are only going to get in better shape and get harder and harder to beat. But he’s got a lot of upside and I expect (Davian) to run even faster once he learns how to run a better curve.”
3. Latimer Lands Personal-Best in Discus — Valley Center senior Taylor Latimer eventually wanted to reach a 150-foot throw in the discus, but figured that time wouldn’t come until halfway through the season — not in her second meet.
But Latimer surprised herself when she let her best mark of all-time fly in the discus to win on Friday, as Latimer cleared 152-7½ to win the competition in Valley Center in what could stand as the top mark in Kansas through the second week of the season.
“I’ve been really worried about getting my discus some height because my height has been lacking on my throws early in the season,” Latimer said. “I just focused on that and it finally clicked today. It was a huge relief. I didn’t think I would be hitting the 50s in a meet until the middle of the season.”
Latimer, who also won the shot put with a toss of 42-10 and finished third in the javelin with a mark of 128-6, found even more motivation after Friday’s meet with her early-season success.
“I really feel like this is going to help me build off of this,” Latimer said. “I was shooting for the 50s, but now I just want to keep going now that I’m already there. It’s exciting.”
4. Meet Larry “I’m Winning State” Russell — Valley Center sophomore Larry Russell knows not many people know his name after an injury wiped out his debut season, but he’s confident that will change after this season.
“I’m winning state,” Russell told me after he won the 400 race on Friday in 51.68 seconds.
Consider Friday the day Russell announced himself to Class 5A, as he recovered from a slow start out of the blocks with a winning kick in the final 50 meters to win the race from Lane 1 over an accomplished field in Hutchinson’s JT Baker (51.82), Maize South’s Corey Minks (52.16), Carroll’s Joe Rohleder (52.56), and Andale’s Gabe Kuhn (52.66).
Russell’s coach, Troy Emig, wasn’t willing to go as far as Russell did, but he was impressed by the sophomore’s tenacity in the race.
“He’s got a lot of ability and a lot of potential in the 400,” Emig said. “I think he could be even better if he would run the first part of the race a little harder, but he’s going to work on that and he’s only going to get better.”
5. Hutchinson’s Big Day — There was no question who was the biggest team winner on Friday: Hutchinson.
The only question was trying to pick just one performance as the top on Friday.
Do you go with the stunning comeback win by Davian Vigil chasing down Kade Remsberg in the 200? Or how about Martavius Johnson sweeping the hurdles and making it look so smooth? Or maybe DJ Norman clearing a personal-best 6-foot-7 in the high jump to win? You can’t forget about Hunter Degarmo shattering his personal-best in the discus to win with a mark of 160 feet. And, oh yeah, what about the season-opening time of 58-flat by Yazmine Wright to win the 400 race over a defending champion in the event in Maize South’s Kassidy Johnson?
New PR for @salthawkad senior DJ Norman, as he clears the bar in high jump at 6'7" to win the Valley Center Invitational. pic.twitter.com/eLU2TbCAJ3— Taylor Eldridge (@VKeldridge) April 7, 2017
Hutchinson coach Ryan Cornelsen couldn’t pick just one, so he went with the team effort. The boys team took home the team title by scoring 124 points, 30 more than second-place Garden City.
“All of those were really good performances,” Cornelsen said. “But the biggest thing for me was that our boys finally competed as a team and tried to do their jobs for the team. We’ve kind of been lacking in that in the past. We’ve done it as individuals before, but it was a lot of fun to finally see them buy in and do their job all on the same day. I think this was big for our confidence today.”
Johnson figures to score major points at the state meet in the hurdles, so if Vigil, Norman, and Degarmo can become medal-worthy challengers in their events Hutchinson suddenly becomes a team that could be a darkhorse to make a run at a team trophy at the state meet. The Salthawks can also throw together a mean 400 and 1600 relay team, as well.
6. Moore Breakthrough in Triple Jump — Perusing through the list of the statewide leaders in the triple jump through the first week of the season, Newton senior Landon Moore noticed that one of the jumpers he’ll be competing against at Regionals, Heights senior Isaac Smallwood, was on the list after landing a mark of 45-8½.
“He’s good competition for me and I’ll see him at Regionals, so (Friday) I really wanted to go over 44,” Moore said.
Moore exceeded even his own expectations on Friday, as he landed a 45-3 mark that will shoot him up the state leaderboard after tacking on more than two feet to his personal-best jump. Clearwater’s Kaden McCoy finished runner-up to Moore with his own leap of 44-1.
“This season I’ve been going from the 40-foot board, which a lot of kids don’t do,” Moore said. “That’s really pushed me to reach out on my phases, so by the time I get to that third phase it’s all or nothing. I’ve gotten really used to going from that long board, so now it’s just easy for me now.”
7. Remsberg Tops Elite 300 Hurdles Field — The first four hurdles in the 300 hurdles race have always been crucial to Newton sophomore Maggie Remsberg, who is a firm believer in good starts on the backside of the race leading to good finishes.
Remsberg built her lead over the first-half of the race on Friday, then found just enough energy to top an elite field that pushed four hurdlers under 48 seconds in the second week of the season. Remsberg led the way with a winning time of 47.31 seconds to edge Carroll’s Kindel Nordhus (47.49), Garden City’s Taylor Savolt (47.62), and Andale’s Abby Smarsh (47.85). All four are expected to be among the state leaders through the first two weeks of the season.
“I always want to run the backside really fast and get out strong and then not settle,” Remsberg said. “I knew there were some fast girls and some great competitoin, so I think that really helped push me to that fast time.”
Remsberg looked strong going over the penultimate hurdle, armed with a comfortable, four-stride lead, but she lost momentum heading into the eighth and final hurdle as the pack rapidly closed in on her. She was barely able to stave off a late charge by Nordhus, who went from a distant fourth to less than two-tenths of a second behind Remsberg in second place in the final 100 meters.
“I actually always hear my mom in the crowd yelling at me and telling me they’re right behind me,” Remsberg said. “So I was a little freaked out. I knew I was losing a little momentum getting over that last hurdle. They had a good close, but I was just able to hold on. I have to get in better shape so I can finish stronger in that race. It’s nerve-wracking, but exciting at the same time.”
8. Big Javelin Throws Into Wind — Despite strong wind gusts facing them, the javelin throwers on Friday were still able to post some of the top marks in Kansas this season.
While Arkansas City’s Taran Taylor and Carroll’s Anthony Gallardo announced their return from injury with big throws in the boys competition, Andale junior Katy Commons had a breakthrough throw to establish herself into elite territory.
Commons tacked on over 10 feet to her personal-best throw on Friday to win a loaded girls field with a toss of 137-7, which edged out Arkansas City’s Hallie Brown (133-0) and Valley Center’s Taylor Latimer (128-6). The breakthrough came after her throws coach, Robby Spexarth, convinced her to do a full throw.
“It basically just means you jog up into a 7-step,” Spexarth said. “She’s been real reluctant to do it until recently, but it’s really starting to pay off. It helps her build up momentum, which helps her get into her crossovers better and gives her a little more speed going into her throws.”
“I don’t usually do (the full throw), but my coach told me to do it and it felt pretty good,” Commons said. “It definitely gives me more confidence and hopefully I’ll be able to keep this going.”
Spexarth compared her to former Andale thrower Victoria Orth, who won a state championship in the javelin after switching to a full approach.
“Victoria didn’t take it to the next level until she did the full approach and then she just took off,” Spexarth said. “I think Katie could be in the same boat.”
In the boys field, Gallardo (knee) and Taylor (back) both returned from injuries that wiped out most of last season for them to post the top two throws in the field. Taylor pushed his personal-best out to 184-6, while Gallardo moved his personal-best to 181-10.
Both were excited about what the future would bring with marks so far in just the second week.
“I’ve really been looking forward to throwing in the 80s, so to be able to do that today even with the wind is pretty exciting,” Taylor said. “I’m excited to get back out there and show what I can do.”
“My form is still pretty choppy since it’s early in the season, but I’ve been working really hard on it,” Gallardo said. “It’s just nice to be back out here and it shows me that all my hard work and dedication is paying off. I love it. I’m just hoping to keep improving and hopefully my PR will go up even more this season.”
9. Moen’s Golden Kick — It is a personal preference of Alex Moen not to lead the opening laps of a 1600 race, but Friday’s race tested his patience when the leaders took the first two laps well below the pace Moen was anticipating. He was practically fuming when the bell lap began with a four-way race developing between Moen, Maize South’s Bryce Merriman and Britte Magnuson, and Garden City’s Garrett Doll.
Moen was able to channel his frustration into a memorable performance, as he closed the race with a 60-second final lap to win the 1600 in thrilling, come-from-behind fashion in 4:33.80, as he passed Magnuson and Doll and then nabbed Merriman by one-tenth of a second at the finish line. Merriman led by two strides coming down the final straightaway, but Moen pulled level with him with 10 meters left, then used one last surge to secure the win.
“It’s not every day you get to close a mile with a 60-second lap,” Moen said, grinning. “I don’t know if I’ve ever done anything quite like that. It was a slow start, so I had the energy left and then I was a little angry too because of the slow start. I just tried to stay on (Merriman’s) right shoulder and then time my kick where I would pass him and not give him enough time where he could catch up. It’s pretty strategic, but it worked out for me today.”
10. Other impressive times and marks — Savannah Simmons swept the sprints on Friday, running straight into the wind in the 100 to win in 12.96, then taking advantage of officials reversing the 200 race to use the wind to win in 25.85. She also anchored Newton’s 400 relay team that is still missing its fastest sprinter, Kalli Anderson, who will return on Monday from injury, as the Railers are still going 49.35...The 800 is quickly becoming the niche race for Maize South’s Britte Magnuson. The sophomore took home the race title on Friday, out-kicking Garden City’s Garrett Doll (2:00.45) and Newton’s Garrett Mick (2:01.55) to break the 2-minute barrier in 1:59.95. To already be breaking two minutes in the second week of the season is an encouraging sign that Magnuson can dip down and contend in the 4A race. Magnuson is also part of the Maize South 3200 relay team that is looking to become historically good this spring...In his first 3200 race of the season, Maize South’s senior Ethan Kossover laid down a 9:48.80 without a push to win the race on Friday and likely land among the state-best times through the first two weeks of the season...The Andale 1600 relay team going 3:31.60 to win the race and hold off a strong push from Hutchinson and Carroll was an impressive time for the second week of the season...Maize South’s Kassidy Johnson looked strong in the 800 race, winning her second straight race to open the season in 2:22.03 once again without a push. Teammate Sierra Mortensen also looked great in winning the 1600 in 5:16.20, while Clearwater’s Aimee Davis out-kicked Katie Wagner (11:42.60) on the bell lap to win the 3200 in 11:36.90... Newton’s Jackson Forest tacked on three inches to his shot put throw from last week and has started the season with two marks over 50 feet after winning on Friday with a 50-4½ throw...Andale’s Jewel Eck nearly matched her personal-best vault of 12-6 in the pole vault, but had to settle for a meet-winning mark of 12 feet even on Friday.
Boys
Teams: Hutchinson 124, Garden City 94, Carroll 83½, Andale 78, Maize South 68½, Newton 62, Valley Center 45, Clearwater 38, Winfield 34, Andover 31, Arkansas City 29, Eisenhower 6, Goddard 5, Andover Central 1.
100: 1. Kade Remsberg, Newton, 11.45; 2. Taran Taylor, Arkansas City, 11.64; 3. Keyon Saunders, Valley Center, 11.65; 4. Davian Vigil, Hutchinson, 11.69; 5. Thayer Terwilliger, Valley Center, 11.78. 200: 1. Davian Vigil, Hutchinson, 22.41; 2. Kade Remsberg, Newton, 22.49; 3. Thayer Terwilliger, Valley Center, 22.84; 4. Kory Martinez, Valley Center, 22.95; 5. Taran Taylor, Arkansas City, 23.09. 400: 1. Larry Russell, Valley Center, 51.68; 2. JT Baker, Hutchinson, 51.82; 3. Corey Minks, Maize South, 52.16; 4. Joe Rohleder, Carroll, 52.56; 5. Gabe Kuhn, Andale, 52.66. 800: 1. Britte Magnuson, Maize South, 1:59.95; 2. Garrett Doll, Garden City, 2:00.45; 3. Garrett Mick, Newton, 2:01.55; 4. Alec Perrone, Hutchinson, 2:04.51; 5. Eduardo Ramirez, Hutchinson, 2:04.76. 1600: 1. Alex Moen, Andover, 4:33.80; 2. Bryce Merriman, Maize South, 4:33.90; 3. Britte Magnuson, Maize South, 4:34.40; 4. Garrett Doll, Garden City, 4:35.40; 5. Asher Moen, Andover, 4:43.10. 3200: 1. Ethan Kossover, Maize South, 9:48.80; 2. Alex Moen, Andover, 10:07.80; 3. Asher Moen, Andover, 10:10.50; 4. Bryce Merriman, Maize South, 10:11.60; 5. Erik Chaparro, Garden City, 10:12.10. 110 hurdles: 1. Martavius Johnson, Hutchinson, 15.04; 2. Joseph Holthusen, Carroll, 15.44; 3. Kelby Lawrence, Newton, 15.76; 4. Jack Mull, Winfield, 16.25; 5. Kale Mills, Clearwater, 16.27. 300 hurdles: 1. Martavius Johnson, Hutchinson, 41.50; 2. Joseph Holthusen, Carroll, 41.79; 3. Kale Mills, Clearwater, 42.20; 4. Jared Springston, Garden City, 42.48; 5. Jack Mull, Winfield, 42.61. 400 relay: 1. Hutchinson 43.14; 2. Valley Center 43.25; 3. Newton 43.63; 4. Winfield 44.39; 5. Carroll 44.58. 1600 relay: 1. Andale 3:31.60; 2. Hutchinson 3:32.90; 3. Carroll 3:33.90; 4. Clearwater 3:34.70; 5. Maize South 3:35.90. 3200 relay: 1. Garden City 8:21.90; 2. Hutchinson 8:24.20; 3. Carroll 8:25.25; 4. Andale 8:31.28; 5. Maize South 8:42.60. High jump: 1. DJ Norman, Hutchinson, 6-7; 2. Austin Mernagh, Carroll, 6-4; 3. Tristen Dagenais, Andale, 6-4; 4. Zachary Karlin, Garden City, 6-2; 5. Preston Seiler, Maize South, 6-0. Pole vault: 1. Ruben Huerta, Garden City, 15-0; 2. Brian Rodriguez, Garden City, 14-0; 3. Jacob Horsch, Andale, 13-6; 4. Zach Meyer, Andale, 13-0; 5. TC Poynter, Maize South, 13-0. Long jump: 1. George Ross, Garden City, 22-4½; 2. Jayden Tate, Winfield, 21-1½; 3. Tristen Dagenais, Andale, 21-1; 4. Thomas Helten, Carroll, 20-10; 5. Andrew Mohr, Andale, 20-9½. Triple jump: 1. Landon Moore, Newton, 45-3; 2. Kaden McCoy, Clearwater, 44-1; 3. Trey Jones, Hutchinson, 43-6 ½; 4. Jack Ebright, Carroll, 42-3; 5. Trentin Johnson, Goddard, 42-10. Shot put: 1. Jackson Forest, Newton 50-4½; 2. Hunter Degarmo, Hutchinson, 5 0-1½; 3. Grant Fairchild, Andale, 49-8; 4. Demarcus Elliot, Garden City, 49-4; 5. Josh Rivas, Hutchinson, 47-8½. Discus: 1. Hunter Degarmo, Hutchinson, 160-0; 2. Matt Everett, Winfield, 147-8; 3. Grant Fairchild, Andale, 145-6; 4. Aidan Camp, Andale, 138-10; 5. Josh Rivas, Hutchinson, 135-7. Javelin: 1. Taran Taylor, Arkansas City, 184-6; 2. Anthony Gallardo, Carroll, 181-10; 3. Davon Spexarth, Andale, 168-0½; 4. Collin Ellis, Clearwater, 165-6; 5. Elijah Murrison, Garden City, 158-2.
Girls
Teams: Newton 109, Garden City 96½, Andale 92, Maize South 81, Hutchinson 72½, Valley Center 55, Carroll 43, Eisenhower 35, Clearwater 31, Andover Central 29, Arkansas City 28, Andover 13, Goddard 12, Winfield 5.
100: 1. Savannah Simmons, Newton, 12.96; 2. Eleecya Birney, Hutchinson, 13.23; 3. Audrese Jackson, Hutchinson, 13.28; 4. Isabella Hohl, Carroll, 13.30; 5. Jen Andres, Newton, 13.31. 200: 1. Savannah Simmons, Newton, 25.85; 2. Jen Andres, Newton, 26.48; 3. Eleecya Birney, Hutchinson, 26.69; 4. Kyra Bellows, Garden City, 27.03; 5. Amari Lipscomb, Andover, 27.18. 400: 1. Yazmine Wright, Hutchinson, 58.03; 2. Kassidy Johnson, Maize South, 59.72; 3. Taylor Antonowich, Newton, 1:01.89; 4. Felicity Rodriguez, Garden City, 1:02.21; 5. Eilee Eck, Andale, 1:03.39. 800: 1. Kassidy Johnson, Maize South, 2:22.03; 2. Aileen Gurrola, Garden City, 2:27.24; 3. Kylee Harman, Clearwater, 2:27.36; 4. Yazmine Wright, Hutchinson, 2:27.83; 5. Sierra Mortensen, Maize South, 2:27.89. 1600: 1. Sierra Mortensen, Maize South, 5:16.20; 2. Destini Eskridge, Maize South, 5:24.10; 3. Aileen Gurrola, Garden City, 5:39.40; 4. Claire Winter, Carroll, 5:39.90; 5. Bri Hulse, Winfield, 5:51.40. 3200: 1. Aimee Davis, Clearwater, 11:36.90; 2. Katie Wagner, Maize South, 11:42.60; 3. Madison Schepis, Maize South, 12:43.60; 4. Graycee Meyer, Maize South, 12:48.50; 5. Gabrielle Hall, Andover Central, 12:50.80. 100 hurdles: 1. Jewell Bolden, Andover Central, 15.21; 2. Maggie Remsberg, Newton, 15.92; 3. Janae Wren, Hutchinson, 16.03; 4. Abby Smarsh, Andale, 16.48; 5. Morgan Armbrust, Hutchinson, 17.02. 300 hurdles: 1. Maggie Remsberg, Newton, 47.31; 2. Kindel Nordhus, Carroll, 47.49; 3. Taylor Savolt, Garden City, 47.62; 4. Abby Smarsh, Andale, 47.85; 5. Morgan Armburst, Hutchinson, 48.32. 400 relay: 1. Newton 49.35; 2. Hutchinson 50.91; 3. Andale 51.00; 4. Eisenhower 51.48; 5. Carroll 52.41. 1600 relay: 1. Garden City 4:07.90; 2. Newton 4:08.30; 3. Hutchinson 4:16.40; 4. Eisenhower 4:17.90; 5. Maize South 4:23.40. 3200 relay: 1. Maize South 10:20.75; 2. Garden City 10:23.08; 3. Carroll 10:24.22; 4. Clearwater 10:41.55; 5. Valley Center 10:41.56. High jump: 1. Raegan Linenberger, Garden City, 5-4; 2. Kailey Harris, Newton, 5-0; 3. Alli Klausmeyer, Clearwater, 5-0; 4. Morgan Walther, Andale, 5-0; 5. Madison Runnion, Valley Center, 4-10. Pole vault: 1. Jewel Eck, Andale, 12-0; 2. Ryleigh Jackson, Eisenhower, 10-6; 3. Jaden Eck, Andale, 10-0; 4. Taylor Smith, Andale, 9-6; 5. Taylor Linn, Carroll, 9-6. Long jump: 1. Jewell Bolden, Andover Central, 19-4; 2. Jaden Damon, Eisenhower, 18-5½; 3. Taylor Savolt, Garden City, 17-9; 4. Maggie Remsberg, Newton, 17-0½; 5. Kailey Harris, Newton, 16-8. Triple jump: 1. Taylor Savolt, Garden City, 37-8½; 2. Jaden Damon, Eisenhower, 36-3; 3. Kailey Harris, Newton, 35-9; 4. Frankie Adams, Arkansas City, 33-9½; 5. Hannah Seiler, Andale, 32-6. Shot put: 1. Taylor Latimer, Valley Center, 42-10; 2. Tarra Parks, Goddard, 38-10; 3. Emily Klusener, Valley Center, 38-5; 4. Katy Commons, Andale, 38-1; 5. Jayla Bynum, Hutchinson, 36-4. Discus: 1. Taylor Latimer, Valley Center, 152-7½; 2. Emily Klusener, Valley Center, 121-8½; 3. Katie Reed, Garden City, 119-7; 4. Halie Brown, Arkansas City, 117-3; 5. Tarra Parks, Goddard, 115-2½. Javelin: 1. Katy Commons, Andale, 137-7; 2. Halie Brown, Arkansas City, 133-0; 3. Taylor Latimer, Valley Center, 128-6; 4. Julie Archer, Andale, 119-7; 5. Nicole Engelken, Newton, 109-9.
Maize Invitational
Boys
Teams: Derby 95, Maize 81, Salina South 78½, East 76, Campus 59, Heights 56, Northwest 44, Junction City 40, Southeast 34½, South 29, Salina Central 16, West 2.
100: Philip Landrum, South, 10.69; 200: Jaden Powell, Heights, 23.11; 400: Federico Harvey, Campus, 51.25; 800: Barrett Houchen, Maize, 2:05.11; 1600: Kael Ecord, Maize, 4:36.83; 3200: Nathan Jones, Maize, 10:14.38; 110 hurdles: Adrian Brown, Derby, 15.02; 300 hurdles: Adrian Brown, Derby, 40.48; 400 relay: South 43.25; 1600 relay: Campus 3:32.22; 3200 relay: Derby 8:50.52; High jump: Kirell Gordon, Southeast, 5-10; Pole vault: Kris Wood, Derby, 14-6; Long jump: Cadin Gustafson, Derby, 22-4½; Triple jump: Isaac Smallwood, Heights, 45-8; Shot put: Konner Swenson, Maize, 54-7½; Discus: Konner Swenson, Maize, 168-7; Javelin: Isaac Mitchell, Salina South, 167-5.
Girls
Teams: Maize 155, Junction City 99, East 74, Salina Central 64, Southeast 47, Campus 36, Derby 32, South 31, Northwest 28, Salina South 27, Heights 9.
100: Amaya Booker, Junction City, 12.30; 200: Lyric Holman, Junction City, 26.84; 400: Tiara Smith, Junction City, 1:02.25; 800: Tabitha Deines, Salina Central, 2:32.32; 1600: Anna Reimer, Maize, 5:38.14; 3200: Anna Reimer, Maize, 12:22.02; 100 hurdles: Kienna Newman, Junction City, 15.18; 300 hurdles: Autumn Hanna, Maize, 48.24; 400 relay: Southeast 50.28; 1600 relay: Junction City 4:16.14; 3200 relay: Salina Central 10:41.08; High jump: Dejanae Arnold, Northwest, 5-5; Pole vault: Mia Magby, Maize, 10-6; Long jump: Caitlyn Stewart, Maize, 17-1; Triple jump: Claire Olson, Salina South, 36-3; Shot put: Astrid Same, East, 43-3½; Discus: Hollie Stewart, South, 101-9½; Javelin: Callie Herschfield, Derby, 108-1.
Mulvane Invitational
Boys
Teams: Circle 98, Mulvane 70, Augusta 66, Wellington 36, Wichita Defenders 6.
100: Jayden Price, Mulvane, 11.06; 200: Jayden Price, Mulvane, 23.12; 400: Dylan Brown, Circle, 53.64; 800: Avery Stuever, Circle, 2:03.88; 1600: Eli Jacobson, Circle, 4:57.58; 3200: Kade Gerlach, Mulvane, 10:30.43; 110 hurdles: Ben Chaplin, Circle, 18.22; 300 hurdles: Coban Honey, Augusta, 44.84; 400 relay: Augusta (Ames, Reichardt, Luna, Dockers) 44.75; 1600 relay: Circle (Derry, Brown, Lies, Stuever) 3:36.69; 3200 relay: Circle (Derry, Jacobson, Wilson, Stuever) 8:48.41; High jump: Coban Honey, Augusta, 6-0; Pole vault: Chase Milledge, Mulvane, 11-0; Long jump: Drew Ellis, Mulvane, 20-1; Triple jump: Ben Chaplin, Circle, 38-6; Discus: Braiden Allen, Augusta, 143-10; Shot put: Daelen Shupe, Augusta, 49-2½; Javelin: Layne Becker, Mulvane, 151-4.
Girls
Teams: Circle 110½, Augusta 78, Wellington 39½, Mulvane 39, Wichita Defenders 3.
100: Paris Anderson, Augusta, 13.00; 200: Jaycee Schettler, Wellington, 27.36; 400: Kelsi Kelly, Circle, 1:02.50; 800: Anna Keller, Circle, 2:29.30; 1600: Spencer Jacobson, Circle, 5:53.97; 3200: Spencer Jacobson, Circle, 12:23.11; 100 hurdles: Tori McGinnis, Circle, 16.31; 300 hurdles: Tori McGinnis, Circle, 49.09; 400 relay: Augusta (P. Anderson, Hallmark, Marlnee, C. Anderson) 52.84; 1600 relay: Circle (Kelly, Martin, Craig, Keller) 4:21.09; 3200 relay: Circle (Keller, Jacobson, Horyna, Derry) 10:48.81; High jump: Nataleigh Cantu, Augusta, 5-0; Pole vault: Chase Penka, Mulvane, 8-0; Long jump: Paris Anderson, Augusta, 16-3; Triple jump: Autumn Alvarez, Circle, 30-1; Discus: Abbee Rhodes, Augusta, 96-2; Shot put: Abbee Rhodes, Augusta, 35-8; Javelin: Tarren Green, Mulvane, 101-3.
Lyons Invitational
Boys
Teams: Halstead 107, Larned 92, Kiowa County 85, Macksville 75, Central Plains 58, St. John 52, Collegiate 42, Lyons 37, Little River 8, Chase County 1.
100: Will Sahatijian, Collegiate, 11.32; 200: Will Sahatijian, Collegiate, 23.06; 400: Adam Sigwing, Halstead, 51.51; 800: Frank Cuevas, Kiowa County, 2:00.28; 1600: Frank Cuevas, Kiowa County, 4:33.45; 3200: Patrick Porch, Halstead, 10:41.59; 110 hurdles: Bryce Casper, Macksville, 16.22; 300 hurdles: Jacob McAtee, Central Plains, 43.22; 400 relay: Larned (East, Davis, McConnell, Martin) 45.09; 1600 relay: Halstead (Gerber, Hiebert, Freeman, Sigwing) 3:36.33; 3200 relay: Halstead (Gerber, Hiebert, Blaylock, Porch) 8:31.72; High jump: Chase Fisher, St. John, 6-0; Pole vault: Gage Larson, Halstead, 11-0; Long jump: Chase Fisher, St. john, 19-1½; Triple jump: Jacob Rein, Macksville, 41-6; Shot put: De’shaun Clark, Larned, 44-5; Discus: Taylor Rodriguez, Macksville, 122-6; Javelin: Henry Cuevas, Kiowa County, 152-11½.
Girls
Teams: Kiowa County 168, Lyons 83, Central Plains 62, Halstead 57, Larned 51, St. John 50, Macksville 32, Collegiate 24, Chase County 20, Little River 6.
100: Morgan Powell, Kiowa County, 12.71; 200: Paris Vincze, Collegiate, 26.45; 400: Kellie Rhodes, Kiowa County, 1:02.37; 800: Jasmin Savage, Chase County, 2:40.59; 1600: Samantha Trejo, Lyons, 6:01.80; 3200: Samantha Trejo, Lyons, 12:45.28; 100 hurdles: Hannah Melton, Kiowa County, 17.02; 300 hurdles: Bailey Burns, St. John, 51.49; 400 relay: Central Plains (Hipp, Ryan, Crites, Stratman) 54.26; 1600 relay: Kiowa County (Zenger, Davis, Rhodes, Powell) 4:22.74; 3200 relay: Kiowa County (Owens, Brack, Rhodes, Erickson) 11:04.16; High jump: Emily Ryan, Central Plains, 5-0; Pole vault: Madison Dimitt, Lyons, 7-6; Long jump: Emily Ryan, Central Plains, 16-3¾; Triple jump: Brecken VandenHoek, Kiowa County, 34-9; Shot put: Cassie Loesch, Lyons, 38-1; Discus: Cassie Loesch, Lyons, 107-0; Javelin: Cassie Loesch, Lyons, 107-1.
Marion Invitational
Boys
100: Damon Douglas, Southeast-Saline, 11.80; 200: Damon Douglas, Southeast-Saline, 23.64; 400: Shaun Blocker, Chapman, 51.51; 800: Tim Kemboi, El Dorado, 2:06.77; 1600: Aaron Modrow, Chapman, 4:41.99; 3200: Cale Carson, El Dorado, 10:08.53; 110 hurdles: Austin Reynolds, Peabody-Burns, 16.10; 300 hurdles: Timmy Lambert, Smoky Valley, 42.53; 400 relay: McPherson (Huff, Nikkel, Goering, McGill) 45.17; 1600 relay: Smoky Valley (Lambert, Peterson, Windholz, Couchman) 3:39.12; 3200 relay: El Dorado (E. Kemboi, Wittum, Carson, Price) 8:49.18; High jump: Andric McGill, McPherson, 6-2; Pole vault: Bryce Shults, Marion, 12-0; Long jump: Andric McGill, McPherson, 20-8; Triple jump: Devin Cape, McPherson, 42-10¾; Shot put: Jared Ruth, McPherson, 45-6½; Discus: Brock Hazelton, Cottonwood Falls, 138-1; Javelin: Gareth Pettijohn, Southeast-Salina, 173-2.
Girls
100: Ninti Little, Chapman, 13.15; 200: Raelee Ibarra, Central Christian, 26.80; 400: Sidney Howland, El Dorado, 59.51; 800: Jolie Howland, El Dorado, 2:30.26; 1600: Lindsey Anderson, Chapman, 5:49.85; 3200: Madeline Elliott, Chapman, 13:22.83; 100 hurdles: Morgan Howard, McPherson, 15.76; 300 hurdles: Marissa Jacobson, Marion, 49.80; 400 relay: McPherson (Barrett, Collins, Anderson, Bailey) 52.29; 1600 relay: El Dorado (Henley, S. Howland, J. Howland, McArdle) 4:20.53; 3200 relay: El Dorado (McArdle, S. Howland, J. Howland, Henley) 10:37.34; High jump: Olivia Duerksen, Goessel, 4-10; Pole vault: Summer Casey, Central Christian, 7-6; Long jump: Elle Barrett, McPherson, 17-4; Triple jump: Elle Barrett, McPherson, 37-7; Shot put: Bailee Swift, Cottonwood Falls, 37-0¼; Discus: Rachel Dossett, McPherson, 101-11; Javelin: Bailee Swift, Cottonwood Falls, 126-4.
