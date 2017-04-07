Girls soccer: Maize South scores redemption win over Maize

For the past 11 months, Hayden Burnett and the rest of the Maize South seniors have lived with the embarrasment of last year’s 6-1 loss to Maize in the Class 5A quarterfinals in the first meeting between the programs.
With one sublime cross, Burnett replaced that memory with a new one on Thursday night when she connected with Madi Edwards on the backpost in the 61st minute for the difference in Maize South’s 1-0 victory over Maize.
The victory moves Maize South to 5-0, while Maize (2-2) suffered its second consecutive 1-0 loss after falling to Bishop Carroll in last Saturday’s Titan Classic championship.
“After I crossed that and Madi scored, I literally went numb,” Burnett said. “It was so awesome. To come back this year and get the win and to go to 5-0, I feel like we redeemed ourselves. I don’t remember the last time I celebrated that hard over a goal.”
Maize South takes a 1-0 lead on a cross from @haydenburnettt that finds Madi Edwards back post in the 61'. pic.twitter.com/4wm2tcUkhZ— Taylor Eldridge (@VKeldridge) April 7, 2017
The 1-0 scoreline belied what was a well-played, offensive-minded game. The teams combined to take 30 shots, but it for the majority of the 80 minutes it was a duel between keepers and who could make the next great save between Maize’s Raquelle Hardin and Maize South’s Abbey Wilks.
Maize thought it had scored the first goal in the 11th minute when Maize South failed to clear Bailey Stedman’s free kick into the box from 30 yards out. The ball bounced around and landed at the feet of Kourtnee Davis, who poked the ball straight into the left goal post. The rebound came straight to Makayla Toth, who slotted it away, but was ruled offside by the assistant referee negating the goal.
Maize thought it took a 1-0 lead in the 11' when @makayla_toth cleaned up on this shot off the post from @AnnKourtnee but ruled offsides. pic.twitter.com/0gXb0waG3N— Taylor Eldridge (@VKeldridge) April 6, 2017
“Honestly, when I saw the ball go in my stomach dropped,” Burnett said. “That was a terrible feeling, but if anything, I think it kind of woke us up and made us work even harder. We knew if we didn’t get our stuff together they could do something like that again any minute.”
Toth nearly scored again in the 32nd minute when Rachel Marshall dropped in a through ball over the top of Maize South’s back line that allowed Toth to run by her mark and create a 1-on-1 with the keeper. But Wilks came off her line after the first touch to cut down the angle and smothered Toth’s shot to keep the score level.
Maize had another dangerous chance when Stedman served up a perfect floater right in front of goal from a corner that Elizabeth Palmer sent onto goal with a screaming header, but directly at Wilks, who was able to push it over the cross bar.
Great service by @BayStedman that finds Elizabeth Palmer in the box. But another great save by @Abbey_Wilks43 keeps it scoreless in the 46'. pic.twitter.com/qO6cfDZzHj— Taylor Eldridge (@VKeldridge) April 7, 2017
Minutes later Maize South would capitalize on its goal-scoring opportunity when Paige Ledesma played Burnett through down the left flank and the Maize South senior whipped a cross right across the face of the goal with too much pace for Hardin to gobble up. Instead, the ball found the foot of a streaking Edwards on the backpost and the Mavericks took a 1-0 lead in the 61st minute.
“Hayden had that beautiful run up the side and I saw the defender was a little up, so I just saw the opportunity and I took it,” Edwards said. “It was such an awesome cross. If it wasn’t for Hayden’s cross, I wouldn’t have gotten that goal.”
The elation of taking the lead late in a game against its chief rival was shortlived: Maize South had 19 minutes left to keep Toth, a 50-goal scorer from last season, and Maize from equalizing.
It would be up to Maize South’s top defender, senior centerback Avery Green, to man-mark Toth and shadow her wherever she went on the field. Maize would have its share of possession in the middle third, but never created a threatening chance after the Mavericks took the lead.”
“The last 20 minutes felt like hours to me,” Green said. “I was just praying we could stay controlled and get our passes together and not play kickball and just play our game.”
After playing a defensive game last year and being thoroughly out-classed by Maize, Maize South came back this season and played with more aggression and confidence.
“I think the difference (tonight compared to last year’s game) was how organized we were,” Rios said. “We wanted to play good soccer and take the game away from Maize. We capitalized and put the goal in the net when the opportunity came.”
The second straight loss, while shocking for Maize’s standards, didn’t rattle coach Jay Holmes.
“Anytime you lose, it’s difficult for the kids especially coming off the year we had last year,” Holmes said. “For us to lose two in a row, it’s pretty uncommon. But we’ve played quality teams and we’ve been in each game and certainly created opportunities that could have won us the game. I mean we hit the crossbar three times (Thursday). If just one of those go in, then it’s a tied game and the momentum shifts. But give them credit, they had a quality finish and we were unable to capitalize on our chances.”
East stuns Kapaun 2-1 — East coach Dylan Gruntzel has been waiting for that breakthrough win that he can use as a reference point for his team.
It came on Thursday night in East’s 2-1 stunner over Kapaun Mount Carmel, who played for the Class 5A championship last season and returned all 11 starters. The Blue Aces didn’t find two fluky goals either, they were able to possess and create just as much as Kapaun on Thursday night.
“We’ve always had talent here at East, but it’s just getting over that mental block of beating Carroll and Kapaun,” Gruntzel said. “Well, now they know they can do it and they’re seeing their hard work pay off. It’s good for them going forward because now we know we can beat those teams that usually dominate the City League. We can rival them now.”
East (4-1) scored in the opening five minutes when Anahy Guevera netted a goal early, as the Blue Aces took a 1-0 lead into the break. Kapaun (4-2) found the equalizer midway through the second half on a clean-up job by Mary Claire Boulanger in the box.
But East found the game-winner in the 74th minute when Angel Peterson played Cami Tatman through Kapaun’s back line and Tatman calmly slotted away the game-winner in the side netting on the backpost.
MAIZE SOUTH 1, MAIZE 0
Maize South (5-0)
0
1
—
1
Maize (2-2)
0
0
—
0
Second half: 1. Maize South, Edwards (Burnett). Shots: Maize South 14, Maize 16. Saves: Maize South, Wilks 12; Maize, Hardin 5.
THURSDAY’S AREA SCORES
EAST 2, KAPAUN 1
Kapaun (4-2)
0
1
—
1
East (4-1)
1
1
—
2
First half: 1. East, Guevara. Second half: 2. Kapaun, Boulanger; 3. East, Tatman (Peterson). Shots: Kapaun 5, East 7. Saves: Kapaun, Michaelis 2, Koster 3; East, Cordes 4.
SOUTH 10, INDEPENDENT 0
Independent (0-4-1)
0
0
—
0
South (2-4)
8
2
—
10
First half: 1. South, Beaver; 2. South, Stephens (Vaughn); 3. South, Stephens (Beaver); 4. South, Vaughn (Chicas); 5. South, Baca (Beaver); 6. South, Fuller; 7. South, Vaughn (Kimmel); 8. South, Savage (Baca). Second half: 9. South, Vaughn (Beaver); 10. South, Stephens). Shots: Independent 1, South 24. Saves: Independent, Petrakis 14; South, Garcia 1.
ANDOVER 1, SALINA CENTRAL 0
Andover (4-1)
1
0
—
1
Salina Central (1-5)
0
0
—
0
ANDOVER CENTRAL 3, SALINA SOUTH 1
Salina South (1-4)
1
0
—
1
Andover Central (3-2)
1
2
—
3
First half: 1. Andover Central, Deckinger (Orgera); 2. Salina South, Lara. Second half: 3. Andover Central, Buckley; 4. Andover Central, Kubick (Deckinger). Shots: Salina South 4, Andover Central 9. Saves: Salina South, Weis 6; Andover Central 3.
DERBY 10, ARKANSAS CITY 0
Arkansas City (1-3)
0
0
—
0
Derby (3-2)
9
1
—
10
First half: 1. Derby, Nilles; 2. Derby, Eickelman (Palmer); 3. Derby, Eickelman (Nilles); 4. Derby, Crone (Russell); 5. Derby, Crone (Eickelman); 6. Derby, Nilles (Eickelman); 7. Derby, Palmer (Vinroe); 8. Derby, Eickelman (Crone); 9. Derby, Mantz (Franke). Second half: 10. Derby, Mantz (Gutierrez). Shots: Arkansas City 0, Derby 20. Saves: Arkansas City, Palmer 9; Derby, Winkle 0, Mills 0.
EISENHOWER 3, CAMPUS 0
Eisenhower (5-0)
2
1
—
3
Campus (3-3)
0
0
—
0
First half: 1. Eisenhower, Wusterbarth (Sweet); 2. Eisenhower, Lawson. Second half: 3. Eisenhower, Wusterbarth. Shots: Eisenhower 23, Campus 0. Saves: Eisenhower, Arlt 0; Campus, Baalmann 18.
GODDARD 4, HUTCHINSON 2
Goddard (4-2)
2
2
—
4
Hutchinson (3-3)
0
2
—
2
First half: 1. Goddard, Logan; 2. Goddard, Hutchison. Second half: 3. Hutchinson, Miller; 4. Hutchinson, Miller; 5. Goddard, Hutchison (Logan); 6. Goddard, Hutchison (Logan). Shots: Goddard 15, Hutchinson 11. Saves: Goddard, Lowen 9; Hutchinson, Kinney 11.
NEWTON 2, VALLEY CENTER 0
Valley Center (1-1)
0
0
—
0
Newton (4-1)
1
1
—
2
First half: 1. Newton, Entz (Torres). Second half: 2. Newton, Entz (Tonn). Shots: Valley Center 9, Newton 9. Saves: Valley Center, Reeves 7; Newton, Akers 9.
McPHERSON 3, CIRCLE 1
McPherson (4-1)
2
1
—
3
Circle (1-3-1)
1
0
—
1
First half: 1. McPherson, Schrader (Hughes); 2. McPherson, Wallace (Hughes); 3. Circle. Second half: 4. McPherson, Hughes (Wallace). Shots: McPherson 13, Circle 4. Saves: McPherson, Hett 3; Circle, Soderlund
MULVANE 2, BUHLER 0
Buhler (2-3-1)
0
0
—
0
Mulvane (4-1)
1
1
—
2
First half: 1. Mulvane, Johnston (Mitchell). Second half: 2. Mulvane, Mitchell. Shots: Buhler 13, Mulvane 15. Saves: Buhler, Schultz 13; Mulvane, Kanaga 13.
Comments