Hesston’s Clint Rider accepts football job at Blue Valley Northwest

After taking Hesston to its first trip to a state championship football game in 24 years, Clint Rider is leaving the Swathers after four years to accept the head coaching job at Blue Valley Northwest in the Eastern Kansas League.
Rider led Hesston to playoff appearances all four seasons, while compiling a 36-9 record. Hesston lost 48-42 to Rossville in the Class 3A championship game this past fall.
Long-time Blue Valley Northwest coach Mike Zegunis resigned last week to accept an assistant coaching position at the new Olathe West, opening this upcoming fall. The Huskies were a combined 4-15 the last two seasons.
Taylor Eldridge: 316-268-6270, @vkeldridge
Comments