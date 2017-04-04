Baseball postponements have coaches worrying about pitch counts

Rain has wiped out much of the first two weeks of the high school baseball season, which has left players cooped up in gymnasiums and batting cages raring to be on a baseball diamond again.
But coaches are beginning to worry now that the rain has postponed one doubleheader for most teams and for some, two or three doubleheaders. They’re concerned how the new pitch count rule, adopted last summer by the Kansas State High School Activities Association, will come into play since most teams will now be playing three (or more) doubleheaders in a week at least once.
This season, teams must log and enter pitch count information to the KSHSAA. Pitchers who throw more than 30 pitches must sit one day; more than 45 requires two days rest; more than 60 requires three days rest; and more than 75 requires four days rest, with a maximum of 105.
“It was going to be something every coach had to figure out anyway, but now with the rainouts you have to be careful when you reschedule games,” said Northwest coach Chris Lambert, who has had to reschedule three games so far. “We’re going to be stuck in a situation where it’s not going to be an option anymore, so it’s going to be all hands on deck to find a way to manage this thing.”
The more postponements, the more it puts small-school teams in a time crunch. They were already concerned before the season how they would manage the pitch-count rule with limited depth and now their schedule is more condensed.
“It’s definitely put a little fear in me,” said Cheney coach Mike Quick, whose team had its first two doubleheaders postponed. “It’s going to be really tough finding dates now where it’s not going to impact our pitchers. We could have three doubleheaders in a week. With a staff of four, that’s going to be hard to make work. I’m a little worried about it.”
It still affects the bigger teams that have the number of arms to survive a six-games-in-five-days stretch.
Carroll senior Jacob Ensz is one of the top pitchers in the state, but now coach Charlie Ebright will have to get creative with how he uses his ace. Next week Carroll plays Kapaun in a single game on Monday, Derby and Maize South on Tuesday, and Maize in a single game on Thursday. The week after, Carroll plays four games in three consecutive days.
That means Ensz can throw up to 59 pitches on Monday against Kapaun or 44 pitches on Tuesday if he is to be available for the Maize game on Thursday.
“Now I’m going to be really watching his pitch count and make sure he’s available later in the week,” Ebright said. “We have enough arms to make it work, but they’re untested arms. So instead of getting their feet wet early in the season, they’re going to be getting their varsity jitters out against teams like Maize South and Derby.”
The problem many teams are facing with grass fields is that one day of heavy rain affects the playing conditions for several days, especially if there is no sunshine to soak up the standing water. So even if it doesn’t rain the day games are scheduled, if it rained in the few days leading up to it, there’s a good chance it will be postponed.
Not to mention it has prevented most teams from practicing on their fields for the last week.
“Our kids are so tired of practicing; even the coaches are tired of practicing,” Eisenhower coach Cary Dinkel said. “You can only do so much inside and without turf you’ve got to use those softy balls and they’re just not the same. You can’t work on all of the little things you need to be working on at this stage of the season when you don’t have a field to play on.”
Lambert has stressed to his Northwest team to not let the frustration of not being able to play to affect their practices.
“I mean I get it, I know it sucks, but we’ve got to make the best of our situation because when we start playing we might not have that much time to practice very much,” Lambert said. “We need to focus on what we can control and do the best we can inside. It just has to be done. There’s no way around it.”
Postponed baseball games
From March 28 (make-up date)
Carroll at West, game 2 (April 17, 4 p.m.)
Olathe East at Northwest (April 7, noon at South)
Wellington at El Dorado
Collegiate vs. Andover (April 13, 3:30 p.m. at McPherson)
Andover at McPherson (April 13, 6 p.m.)
Clearwater at Winfield, game 2 (April 12)
Chaparral at Belle Plaine
Southeast-Saline at Cheney
Independent at Lyons
Medicine Lodge at Trinity Academy
From March 29
Heights at Kapaun (April 17)
From March 30
North at Southeast (April 12)
El Dorado at Circle (May 12)
Wellington at Andale-Garden Plain (April 13)
Rose Hill at Clearwater
Collegiate at Mulvane
From Friday
East at Northwest
Campus at Eisenhower (April 13)
Derby at Andover Central (April 13)
Newton at Valley Center (April 5)
West, Perry (Okla.) at Word of Life
From Monday
Buhler at McPherson (May 11)
Circle at Rose Hill
From Tuesday
Manhattan at East
Eisenhower at Derby (May 1)
Andover at Hutchinson
Salina Central, Topeka West at Maize South (April 5)
Goddard at Salina South (April 24)
Cheney at Trinity Academy
