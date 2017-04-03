High School Sports

April 3, 2017 1:17 PM

Girls soccer: Taylor Eldridge’s Week 2 South Central rankings

By Taylor Eldridge

ALL CLASS (Wichita metro area)

1. Bishop Carroll (4-0)

2. Maize (2-1)

3. Maize South (3-0)

4. Kapaun Mt. Carmel (2-1)

5. Eisenhower (3-0)

6. Newton (3-1)

7. Valley Center (1-0)

8. East (3-1)

9. McPherson (3-1)

10. Derby (2-2)

CLASS 6A (South Central)

1. Washburn Rural (3-1)

2. Manhattan (2-0)

3. Lawrence Free State (1-0)

4. W. East (3-1)

5. Derby (2-2)

6. Topeka (1-2)

7. Dodge City (2-2)

8. W. North (1-2)

9. Campus (3-1)

10. Hutchinson (3-1)

11. W. South (1-3)

12. W. Northwest (0-3)

13. Garden City (2-2)

14. Junction City (2-1)

15. W. West (0-3)

16. W. Southeast (0-3)

CLASS 5A (South Central)

1. Bishop Carroll (4-0)

2. Maize (2-1)

3. Kapaun Mt. Carmel (2-1)

4. Eisenhower (3-0)

5. Newton (3-1)

6. Valley Center (1-0)

7. Goddard (2-1)

8. Andover (3-1)

9. Emporia (2-2)

10. Heights (2-1)

11. Great Bend (1-0)

12. Salina South (1-3)

13. Arkansas City (1-2)

14. Liberal (2-3)

15. Salina Central (1-3)

CLASS 4-1A (South Central)

1. Maize South (3-0)

2. McPherson (3-1)

3. Trinity Academy (1-1)

4. Thomas More Prep (2-0)

5. Hays (3-1)

6. Mulvane (2-0)

7. Winfield (1-2)

8. Collegiate (1-0)

9. Andover Central (1-2)

10. Buhler (2-2)

11. Circle (1-2)

12. Augusta (0-4)

13. Rose Hill (0-4)

14. Independent (0-3)

15. El Dorado (0-3)

