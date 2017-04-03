Girls soccer: Taylor Eldridge’s Week 2 South Central rankings

ALL CLASS (Wichita metro area)
1. Bishop Carroll (4-0)
2. Maize (2-1)
3. Maize South (3-0)
4. Kapaun Mt. Carmel (2-1)
5. Eisenhower (3-0)
6. Newton (3-1)
7. Valley Center (1-0)
8. East (3-1)
9. McPherson (3-1)
10. Derby (2-2)
CLASS 6A (South Central)
1. Washburn Rural (3-1)
2. Manhattan (2-0)
3. Lawrence Free State (1-0)
4. W. East (3-1)
5. Derby (2-2)
6. Topeka (1-2)
7. Dodge City (2-2)
8. W. North (1-2)
9. Campus (3-1)
10. Hutchinson (3-1)
11. W. South (1-3)
12. W. Northwest (0-3)
13. Garden City (2-2)
14. Junction City (2-1)
15. W. West (0-3)
16. W. Southeast (0-3)
CLASS 5A (South Central)
1. Bishop Carroll (4-0)
2. Maize (2-1)
3. Kapaun Mt. Carmel (2-1)
4. Eisenhower (3-0)
5. Newton (3-1)
6. Valley Center (1-0)
7. Goddard (2-1)
8. Andover (3-1)
9. Emporia (2-2)
10. Heights (2-1)
11. Great Bend (1-0)
12. Salina South (1-3)
13. Arkansas City (1-2)
14. Liberal (2-3)
15. Salina Central (1-3)
CLASS 4-1A (South Central)
1. Maize South (3-0)
2. McPherson (3-1)
3. Trinity Academy (1-1)
4. Thomas More Prep (2-0)
5. Hays (3-1)
6. Mulvane (2-0)
7. Winfield (1-2)
8. Collegiate (1-0)
9. Andover Central (1-2)
10. Buhler (2-2)
11. Circle (1-2)
12. Augusta (0-4)
13. Rose Hill (0-4)
14. Independent (0-3)
15. El Dorado (0-3)
