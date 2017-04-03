High School Sports

April 3, 2017 2:24 AM

High School Girls Soccer Central

By Taylor Eldridge

teldridge@wichitaeagle.com

Please e-mail Taylor Eldridge at teldridge@wichitaeagle.com if you have any missing results.

REGIONAL STANDINGS

CLASS 6A (South Central) | Full Team Results

Campus (RESULTS | STATS)

Derby (RESULTS | STATS)

Dodge City (RESULTS)

East (RESULTS | STATS)

Garden City (RESULTS)

Hutchinson (RESULTS | STATS)

Junction City (RESULTS)

Lawrence Free State (RESULTS)

Manhattan (RESULTS)

North (RESULTS | STATS)

Northwest (RESULTS | STATS)

South (RESULTS | STATS)

Southeast (RESULTS | STATS)

Topeka (RESULTS)

Washburn Rural (RESULTS)

West (RESULTS | STATS).

CLASS 5A (South Central) | Full Team Results

Andover (RESULTS | STATS)

Arkansas City (RESULTS | STATS)

Bishop Carroll (RESULTS | STATS)

Eisenhower (RESULTS | STATS)

Emporia (RESULTS)

Goddard (RESULTS | STATS)

Great Bend (RESULTS)

Heights (RESULTS | STATS)

Kapaun Mt. Carmel (RESULTS | STATS)

Liberal (RESULTS)

Maize (RESULTS | STATS)

Newton (RESULTS | STATS)

Salina Central (RESULTS | STATS)

Salina South (RESULTS | STATS)

Valley Center (RESULTS | STATS).

CLASS 4-1 (South Central) | Full Team Results

Andover Central (RESULTS | STATS)

Augusta (RESULTS | STATS)

Buhler (RESULTS | STATS)

Circle (RESULTS | STATS)

Collegiate (RESULTS | STATS)

El Dorado (RESULTS | STATS)

Hays (RESULTS)

Independent (RESULTS | STATS)

Maize South (RESULTS | STATS)

McPherson (RESULTS | STATS)

Mulvane (RESULTS | STATS)

Rose Hill (RESULTS | STATS)

Thomas More Prep (RESULTS)

Trinity Academy (RESULTS | STATS)

Winfield (RESULTS | STATS).

LEAGUE INFORMATION

CITY LEAGUE

STANDINGS | STATS

AV-CTL I

STANDINGS | STATS

AV-CTL II

STANDINGS | STATS

INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS

OVERALL

OVERALL GOALKEEPING

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Miege sophomore Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

View more video

Sports Videos