High School Baseball Central

[Updated: April 2]
Please e-mail Taylor Eldridge at teldridge@wichitaeagle.com if you have any missing results.
Class 6A: Campus, Derby, Dodge City, East, Garden City, Hutchinson, Junction City, North, Northwest, South, Southeast, West.
Class 5A: Arkansas City, Bishop Carroll, Eisenhower, Goddard, Great Bend, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Liberal, Maize.
Class 5A: Andover, Emporia, Heights, Newton, Salina Central, Salina South, Topeka West, Valley Center.
Class 4A I (Buhler): Buhler, Hays, McPherson, Ulysses.
Class 4A I (El Dorado): Andover Central, Augusta, Circle, El Dorado, Rose Hill.
Class 4A I (Wellington): Andale-Garden Plain, Maize South, Mulvane, Winfield.
Class 4A II (Collegiate): Burlington, Clearwater, Collegiate, Trinity Academy.
Class 3A (Douglass): Belle Plaine, Chaparral, Cheney, Douglass, Halstead, Independent, Sedgwick.
Find out the league leaders in the City League, all four divisions in the Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League, and the Central Plains League.
SCHEDULES AND SCORES
City League: Bishop Carroll, East, Heights, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, North, Northwest, South, Southeast, West.
AV-CTL I: Campus, Derby, Hutchinson, Maize, Newton, Salina Central, Salina South.
AV-CTL II: Andover, Andover Central, Arkansas City, Eisenhower, Goddard, Maize South, Valley Center.
AV-CTL III: Augusta, Buhler, Circle, El Dorado, McPherson, Winfield.
AV-CTL IV: Andale-Garden Plain, Clearwater, Collegiate, Mulvane, Rose Hill, Wellington.
Central Plains League: Belle Plaine, Chaparral, Cheney, Douglass, Independent, Medicine Lodge, Trinity Academy.
Others: Burlington, Dodge City, Emporia, Garden City, Great Bend, Halstead, Hays, Junction City, Liberal, Sedgwick, Topeka West, Ulysses.
