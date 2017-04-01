Girls soccer: Hanleigh Allen’s goal leads Carroll to Titan championship

Hanleigh Allen is in a zone to start the girls soccer season season.
Allen scored her 11th goal through four games on Saturday, the game-winning goal in Carroll’s 1-0 victory over Maize in the championship game of the Titan Classic.
“The numbers don’t lie,” Carroll coach Greg Rauch said. “And a goal against Maize is worth its weight in gold. They’ve been the standard for the last decade. They’re just that solid.”
Allen has been boosted by a trio of freshmen, Libby and Lauren Brooks and Taryn Lubbers, joining the Carroll attack.
Looking to avenge a 6-1 loss to Maize in the Titan championship game last season, Carroll opened with a strong first 25 minutes. Carroll had more possession, created the better chances, and convinced themselves they were capable of beating Maize.
“That start to the game was really important to us,” Carroll junior defender Maguire Sullivan said. “We were able to settle down and calm our nerves. We showed that we could play with them.”
Maize coach Jay Holmes countered Carroll’s strong start by moving Rachel Marshall up off the back line to a center midfield role that helped stabilize Maize. Maize ended the final 10 minutes of the half dominating play and created a handful of dangerous looks.
Maize had the most dangerous chance of the game when Liz Palmer pinpointed the upper corner on the back post on a 20-yard free kick, but Carroll’s keeper Ashton McCorry was able to push it over the crossbar.
Minutes later, Allen’s moment of brilliance in the 65th minute proved to be the difference.
Allen came swooping down the right sideline with enough pace to streak past the Maize left back, dribbled to within 10 yards of goal and chipped a perfectly-weighted ball over the keeper at the near-post that sailed it just under the crossbar and into the side-netting on the back-post.
“When I shot it, it was floating and I was like, ‘Please don’t go over and don’t hit the bar,’ ” Allen said. “Then it went in and it was just the best feeling ever. That’s all I can keep saying.”
“All you can do is tip your hat to her,” Holmes said. “What a finish. To find the side-netting on the back post? That was just a clinical finish.”
Although Maize (2-1) came away with some promising developments in retooling its offense, it was Carroll (4-0) and Allen who came away with the important early-season victory.
“Honestly, I didn’t even think she had a shooting angle,” Rauch said of the goal. “But Hanleigh is just feeling it, it looks like.”
Carroll
0
1
—
1
Maize
0
0
—
0
Second half: Carroll, Allen (Kerr). Shots: Maize 3, Carroll 5. Saves: Maize, Hardin 4; Carroll, McCorry 3.
Comments