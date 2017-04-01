Track and field: 10 most impressive things from the Southeast Invitational

1. The Philip Landrum Show
Philip Landrum was already established as one of the top sprinters in the City League, but he showed he might be ready to take the next step to becoming one of the state’s best in the season-opener on Friday. Landrum put on a show at the track at Heights, as the South junior took home the titles in the 100 and 200, anchored the comeback of the night for South in the 400 relay, and posted fast times — especially in the cold and windy conditions — in the process (10.98 in the 100, 22.28 in the 200, 43.49 in the 400 relay).
“For us, we expect him to take that next step and I know his expectations are even higher than ours,” South coach Cody Dickman said. “He’s just different this year. The way he presents himself. The confidence he brings to the table every single day in practice. He’s moving differently, reacting differently, having different conversations. He’s ready to take that next step.”
Landrum showed the supreme confidence necessary in an elite sprinter on Friday.
He pulled away in the final 30 meters of the 100 and nearly put three-tenths of a second between him and the field, while he attacked the curve better than anyone in the 200 and held off a late charge by Heights junior Jaden Powell to secure the sprinting sweep. But his confidence was most evident in his final race of the night: the 400 relay.
When Landrum took the baton from Dearius Roberson on the final handoff, Southeast’s anchor was nearly eight meters ahead of him already. But Landrum never doubted he would catch him.
Phillip Landrum is ZOOMIN— Taylor Eldridge (@VKeldridge) April 1, 2017
His comeback gives @Southtitans the 4x1 title in 43.49 seconds over Southeast (43.59). pic.twitter.com/8bJdGPbRaK
“I was thinking he’s a little bit far ahead of me, but he’s not too far,” Landrum said. “So I’m going to try to catch him.”
“There’s people who say they don’t want to lose, but it’s totally different when you get the baton eight meters behind and you actually have to fight for it,” Dickman said. “Not a lot of people would do that. He’s just on another level.”
Even when Southeast’s anchor maintained his lead through the first 50 meters, Landrum kept charging and eventually his long strides were able to begin closing the gap in the final 30 meters. Landrum drew even with 10 meters to go, then shot past for the thrilling come-from-behind victory.
“When you see someone that far ahead and you start running and you start to catch up to them, you get a lot of confidence,” Landrum said. “You start picking up your speed and once you pass them, man, it’s one of the best feelings in track.”
2. Welcome back, Christal Mosley
Don’t call it a comeback.
For anyone who follows the summer track and field circuit, Christal Mosley has been a superstar for years. But for one reason or another, Mosley has yet to make a significant impact at the high school level at Southeast.
That should change this season, as Mosley opened up her 2017 season with the standout performance of the Southeast Invitational on Friday by claiming victories in the 200, 400, and high jump. Not that she was satisfied with that yet.
“I do expect more of myself based on my past history,” Mosley said. “But I’m hoping to do better.”
Mosley started her day by winning the high jump, an event she hasn’t competed in for more than two years, as the Southeast junior cleared the bar at 5 feet, 4 inches.
She followed that with a head-to-head showdown with Maize South’s 2-time state champion Kassidy Johnson in the 400, as Mosley’s power was on full display in her season-opening time of 58.15 seconds to put more than two seconds between her and Johnson (1:00.63) and led the race essentially wire-to-wire.
“Definitely getting out of the blocks,” Mosley said when asked what she did well in the race. “I felt great and I remember thinking that when I was making the turn. It felt nice going down the curve and into the straightaway. Then at the 300 mark, I knew I had to start to push it.”
Watch @SEBuffaloes junior @ChristalMakay open the 2017 season with a 58.15 in the quarter. Might be fastest in KS for Week 1. pic.twitter.com/0N7F9V85QB— Taylor Eldridge (@VKeldridge) April 1, 2017
Mosley concluded her evening with a dominant performance in the 200, pulling away around the curve and clocking in at 25.36 to win the race by more than a second.
If things work out the way she wants them to do this spring, then Mosley appears to be a contender in Class 6A for titles not only in the 200 and 400, but also the high jump potentially.
3. Swenson becomes spinning sensation in shot put
When Konner Swenson began to take his throwing career even more seriously following his junior season, he came to realize he had maxed out on his potential in the shot put by doing the glide technique.
He was already one of the state’s top returning throwers, but Swenson’s work transitioning to the spin appears to have elevated him even further in the shot put judging from Friday’s performance.
Swenson tacked on four feet to his personal-best in the event with a winning throw of 56 feet, 5½ inches. The Maize senior also won the discus competition by more than 30 feet with his mark of 170 feet, 11 inches.
“I wasn’t really going anywhere with the glide, so when I changed to the spin I started seeing a lot more power and more acceleration, which has helped me throw the shot put further,” said Swenson, who has signed with Pittsburg State to throw. “I mean I had a four-foot PR (Friday), so it’s obviously working for me.”
.@MaizeEagleAD senior Konner Swenson opened up his season with a big-time PR in the shot put, winning the SE Invite with 56'5.5" throw. pic.twitter.com/N0kf79OZax— Taylor Eldridge (@VKeldridge) April 1, 2017
Swenson’s throwing coach, Kevin Roulhac, thinks Friday was only the beginning for a breakout campaign for Swenson.
“He has a lot of unlocked potential and I really do feel like the sky is the limit with what he can do,” Roulhac said. “He’s got every bit the potential to go even further. He’s still missing some spots, so I’m really excited to see what this season might bring.”
4. Weight room success translating to throwing success for Carter
Northwest sophomore Josh Carter, who doesn’t even crack 6 feet tall, has become something of a weight room wonder on social media, as videos of him squatting 540 pounds and bench pressing 335 pounds have become popular.
Now Carter is translating his success in the weight room to success in the discus, as he added more than four feet to his personal-best mark in the shot put on Friday with a season-opening mark of 52 feet, 8 inches to finish runner-up to Maize’s Konner Swenson.
Watch out for @NWGRIZZLYFB sophomore @Kid___Carter in the shot put. He just threw a big-time PR in the shot put of 52'8" at the SE Invite. pic.twitter.com/l5gqcHlC3j— Taylor Eldridge (@VKeldridge) April 1, 2017
Carter is still raw when it comes to technique, but he is so powerful and explosive he is able to make up for any deficiency in his form.
“It feels really good,” Carter said. “52 is what I wanted to throw at this meet and hopefully I’m going to keep progressing and hopefully I can take first place at the state meet. My overall goal this season is to throw a 56.”
Carter finished fourth at the state meet in Class 6A in the shot put last season, while a mark of 52-6 won the title.
5. Mortensen and Eskridge push each other into 3200 brilliance
The expected duel of teammates Sierra Mortensen and Destini Eskridge in the girls 3200 race exceeded all expectations, as the Maize South teammates pushed each other to an eye-opening performance in the 2-mile race in the season-opener on Friday.
Both set new personal-best times in the event, as Mortensen (11:15.07) finished just ahead of Eskridge (11:16.65). Eskridge is finally healthy after dealing with an array of injuries the past year, while Mortensen is coming off a breakthrough season in cross country as she helped lead Maize South to a team championship.
Both figured to start the season strong, but those times would be among the best in the state for all of last season. For reference, Blue Valley Southwest’s Piper Misse won last season’s Class 5A title in the 3200 in late May in 11:12.35.
6. Smallwood goes big in the triple jump
Isaac Smallwood started his senior season in a big way, as the Heights jumper landed a personal-best mark in the triple jump of 45 feet, 8½ inches to win the competition by nearly four feet.
Smallwood is the top returner in Class 5A in the triple jump this season after placing third last spring at the state meet with a leap of 43-4¾.
7. Strong start to the season for Kassidy Johnson
It’s hard not to take it for granted when Maize South’s Kassidy Johnson does something outstanding on the track.
That’s just where the expectations are for the 6-time state champion in her senior season before she sets off to run for Kansas State.
But Johnson turned in an impressive performance to start the season in less-than-ideal weather conditions, as she proved superior to the field in her 800 and 1600 races and helped the Maize South 3200 relay team win by 32 seconds.
SE Inv. | G 800— Taylor Eldridge (@VKeldridge) April 1, 2017
1️⃣@kassidyjjohnson 2:21.71
2️⃣@ktwagner10 2:34.30
3️⃣@carsonpiercee 2:36.24
4️⃣@grayysm 2:38.56
5️⃣@JoyStanton13 2:38.60 pic.twitter.com/Dpk19tx5EZ
Even without a push, Johnson was able to open the season with stellar time in the 800 (2:21.71) and a solid time in the 1600 (5:26.67. She also took runner-up in the 400, although she still logged a solid time of 1:00.63 to start her season.
It’s nothing that she hasn’t done before, but that doesn’t mean that what Johnson does on a weekly basis should go overlooked.
8. Maize South sophomores, Minks and Magnuson, breaking out
It’s difficult to stand out when you’re on the same team as D-I-bound distance runners like Ethan Kossover (Wichita State) and Kassidy Johnson (Kansas State), but Maize South sophomore Britte Magnuson turned some heads on Friday when he opened the season in less-than-stellar conditions with a winning time of 9:57.95 in the 3200.
Magnuson and Maize junior Nathan Jones paced each other throughout the race before the final lap became a will to win. Both runners remained level heading into the final 200 meters, but Magnuson had the winning kick and pulled away for a nearly three-second victory over Jones (10:00.55).
Magnuson didn’t qualify for state last year in the 2-mile, but breaking 10 minutes in the first week of the season figures to make the Maize South sophomore an up-and-coming runner to watch.
Another Maize South sophomore, Corey Minks, is also beginning to carve out a reputation.
Minks showed promise last season as a quarter-miler and he looked even stronger in his sophomore season debut on Friday when he won the 400 with a time of 50.78 in cold and windy conditions and against a field that didn’t produce someone to push him. Yet, Minks still flirted with breaking 50 seconds in the first week of the season.
Minks also was part of Maize South’s winning 1600 relay, as the Mavericks edged Maize (3:44.52) and East (3:44.82) in the final lap to win the race in 3:42.34.
9. Maize girls continue recent tradition of success in 100 hurdles
The Maize girls could consistently count on three medalists in the 100 hurdles last season. Even though one of the trio from last season graduated, Maize appears to have the same luxury this season with newcomer Karli Baker filling the void and joining returners Autumn Hanna and Taylor Holmes.
The new trio swept the 100 hurdles race at the Southeast Invitational on Friday, as Hanna won the race in 15.6 seconds, Holmes was runner-up in 16.4 and Baker clocked in third at 17.7.
Although Baker didn’t run the 300 hurdles, Maize still had its 1-2 punch of Hanna and Holmes who finished first and second again in the low hurdles. Hanna won the race in 49.46, while Holmes wasn’t far behind in 50.88.
The @MaizeEagleAD girls sweep the 100 hurdles, as @autumn_hanna (15.6), @tayholmes_ (16.4), and @karli_mckenna18 (17.7) go 1-2-3 at SE Inv. pic.twitter.com/OOAy86mwyO— Taylor Eldridge (@VKeldridge) April 1, 2017
10. Former champ Astrid Same starts strong in shot put
After winning the Class 6A title in the shot put as a sophomore in 2015, East’s Astrid Same is hungry to return to the top of the podium after placing third last year at the state meet.
Same started off her 2017 season strong with a winning mark of 42 feet, 4 inches to win the shot put competition at Southeast on Friday.
Although Same has thrown further in the past, it was a strong opening-meet mark and one that she will hope to build on as the season progresses. She ended last year at the state meet with a mark of 40-2¼, so Same has already started quickly.
Taylor Eldridge: 316-268-6270, @vkeldridge
