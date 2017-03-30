Track and field preview: Kade Remsberg looking for a comeback in his last year on the track

A hamstring injury robbed Newton’s Kade Remsberg from a chance to defend his Class 5A titles in the 100- and 200-meter sprints last season.
But that’s not the only thing motivating Remsberg, which will make his season debut Friday in Winfield. This senior season for Remsberg, one of the most electric sprinters to to come through Kansas in recent memory, will be his last time on the track.
Remsberg has accepted a football scholarship at the Air Force Academy and will leave for college shortly after the state track and field meet in May.
“I think it’s going to be a really exciting year,” Remsberg said. “This is the last time I’ll be running, so I’m going to try to make the most of it. I’m really looking forward to getting back out there and running some good times.”
Remsberg has posted personal-best times of 10.61 seconds in the 100 and 21.7 in the 200. Those are the times he is obsessing over to beat.
He worked with Jake Sharpe in Salina in the offseason on explosion and then has been working with his father and coach, Tad Remsberg, in the last few months on speed work.
“I guess the thing that pops out to me is that he’s so much stronger now,” Tad said. “He’s put in a lot of time in the weight room. That allows him to be able to hold his top-end speed really well. You see a lot of guys start to slow down near the end of the race, but he can hold it.”
Remsberg has always had clean technique and now considers himself to be even more powerful. He’s been working hard on improving his starts out of the blocks and while there’s always work to be done, feels good about each one of his phases.
“I’ve really worked on my drive phase and having more power coming out of the blocks,” Kade said. “I think the added strength is going to give me more power and that’s really going to help.”
Tad Remsberg said it was hard for him to believe this will be Kade’s final season on the track.
“I still remember when he was faster than all of the other kids growing up, I thought maybe he just matured quicker and people will start catching up to him,” Tad said. “But Kade never really slowed down. I’m excited for his senior season, but it’s gone by way too fast. So I’m really going to enjoy this season with him.”
Here are four other of the top athletes to watch from the area this season:
Maize senior Konner Swenson — Swenson is a five-time state qualifier in shot put and discus and has improved on his place each season, going from seventh in shot put and third in discus as a sophomore to fourth in shot put and second in discus as a junior. Swenson, who has signed with Pittsburg State, is the top returner in Class 5A in the discus this season with a personal-best throw of 170-9.
Collegiate junior Lakelin Conrad — In his spare time from being one of the top tennis players in 4A, Conrad hops on the track and is one of the top distance runners in 4A. After winning the 3A title in the 3200 as a freshman, Conrad placed fourth in the 1600 (4:27) and fifth in the 3200 (9:46) last season. He has also won two state cross country championships, including the 4A title this past fall.
Andover senior Alex Moen — Moen has qualified in the 1600 and 3200 the last two years and earned a medal in both races as a junior, taking third in the 3200 (9:38) and fifth in the 1600 (4:27). Moen, a Wichita State signee, is also coming off a fourth-place finish in the 5A cross country meet in the fall. “Alex Moen is a worker and a grinder and one of the most impressive kids I’ve been around,” Andover coach Mike Lee said. “He’s very mentally tough and he just does not waver. When he steps on the track, he expects to win and he’s going to do whatever he can do to win.”
Hutchinson senior Martavius Johnson — Johnson has been a force in the 110 hurdles since arriving in high school, placing fourth as a freshman, third as a sophomore and winning the 6A title in 14.83 last season. Johnson’s season-best of 14.29 was the third-best recorded in Kansas last season. He also qualified in the 300 hurdles, but false started in the preliminaries at the state meet.
