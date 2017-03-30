Track and field preview: Boys athletes to watch

CLASS 6A
CAMPUS
Schedule: Eisenhower, Mar. 28; Winfield, Mar. 31; Maize, Apr. 7; Pitt State, Apr. 14; Campus, Apr. 21; Arkansas City, Apr. 28; Derby, May 5; AV-CTL Div. I at Derby, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (5): Federico Harvey (200, sixth in 1600 relay, 400 relay); Alex Harbour (sixth in 1600 relay, 400 relay); Dax Driskill (3200 relay); Sam Wise (400 relay); Angel Duenez (3200 relay).
Athletes to watch: Federico Harvey, jr., sprints; Dax Driskill, sr., distance; Alex Harbour, sr., hurdles; Braden Haak, jr., throws; Dakota Emmons, sr., sprints; Sam Wise, so., sprints.
DERBY
Schedule: Winfield, Mar. 31; Maize, Apr. 7; Pre-State at WSU, Apr. 14; Campus, Apr. 21; Arkansas City, Apr. 28; Derby, May 5; AV-CTL Div. 1 at Derby, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (5): Peerlus Walker (fifth in shot put, fifth in discus); Adrian Brown (seventh in 110 hurdles, seventh in 300 hurdles); Cadin Gustafson (eighth in long jump, 1600 relay); Braden Richardson (110 hurdles, 1600 relay); Evan Clark (shot put).
Athletes to watch: Peerlus Walker, sr., throws; Adrian Brown, jr., hurdles-sprints; Cadin Gustafson, sr., jumps-sprints; Braden Richardson, sr., hurdles; Evan Clark, jr., throws; Kris Wood, sr., pole vault; Jonathan Jones, jr., distance.
EAST
Schedule: Southeast, Mar. 31; Maize, Apr. 7; Pre-State at WSU, Apr. 14; Campus, Apr. 21; East, Apr. 25; Hutchinson, Apr. 28; Derby, May 5; City League at Northwest, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (2): Tamron Thornburg (3200 relay); Isai Ramirez (3200 relay).
Athletes to watch: Tamron Thornburg, sr., distance; Sam Couey, sr., sprints; Isai Ramirez, jr., middle distance; Christian Bright, sr., distance; Chance Snell, sr., sprints; CJ Bell, sr., sprints; Gabe Vannucchi, so., distance; Will Clayton, so., distance; Nick Navarro, sr., throws.
HUTCHINSON
Schedule: Eisenhower, Mar. 28; Southeast, Mar. 31; Newton, Apr. 4; Valley Center, Apr. 7; Great Bend, Apr. 11; Pre-State at WSU, Apr. 14; Buhler, Apr. 21; East, Apr. 25; Hutchinson, Apr. 28; Salina, May 5; AV-CTL Div. I at Derby, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (7): Martavius Johnson (state champion in 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles); Hunter Degarmo (third in shot put, discus); DJ Norman (third in high jump); JT Baker (seventh in 400); Josh Rivas (shot put); Eduardo Ramirez (800); Tre’Vaughn Jones (triple jump).
Athletes to watch: Martavius Johnson, sr., hurdles; Hunter Degarmo, jr., throws; DJ Norman, sr., jumps; JT Baker, jr., sprints.
NORTH
Schedule: Collegiate, Mar. 28; Winfield, Mar. 31; Newton, Apr. 4; Pre-State at WSU, Apr. 14; Andover, Apr. 18; Heights, Apr. 21; East, Apr. 25; McPherson, Apr. 27; Derby, May 5; City League at Northwest, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (1): Karis Jackson (400 relay).
Athletes to watch: Isaac Nelson, jr., distance; Karis Jackson, sr., sprints; Zack Freeman, jr., hurdles; Martin Anima, jr., middle distance.
NORTHWEST
Schedule: Southeast, Mar. 31; Maize, Apr. 7; Campus, Apr. 21; East, Apr. 25; Hutchinson, Apr. 28; Goddard, May 5; City League at Northwest, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (3): Josh Carter (fourth in shot put); Martese Mullins (400 relay); Jalen Smith (400 relay).
Athletes to watch: Josh Carter, so., throws; Matthew Bloom, sr., distance; Marcus Hicks, so., throws; Josh Helm, sr., middle distance; Martese Mullins, sr., sprinter; Emilio San Roman, sr., sprints; Gage Winter, sr., pole vaulter.
SOUTH
Schedule: Southeast, Mar. 31; Maize, Apr. 7; Pre-State at WSU, Apr. 14; Campus, Apr. 21; East, Apr. 25; Derby, May 5; City League at Northwest, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (3): Philip Landrum (fifth in 200, 100, eighth in 400 relay); Chris Bell (eighth in 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles); Deron Dudley (eighth in 400 relay).
Athletes to watch: Philip Landrum, jr., sprints; Deron Dudley, so., sprints; Chris Bell, sr., hurdles; Brandon Enyart, sr., throws; Franklin Campos, sr., pole vault; Shaunequez Martin, so., jumps-sprints; Trenton Schmitt, sr., middle distance.
SOUTHEAST
Schedule: Southeast, Mar. 31; Maize, Apr. 7; Pre-State at WSU, Apr. 14; Andover, Apr. 18; Heights, Apr. 21; East, Apr. 26; Hutchinson, Apr. 28; Salina, May 5; City League at Northwest, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (1): Yashua Rankin (400 relay, 1600 relay).
Athletes to watch: Kirell Gordon, sr., jumps; Yashua Rankin, sr., sprints; Malik Bolton, sr., jumps-sprints; Jack Leach, jr., pole vault; Tyler Andreasen, sr., pole vault.
WEST
Schedule: Southeast, Mar. 31; Maize, Apr. 7; Salina, Apr. 11; Pre-State at WSU, Apr. 14; Clearwater, Apr. 21; East, Apr. 25; Circle, May 4; City League at Northwest, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (1): Xavier Sellers (seventh in 200, 100).
Athletes to watch: Brock Leonard, sr., middle distance; Jonathan Fonseca, sr., middle distance; LaDonte Brocks, jr., jumps; Casey Glann, jr., throws; Jacob Peterson, jr., hurdles-throws; Michael Alvarez, so, distance; Deshawn Nichols, so., throws; Xavier Sellers, so., sprints-jumps.
CLASS 5A
ANDOVER
Schedule: Augusta, Mar. 30; Valley Center, Apr. 7; Augusta, Apr. 11; Andover, Apr. 18; Buhler, Apr. 21; El Dorado, Apr. 28; Goddard, May 5; AV-CTL Div. II at Maize South, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (6): Alex Moen (third in 3200, fifth in 1600, 3200 relay); Parker McCafferty (seventh in 100); Jacob Herrs (high jump), Travis Lenz (800, 3200 relay); Asher Moen (3200); Connor O’Connell (3200 relay).
Athletes to watch: Alex Moen, sr., distance; Parker McCafferty, jr., sprints; Jacob Herrs, sr., jumps; Travis Lenz, sr., distance; Asher Moen, so., distance; Connor O’Connell, jr., distance.
ARKANSAS CITY
Schedule: Winfield, Mar. 31; Valley Center, Apr. 7; Independence, Apr. 11; Pre-State Challenge at WSU, Apr. 13; Campus, Apr. 21; Arkansas City, Apr. 28; Circle, May 4; AV-CTL Div. II at Maize South, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (7): Taran Taylor (third in javelin); Matt Jackson (100, 400 relay); Andrew Wilson (400 relay); Colton Henson (3200 relay); Seth Moore (3200 relay); Caleb Liermann (3200 relay); Corbin Liermann (3200 relay).
Athletes to watch: Taran Taylor, sr., throws-sprints; Matt Jackson, so., sprints; Andrew Wilson, so., sprints-jumps; Colton Henson, so., distance; Seth Moore, so., distance; Caleb Liermann, so., distance; Corbin Liermann, so., distance; Jacob Beeson, jr., sprints; Korbin Thompson, so., hurdles-jumps.
BISHOP CARROLL
Schedule: Eisenhower, Mar. 28; Andale, Mar. 31; Newton, Apr. 4; Valley Center, Apr. 7; Pre-State at WSU, Apr. 14; Campus, Apr. 21; Hutchinson, Apr. 28; Goddard, May 5; City League at Northwest, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (8): Joseph Rohleder (third in 300 hurdles, seventh in 400, 110 hurdles, sixth in 1600 relay); Matt Harding (3200, eighth in 3200 relay); Jason Irwin (800, eighth in 3200 relay); Austin Mernagh (high jump, long jump, 100, eighth in 400 relay); Jackson Ebright (triple jump); Sam Garrison (shot put); Christian Englert (eighth in 3200 relay); Tristan Guerra (sixth in 1600 relay).
Athletes to watch: Joe Rohleder, jr., sprints; Anthony Gallardo, sr., throws; Joseph Holthusen, jr., hurdles; Austin Mernagh, jr., jumps-sprints; Jason Irwin, jr., distance; Matt Harding, so., distance.
EISENHOWER
Schedule: Eisenhower, Mar. 28; Valley Center, Apr. 7; Pre-State at WSU, Apr. 14; Buhler, Apr. 21; East, Apr. 25; McPherson, Apr. 27; Goddard, May 5; AV-CTL Div. II at Maize South, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (4): Matt Pile (sixth in javelin); Adam Brown (discus); Kwame Parry (400 relay); Justis Moore (400 relay).
Athletes to watch: Matt Pile, sr., throws; Adam Brown, sr., throws; Kwame Parry, jr., sprints; Justis Moore, jr., sprints.
GODDARD
Schedule: Nickerson, Mar. 30; Valley Center, Apr. 4; Augusta, Apr. 11; Pre-State at WSU, Apr. 14; Andover, Apr. 18; East, Apr. 25; Arkansas City, Apr. 28; Goddard, May 5; AV-CTL Div. II at Maize South, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (1): Carlton Wetiba (eighth in triple jump).
Athletes to watch: Carlton Wetiba, sr., jumps; Trentin Johnson, sr., jumps; Pel Okeowo, sr., jumps; Ian McSwain, jr., sprints.
HEIGHTS
Schedule: Southeast, Mar. 31; Maize, Apr. 7; Salina, Apr. 11; Heights, Apr. 21; North, Apr. 25; El Dorado, Apr. 28; Derby, May 5; City League at Northwest, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (3): Isaac Smallwood (third in triple jump); Adrian Roberts (110 hurdles); Onterio Russell (400 relay).
Athletes to watch: Isaac Smallwood, sr., jumps; Adrian Roberts, jr., hurdles-jumps; K’Vonte Baker, so., sprints-jumps; Onterio Russell, so., sprints.
KAPAUN MT. CARMEL
Schedule: Southeast, Mar. 31; Newton, Apr. 2; Pre-State at WSU, Apr. 14; Andover, Apr. 18; Heights, Apr. 21; El Dorado, Apr. 28; Derby, May 5; City League at Northwest, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (6): Michael McGreevy (1600, 1600 relay); Thomas Wrinn (1600 relay); Robert Crandall (3200 relay); John Crandall (3200 relay); Crayton Bina (3200 relay); Nick Samsel (3200 relay).
Athletes to watch: Michael McGreevy, sr., middle distance; Nick Channel, jr., sprints; Nick Lowe, jr., throws.
MAIZE
Schedule: Southeast, Mar. 31; Maize, Apr. 7; Pre-State at WSU, Apr. 14; Campus, Apr. 21; Hutchinson, Apr. 28; Goddard, May 5; AV-CTL Div. I, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (9): Konner Swenson (second in discus, fourth in shot put); Jacob Wilson (200); Nathan Jones (1600, 3200).
Athletes to watch: Konner Swenson, sr., throws; Jacob Wilson, sr., sprints; Nathan Jones, jr., distance; Kael Ecord, so., distance.
NEWTON
Schedule: Winfield, Mar. 31; Newton, Apr. 4; Valley Center, Apr. 7; Pre-State at WSU, Apr. 14; Campus, Apr. 21; El Dorado, Apr. 28; Derby, May 5; AV-CTL Div. I at Derby, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (9): Aidan Mills (second in shot put); Landon Moore (fifth in triple jump, 100); Garrett Mick (seventh in 800, fifth in 3200 relay); Jackson Forest (seventh in shot put); Nathan Ahrens (discus); Javier Moreno (3200 relay); Connor Garcia (400 relay); Zach Garcia (high jump, 400 relay); Jerik Ochoa (400 relay).
Athletes to watch: Kade Remsberg, sr., sprints; Jackson Forest, sr., throws; Kelby Lawrence, sr., hurdles; Landon Moore, sr., sprints-jumps; Garrett Mick, jr., middle distance; Aidan Mills, sr., throws; Nathan Ahrens, sr., throws.
SALINA SOUTH
Schedule: Junction City, Mar. 31; Maize, Apr. 7; Salina, Apr. 11; Pre-State at WSU, Apr. 14; Andover, Apr. 18; Buhler, Apr. 21; McPherson, Apr. 27; Salina, May 5; AV-CTL Div. I at Derby, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (7): Evan Irish (eighth in javelin); Tanner Raubenstine (100, 300 hurdles, eighth in 1600 relay); Josh Reed (3200); Ethan Branham (pole vault); Daniel Atkins (400, eighth in 1600 relay); Devin Johnson (triple jump, eighth in 1600 relay).
Athletes to watch: Evan Irish, sr., throws; Tanner Raubenstine, sr., hurdles-sprints; Josh Reed, sr., distance; Devin Johnson, sr., jumps; Ethan Branham, jr., pole vault.
VALLEY CENTER
Schedule: Andale, Mar. 31; Valley Center, Apr. 7; Salina South, Apr. 11; Heights, Apr. 21; McPherson, Apr. 27; Derby, May 5; AV-CTL Div. II at Maize South, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (3): Kory Martinez (fourth in 400 relay); Keyon Saunders (fourth in 400 relay); Wyatt Lange (1600 relay)
Athletes to watch: Kory Martinez, jr., sprints; Keyon Saunders, sr., sprints; Wyatt Lange, jr., hurdles-jumps; Tyler Brown, jr., jumps; Aaron Coash, jr., throws.
CLASS 4A
ANDALE
Schedule: Andale, Mar. 31; Valley Center, Apr. 7; Pre-State at WSU, Apr. 14; Kingman, Apr. 18; Clearwater, Apr. 21; El Dorado, Apr. 28; Goddard, May 5; AV-CTL Div. IV at Clearwater, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (7): Davon Spexarth (third in javelin, fifth in 400 relay); Tristen Dagenais (fourth in high jump); Aidan Camp (discus); Gabe Kuhn (fifth in 400 relay, 1600 relay); Cameron Cothran (fifth in 400 relay, 1600 relay); Andrew Mohr (1600 relay); Sawyer Simon (1600 relay).
Athletes to watch: Davon Spexarth, sr., throws-sprints; Tristen Dagenais, sr., jumps; Aidan Camp, sr., throws; Gabe Kuhn, sr., sprints; Derek Hemmen, sr., hurdles; Grant Fairchild, jr., throws; David Spencer, sr., middle distance; Taylor Richter, sr., sprints.
ANDOVER CENTRAL
Schedule: Augusta, Mar. 30; Valley Center, Apr. 7; Augusta, Apr. 11; Pre-State at WSU, Apr. 14; Andover, Apr. 18; Buhler, Apr. 21; Arkansas City, Apr. 28; Circle, May 4; AV-CTL Div. II at Maize South at May 12.
Returning state qualifers (6): Grant Sinclair (1600, 3200 relay); Darrell Givens (300 hurdles); Andrew Rankin (triple jump); Nick Detter (3200 relay); Luke Carney (3200 relay); Cade Schoenhofer (3200 relay).
Athletes to watch: Grant Sinclair, sr., distance; Nick Detter, sr., middle distance; Darrell Givens, jr., hurdles; Andrew Rankin, sr., hurdles-jumps.
AUGUSTA
Schedule: Augusta, Mar. 30; Mulvane, Apr. 7; Augusta, Apr. 11; Andover, Apr. 18; Clearwater, Apr. 21; El Dorado, Apr. 28; Circle, May 4; AV-CTL Div. III at McPherson, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (2): Coban Honey (high jump); Braiden Allen (discus).
Athletes to watch: Coban Honey, jr., jumps; Braiden Allen, sr., throws.
BUHLER
Schedule: Nickerson, Mar. 30; Newton, Apr. 4; Concordia, Apr. 7; Smoky Valley, Apr. 13; Buhler, Apr. 21; El Dorado, Apr. 28; Salina, May 5; AV-CTL Div. III at McPherson, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (4): Jordan Hawkins (third in 200); Garrett Boeger (fourth in pole vault); Brendan Webb (triple jump); Braden Rose (javelin).
Athletes to watch: Garrett Boeger, sr., pole vault; Jordan Hawkins, so., sprints; Braden Rose, jr., throws; Brendan Webb, jr., throws-jumps; Clay Eckert, jr., pole vault-hurdles; Cody Ely, sprints-jumps; Ryan Neill, so., sprints-middle distance; Dylan Morrell, jr., sprints; Hunter Popkey, jr., middle distance; Colton Popkey, jr., middle distance; Drew Voth, jr., pole vault.
CIRCLE
Schedule: Augusta, Mar. 30; Mulvane, Apr. 7; Pre-State at WSU, Apr. 14; Andover, Apr. 18; Clearwater, Apr. 21; El Dorado, Apr. 28; AV-CTL Div. IV at McPherson, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (7): Avery Stuever (seventh in 800, 1600 relay); Hagen Henderson (eighth in discus); Logan Horning (1600); Austin King (shot put); Chris Clark (1600 relay); Dylan Brown (1600 relay).
Athletes to watch: Avery Stuever, jr., middle distance; Hagen Henderson, jr., throws; Logan Horning, so., distance; Austin King, sr., throws; Chris Clark, jr., sprints; Dylan Brown, sr., sprints; Erick Barazza, sr., sprints; Anthony Oshakuade, jr., sprints; Hunter Lies, jr., sprints.
CLEARWATER
Schedule: Clearwater, Mar. 31; Valley Center, Apr. 7; Augusta, Apr. 11; Pre-State Challenge, Apr. 14; Clearwater, Apr. 21; Cheney, Apr. 28; Circle, May 4; AV-CTL Div. IV at Clearwater, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (2): Kale Mills (seventh in 110 hurdles, seventh in 300 hurdles); Kaden McCoy (seventh in triple jump).
Athletes to watch: Kale Mills, sr., hurdles; Kaden McCoy, sr., jumps.
COLLEGIATE
Schedule: Collegiate, Mar. 28; Lyons, Apr. 7; Belle Plaine, Apr. 11; Pre-State at WSU, Apr. 14; Andover, Apr. 18; Garden Plain, Apr. 24; Cheney, Apr. 28; Circle, May 4; AV-CTL Div. IV at Clearwater, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (3): Lakelin Conrad (fourth in 1600, fifth in 3200); Ian Reddy (1600 relay); Jake Flamini (1600 relay).
Athletes to watch: Lakelin Conrad, jr., distance; Grant Henry, jr., distance.
EL DORADO
Schedule: El Dorado, Mar. 27; Winfield, Mar. 31; Marion, Apr. 7; Augusta, Apr. 11; Abilene, Apr. 21; El Dorado, Apr. 28; Circle, May 4; AV-CTL Div. III at McPherson, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (3): Cale Carson (seventh in 1600, 800, state champion in 3200 relay); Tim Kemboi (3200, state champion in 3200 relay); Ezekiel Kemboi (state champion in 3200 relay).
Athletes to watch: Cale Carson, jr., distance; Tim Kemboi, sr., distance; Ezekiel Kemboi, so., distance; Dylan Wittum, so., distance.
KINGMAN
Schedule: Andale, Mar. 31; Conway Springs, Apr. 7; Salina South, Apr. 11; Kingman, Apr. 18; Halstead, Apr. 21; Cheney, Apr. 28; Chaparral, May 5; Central Kansas League at Hillsboro, May 11.
Returning state qualifiers (0): None.
Athletes to watch: Owen Pierce, so., distance; Logan Alquest, sr., sprints; Seth Siemens, so., hurdles-sprints; Jack Govert, jr., throws; Devin Williams, jr., throws; Seth Theis, sr., throws.
MAIZE SOUTH
Schedule: Southeast, Mar. 31; Valley Center, Apr. 7; Augusta, Apr. 11; Buhler, Apr. 21; El Dorado, Apr. 28; Derby, May 5; AV-CTL Div. II at Maize South, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (3): Preston Seiler (eighth in high jump, 1600 relay); Curtis Lauffer (1600 relay); Max King (1600 relay).
Athletes to watch: Ethan Kossover, sr., distance; Preston Seiler, sr., jumps; Corey Minks, so., sprints; Curtis Lauffer, sr., middle distance; Max King, sr., sprints; Bryce Merriman, jr., middle distance.
McPHERSON
Schedule: Andale, Mar. 31; Newton, Apr. 4; Marion, Apr. 7; Smoky Valley, Apr. 13; Abilene, Apr. 21; McPherson, Apr. 27; Salina, May 5; AV-CTL Div. III at McPherson, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (1): Andric McGill (high jump).
Athletes to watch: Andric McGill, sr., jumps; Jared Ruth, throws; Britton Bate, throws; Chris Kirchner, middle distance; Aren Trost, sprints; Devin Cape, jumps; Cody Stufflebean, throws; Dawson Van Goethem, throws.
MULVANE
Schedule: El Dorado, Mar. 27; Mulvane, Apr. 7; Pre-State at WSU, Apr. 14; Andover, Apr. 18; Clearwater, Apr. 21; Wellington, Apr. 28; Circle, May 4; AV-CTL Div. IV at Clearwater, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (5): Layne Becker (javelin); Jayden Price (seventh in 400 relay); Zach Helbing (seventh in 400 relay); Keaton Shoemaker (seventh in 400 relay); Drew Ellis (seventh in 400 relay).
Athletes to watch: Layne Becker, sr., throws; Jayden Price, jr., sprints.
ROSE HILL
Schedule: El Dorado, Mar. 27; Belle Plaine, Apr. 11; Kingman, Apr. 18; Clearwater, Apr. 21; Wellington, Apr. 28; Andale, May 1; Goddard, May 5; AV-CTL Div. IV at Clearwater, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (2): JJ Carney (400, 400 relay); Geoffrey Geier (200).
Athletes to watch: JJ Carney, jr., sprints; Geoffrey Geier, so., sprints.
SMOKY VALLEY
Schedule: Republic County, Mar. 30; Marion, Apr. 7; Smoky Valley, Apr. 13; Halstead, Apr. 21; Hillsboro, Apr. 28; Minneapolis, May 2; Hesston, May 4; Central Kansas League at Hillsboro, May 11.
Returning state qualifiers (2): Logan Windholz (1600, seventh in 3200 relay); Carter Couchman (seventh in 3200 relay).
Athletes to watch: Carter Couchman, jr., middle distance; Beck Elliott, sr., hurdles-throws; Timmy Lambert, so., hurdles-sprints; Joshua Peterson, so., distance; Logan Windholz, sr., distance; Carson Windholz, so., sprints.
WELLINGTON
Schedule: Clearwater, Mar. 31; Mulvane, Apr. 7; Belle Plaine, Apr. 11; Pre-State at WSU, Apr. 14; Caldwell, Apr. 18; Clearwater, Apr. 21; Wellington, Apr. 28; Chaparral, May 5; AV-CTL Div. IV at Clearwater, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (2): Lukas Soria (pole vault); Matthew Mason (pole vault).
Athletes to watch: Matthew Mason, sr., pole vault; Lukas Soria, sr., pole vault; Chris Kop, sr., throws.
WINFIELD
Schedule: El Dorado, Mar. 27; Winfield, Mar. 31; Valley Center, Apr. 7; Augusta, Apr. 11; Clearwater, Apr. 21; Arkansas City, Apr. 28; Goddard, May 5; AV-CTL Div. III at McPherson, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (5): Matt Everett (discus); Rigan Stoll (1600 relay); Jack Mull (1600 relay); Rocky Landwehr (1600 relay); Sebastien Morissey (1600 relay).
Athletes to watch: Matt Everett, so., throws; Jack Mull, so., sprints; Rigan Stoll, sr., sprints; Rocky Landwehr, sr., sprints.
CLASS 3A
BELLE PLAINE
Schedule: Oxford, Mar. 31; Conway Springs, Apr. 7; Belle Plaine, Apr. 11; Clearwater, Apr. 21; Garden Plain, Apr. 24; Wellington, Apr. 28; Chaparral, May 5; Central Plains League at Medicine Lodge, May 11.
Returning state qualifiers (0): None.
CHAPARRAL
Schedule: Nickerson, Mar. 30; Conway Springs, Apr. 7; South Barber, Apr. 11; Kingman, Apr. 18; Clearwater, Apr. 21; Medicine Lodge, Apr. 27; Chaparral, May 5; Central Plains League at Medicine Lodge, May 11.
Returning state qualifiers (4): Parker Patterson (fifth in 200, sixth in 100, second in 1600 relay, third in 400 relay); Brandon Clark (1600, sixth in 3200 relay); Jacob Jenkins (second in 1600 relay, third in 400 relay); Chance Bergman (second in 1600 relay, third in 400 relay).
Athletes to watch: Parker Patterson, sr., sprints; Jacob Jenkins, sr., sprints; Chance Bergman, sr., sprints; Brandon Clark, jr., middle distance; Kavin Hess, jr., sprints; Jake Burke, sr., sprints.
CHENEY
Schedule: Clearwater, Mar. 31; Conway Springs, Apr. 7; Pre-State at WSU, Apr. 14; Kingman, Apr. 18; Halstead, Apr. 21; Garden Plain, Apr. 24; Cheney, Apr. 28; Hesston, May 4; Central Plains League at Medicine Lodge, May 11.
Returning state qualifiers (0): None.
Athletes to watch: Austin Ray, sr., sprints; Landon Mason, jr., sprints; David Peters, jr., jumps; Sam Reno, jr., distance; Dylan Helten, so., distance; Jason Hubener, so., sprints.
CONWAY SPRINGS
Schedule: Clearwater, Mar. 31; Douglass, Apr. 4; Conway Springs, Apr. 7; Belle Plaine, Apr. 11; Norwich or Halstead, Apr. 21; Garden Plain, Apr. 24; Wellington, Apr. 28; Chaparral, May 5; Central Plains League at Medicine Lodge, May 11.
Returning state qualifiers (0): None.
Athletes to watch: Matthew Lange, jr., throws; Daniel Becker, so., throws; Marcus Berntsen, sr., hurdles.
EUREKA
Schedule: Eureka, Apr. 6; West Elk, Apr. 11; Waverly, Apr. 18; Fredonia, Apr. 21; Burlington, Apr. 25; Madison, Apr. 28; Humboldt, May 4; Tri-Valley League at Bluestem, May 11.
Returning state qualifiers (0): None.
Athletes to watch: Christian Leis, jr., hurdles; Kendall Beitz, so., middle distance; Kolby Beitz, so., sprints-middle distance.
GARDEN PLAIN
Schedule: Andale, Mar. 31; Belle Plaine, Apr. 11; Pre-State at WSU, Apr. 14; St. John, Apr. 18; Clearwater, Apr. 21; Garden Plain, Apr. 24; Cheney, Apr. 28; Andale, May 1; Hesston, May 4; Central Plains League at Medicine Lodge, May 11.
Returning state qualifiers: Dylan Dreiling (second in high jump); Jared Becker (third in 110 hurdles, long jump); Caleb Ellis (eighth in triple jump); Jonathan Becker (javelin).
Athletes to watch: Dylan Dreiling, so., jumps; Jared Becker, jr., hurdles-jumps; Caleb Ellis, sr., jumps; Jonathan Becker, jr., throws; Leo Larkin, sr., throws; Brady Frerichs, sr., throws; Sam Thimmesch, jr., throws; Nate Pauly, sr., sprints; Nick Dooley, jr., pole vault.
HALSTEAD
Schedule: Sterling, Apr. 4; Lyons, Apr. 7; Hillsboro, Apr. 11; Pre-State at WSU, Apr. 14; Marion, Apr. 18; Halstead, Apr. 21; Hesston, Apr. 25; Cheney, Apr. 28; Hesston, May 4; Central Kansas League at Hillsboro, May 11.
Returning state qualifiers (8): Patrick Porch (second in 1600, eighth in 3200, seventh in 3200 relay); Adam Sigwing (seventh in 400); Tony Morris (100, 200, 1600 relay); Neil Owens (800, seventh in 3200 relay); Braden Gerber (1600 relay, seventh in 3200 relay); Cory Hiebert (seventh in 3200 relay); Kameron Freeman (1600 relay).
Athletes to watch: Patrick Porch, sr., distance; Tony Morris, sr., sprints; Adam Sigwing, sr., sprints; Neil Owens, jr., distance; Braden Gerber, so., middle distance; Cory Hiebert, sr., middle distance; Kameron Freeman, jr., middle distance.
HESSTON
Schedule: Andale, Mar. 31; Hillsboro, Apr. 4; Marion, Apr. 11; Pre-State at WSU, Apr. 14; Goessel, Apr. 18; Halstead, Apr. 21; Hesston, Apr. 25; Hillsboro, Apr. 28; Hesston, May 4; Central Kansas League at Hillsoro, May 11.
Returning state qualifiers (1): Zach Esau (state champion in 3200 relay, seventh in 1600 relay).
Athletes to watch: Zach Esau, sr., middle distance; Hunter Heddin, so., distance; Reese Nebel, jr., jumps-hurdles; Mitchell Martin, jr., jumps; Parker Roth, so., sprints-jumps; Chase McDonald, jr., middle distance.
HOISINGTON
Schedule: Hays, Mar. 30; Russell, Apr. 6; Great Bend, Apr. 11; Scott City, Apr. 18; Hoisington, Apr. 25; Lyons, May 2; Russell, May 5; Central Kansas League at Hillsboro, May 11.
Returning state qualifiers (7): Jonathan Ball (second in 110 hurdles, second in pole vault, fourth in 300 hurdles, 400 relay); Christopher Ball (fourth in pole vault, 110 hurdles, 400 relay, 1600 relay); Landen Urban (shot put); Jake Curtis (javelin); Brenner Donovan (long jump, 400 relay, 1600 relay); Cameron Davis (400 relay, 1600 relay); Sean Urban (1600 relay); .
Athletes to watch: Jonathan Ball, sr., pole vault-hurdles-sprints; Brenner Donovan, sr., sprints-jumps; Christopher Ball, jr., pole vault-hurdles-sprints; Cameron Davis, sr., sprints-jumps; Landen Urban, sr., throws; Jake Curtis, jr., throws-pole vault; Sean Urban, jr., sprints; Dayne Yott, fr., distance.
INDEPENDENT
Schedule: Collegiate, Mar. 28; Marion, Apr. 7; Pre-State at WSU, Apr. 14; Halstead, Apr. 21; East, Apr. 25; Circle, May 4; Central Plains League at Medicine Lodge, May 11.
Returning state qualifiers (2): Zach Hole (3200); Hayden Chase (second in 400 relay).
Athletes to watch: Zach Hole, jr., distance; Ian McHugh, sr., hurdles-sprints-jumps; Hayden Chase, jr., jumps-sprints.
LARNED
Schedule: Nickerson, Apr. 6; Lyons, Apr. 7; Ellsworth, Apr. 11; Kingman, Apr. 18; St. John, Apr. 21; Hillsboro, Apr. 28; Russell, May 5; Central Kansas League, May 11.
Returning state qualifiers (3): De’Shaun Clark (shot put); Wes Davis (3200 relay); Thomas Harmon (3200 relay).
Athletes to watch: De’Shaun Clark, sr., throws; Wes Davis, jr., sprints; Josh East, sr., sprints; Shevin Martin, jr., sprints.
LYONS
Returning state qualifiers (1): Oscar Jaime (1600).
Athletes to watch: Oscar Jaime, sr., distance; Tyler Edwards, sr., hurdles.
MARION
Schedule: Herington, Apr. 4; Marion, Apr. 7; Marion, Apr. 11; Smoky Valley, Apr. 13; Marion, Apr. 18; Halstead, Apr. 21; Hesston, Apr. 25; Beloit, Apr. 28; Hesston, May 4; Heart of America League at Sterling, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (4): Tyler Palic (third in discus); Jack Schneider (fourth in 100, fourth in 200); Colin Williams (fifth in 1600); Bryce Shults (sixth in pole vault).
Athletes to watch: Bryce Shults, sr., pole vault; Tyler Arocha, sr., sprints; Cade Harms, sr., throws; Jeremy Hett, sr., throws; Aaron Riggs, sr., throws-sprints; Devin Regnier, sr., middle distance; Jack Schneider, jr., sprints; Tyler Palic, jr., throws; Colin Williams, jr., distance.
REMINGTON
Schedule: Lyons, Apr. 4; Marion, Apr. 11; Pre-State at WSU, Apr. 14; Marion, Apr. 18; Moundridge, Apr. 25; Central-Burden, Apr. 25; Hillsboro, Apr. 28; Moundridge, May 2; Heart of America League at Sterling, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (1): Garet Johnson (fourth in shot put).
Athletes to watch: Garet Johnson, sr., throws.
SEDGWICK
Schedule: Sterling, Apr. 4; Hillsboro, Apr. 11; Buhler, Apr. 17; Halstead, Apr. 21; Haven, Apr. 25; Hillsboro, Apr. 28; Moundridge, May 2; Heart of America League at Sterling, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (0): None.
Athletes to watch: Corbin Ramsey, jr., hurdles; Garrison Harris, so., distance.
STERLING
Schedule: Sterling, Apr. 4; Lyons, Apr. 11; Pre-State at WSU, Apr. 14; Marion, Apr. 18; Sterling, Apr. 20; Moundridge, Apr. 25; Moundridge, May 2; Ellinwood, May 5; Heart of America League at Sterling, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (0): None.
Athletes to watch: Derek Boeken; Ethan Proffitt; Brett Oden; Brandon Frederick; Will Dutton; Kaleb Wilson; Blake Richter; Hans Anderson; Max Dutton.
CLASS 2A
CANTON-GALVA
Schedule: Hays, Mar. 30; Lyons, Apr. 4; Bennington, Apr. 7; Little River, Apr. 11; Central Christian, Apr. 17; Canton-Galva, Apr. 25; Hillsboro, Apr. 28; Moundridge, May 2; Wheat State League at Goessel, May 11.
Returning state qualifiers (0): None.
Athletes to watch: Dylan Wood, jr., sprints; Dawson Minson, jr.
HILLSBORO
Schedule: Hillsboro, Apr. 4; Hillsboro, Apr. 11; Pre-State at WSU, Apr. 14; Goessel, Apr. 18; Halstead, Apr. 21; Hesston, Apr. 25; Hillsboro, Apr. 28; Hesston, May 4; Central Kansas League at Hillsboro, May 11.
Returning state qualifiers (2): Wesley Shaw (fourth in discus, shot put); Jonathan Hinerman (eighth in 1600).
Athletes to watch: Jonathan Hinerman, sr., distance; Wesley Shaw, so., throws.
INMAN
Returning state qualifiers (0): None.
Athletes to watch: Lucas Barlow, sr.; Tyler Gordon, sr.; Ben Pankratz, sr.; Tobias Belknap, sr.; Nathan Enns, jr.; Kane Thimmesch, sr.
MOUNDRIDGE
Returning state qualifiers (2): Parker Lange (triple jump, 1600 relay); Mason Dyck (javelin, discus, 1600 relay).
Athletes to watch: Parker Lange, sr., jumps-sprints; Damian Calderon, jr., sprints; Mason Dyck, jr., throws.
PRATT SKYLINE
Returning state qualifiers (0): None.
Athletes to watch: Matt Giles, sr., hurdles; Jared Shriver, sr., middle distance; Eric Ghumm, so., distance; Carson Lee, jr., throws.
UDALL
Schedule: Oxford, Mar. 31; Douglass, Apr. 4; Belle Plaine, Apr. 11; Caldwell, Apr. 18; Central-Burden, Apr. 25; Pretty Prairie, May 4; South Central Border League at Central-Burden, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (0): None.
Athletes to watch: Josh Fiedler, so., jumps.
WEST ELK
Schedule: Oxford, Mar. 31; West Elk, Apr. 11; Waverly, Apr. 18; Fredonia, Apr. 21; Central-Burden, Apr. 25; Madison, Apr. 28; Burlington, May 2; South Central Border League at Central-Burden, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (0): None.
Athletes to watch: Mason Harrod, jr., middle distance; Codie Cannon, so., sprints; William Silvey, so., jumps.
CLASS 1A
BURRTON
Schedule: Lyons, Apr. 4; Fairfield, Apr. 11; Pre-State at WSU, Apr. 14; Burrton, Apr. 18; Sterling, Apr. 20; Goessel, Apr. 25; Cheney, Apr. 28; Pretty Prairie, May 4; Heart of the Plains League at Fairfield, May 11.
Returning state qualifiers (0): None.
Athletes to watch: Brendan Dick, sr., jumps-throws; Dustin Hughes, so., jumps-throws; Matthew Whitehurst, sr., distance; Bradley Cooprider, jr., middle distance.
CEDAR VALE-DEXTER
Schedule: Oxford, Mar. 31; Douglass, Apr. 4; West Elk, Apr. 11; Caldwell, Apr. 18; Central-Burden, Apr. 25; Madison, Apr. 28; South Central Border League at Central-Burden, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (1): Demetrius Adkins (second in 200, third in 300 hurdles, fourth in 100, sixth in long jump).
Athletes to watch: Demetrius Adkins, sr., sprints-hurdles-jumps.
CENTRE
Schedule: Sterling, Apr. 4; Marion, Apr. 7; Fairfield, Apr. 11; Goessel, Apr. 18; Council Grove, Apr. 20; Goessel, Apr. 25; Herington, May 4; Wheat State League at Goessel, May 11.
Returning state qualifiers (0): None.
Athletes to watch: Xavier Espinoza, so., sprints-jumps; Brendon Bina, sr., throwrs; Max Svoboda, jr., sprints-throws.
FLINTHILLS
Schedule: Oxford, Mar. 31; Pre-State at WSU, Apr. 14; West Elk, Apr. 11; Waverly, Apr. 18; Fredonia, Apr. 21; Madson, Apr. 28; Burlington, May 2; South Central Border League at Centrla-Burden, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (0): None.
Athletes to watch: Javen McCreight, jr., throws-middle distance.
GOESSEL
Schedule: Hillsboro, Apr. 4; Marion, Apr. 7; Fairfield, Apr. 11; Goessel, Apr. 18; Norwich, Apr. 21; Canton-Galva, Apr. 25; Tescott, May 2; Wheat State League at Goessel, May 11.
Returning state qualifiers (2): Josh Schmidt (1600 relay); Zach Zogleman (1600 relay).
Athletes to watch: Josh Schmidt, sprints; Zach Zogleman, sprints; Jordan Griffin.
MADISON
Schedule: Eureka, Apr. 6; West Elk, Apr. 11; Northern Heights, Apr. 13; Burlington, Apr. 18; Council Grove, Apr. 20; Madison, Apr. 28; Burlington, May 2; Emporia, May 8; Lyons County League at Emporia State, May 11.
Returning state qualifiers (1): Eli Serrer (sixth in javelin).
Athletes to watch: Eli Serrer, jr., throws.
SOUTH HAVEN
Schedule: Oxford, Mar. 31; South Barber, Apr. 11; Caldwell, Apr. 18; Norwich, Apr. 21; Central-Burden, Apr. 25; Wellington, Apr. 27; Pretty Prairie, May 4; South Central Border League at Central-Burden, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (4): Rustin Blaylock (3200); Lucas Cully (400 relay); Dallas Anderson (400 relay, 1600 relay, 3200 relay); Garrett Bacon (400 relay).
Athletes to watch: Braydyn Wilkey, sr., hurdles-jumps; Dallas Anderson, sr., hurdles; Lane Browning, sr., sprints; Rustin Blaylock, so., distance; Lucas Cully, jr., sprints; Garrett Bacon, jr., middle distance.
