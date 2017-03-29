Girls soccer: Eickelman’s heroics lift Derby to win in Titan Classic quarterfinals

Ideally, coach Paul Burke wants Derby to become a team that has enough weapons to not rely on any one player.
That could develop over the course of the season, but in the mean time having a player the caliber of Jordan Eickelman can sometimes be the difference in a game, as was the case Tuesday in the Titan Classic quarterfinals when Eickelman’s goal in the 62nd minute rescued Derby in a 1-0 victory over Northwest.
“We pretty much said we were going to put it on Jo Eick’s back to give us a goal in the second half,” Burke said. “I don’t like to pin it all on her because that’s not what we’re trying to do going forward. But sometimes you’ve got to ride the horse that got you there.”
Jordan Eickelman doing Jordan Eickelman things, aka the impossible. What a by the senior to put @DerbyAD up 1-0 in the 62nd. #vkscores pic.twitter.com/611Zw62RI2— Taylor Eldridge (@VKeldridge) March 29, 2017
High winds and the occasional sprinkle made for poor playing conditions, but it was Northwest who looked like the more dangerous side for the entirety of the match. The Grizzlies out-shot Derby 8-3 and forced Derby keeper Lexi Winkle to make a handful of sprawling saves to earn the clean sheet.
And the advantage was erased by a moment of brilliance from Eickelman when a failed clearance landed at her feet five yards outside the 18-yard box moving to the left of the keeper. Eickelman took one touch that cut the angle down even further, then whipped a shot so hard across goal that the keeper didn’t have a chance to react as the ball whizzed by, skipped one time and collided with the far post and into the back of the net for the game-winner.
“From where I was standing, I thought there was no way that ball was going in,” Burke said. “But she put it in the right place where obviously no one was going to save it.”
Northwest failed to mount a serious threat in the final 18 minutes following the goal and will play East in the semifinals of the loser’s bracket on Thursday.
Eickelman did take a knock after her goal and watched the final 15 minutes from the bench. Burke said after the game it was a hard shot to her shin, but he hopes Eickelman will be ready to play Bishop Carroll on Thursday.
Northwest (0-1)
0
0
—
0
Derby (2-0)
0
1
—
1
Second half: 1. Derby, Eickelman. Shots: Derby 3, Northwest 8. Saves: Derby, Winkle 7; Northwest, Luna 1
Kapaun survives scare in penalty kicks—Kapaun held almost all of the possession and had every threatening chance in its game against Dodge City, but failed to produce a goal in two overtimes and 100 scoreless minutes. Although Dodge City remained in a defensive shell for the entire game, it would have a chance to stun the Crusaders in a shootout.
Instead, Dodge City failed to convert any of its penalty kicks against Kapaun keeper Megan Michaelis and Nancy Vargas and Evelyn Nguyen slotted away goals on back-to-back attempts to lift Kapaun to a 2-0 victory in the shootout. The Crusaders will advance to play Maize in the semifinals on Thursday.
“We had a lot of mistakes that we will need to correct, that’s for sure,” Kapaun coach Anthony Cantele said. “We did certain things well, but I give a lot of credit to Dodge City. They were definitely solid in the back. We had a few chances, but they didn’t give us many. We just needed to take advantage of the ones that we did have.”
Thanks to some clutch goalkeeping by @michaelis_meg and a pair of side-netting PKs from @na_ncy36 and @evelynguyen16, Kapaun survives PKs. pic.twitter.com/lriy9TI6NF— Taylor Eldridge (@VKeldridge) March 28, 2017
Kapaun didn’t have many clear-cut chances, but Emily Michaelis did have a breakaway shot saved toward the end of regulation and Vargas had an opportunity in the box in the first overtime but was blocked. The Crusaders out-shot Dodge City 15-1 in the game.
Dodge City (1-1)
0
0
0
0
—
0
Kapaun (1-0)
0
0
0
0
—
0
Shots: Dodge City 1, Kapaun 15. Saves: Dodge City, Ojeda 11; Kapaun, M. Michaelis 1.
Akin’s upper-90 goal highlights Carroll victory—Carroll senior Erin Akin has been taking —and making — some high-difficulty shots this month in practice.
She translated that to a game on Tuesday, as Akin logged a brace and added an assist and Carroll trounced East for four goals in the opening 30 minutes in a 5-1 victory. It was Akin’s second goal that left coach Greg Rauch the most astonished.
It came in the 18th minute when forward Lauren Kerr played an innocent-looking ball backward into space for Akin in the midfield. Instead of looking to string another pass together, Akin charged at the ball and blasted a shot from 30 yards out that she tucked right under the crossbar in the upper-90 of the goal with pace.
“I was yelling at her to take a touch because she had time, then she did that and I was like, ‘Okay, yeah, never mind. Just do that!’” Rauch said laughing. “That was one heck of a shot.”
Upper 90 much, @erinakin??? ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Ip9yjveArp— Taylor Eldridge (@VKeldridge) March 28, 2017
Hanleigh Allen continued her torrid pace of finding the back of the net to start the season, as she notched three more goals on Tuesday and now has nine goals through two games. Kerr finished with two assists, while freshmen Lauren Brooks and Taryn Lubbers also finished with one apiece.
East, which will play Northwest on Thursday in the loser’s bracket semifinals, scored a late goal by Lydia Lavacek.
“East is a very solid team and I really do believe that’s a team that’s going to win at least 12 games this year,” Rauch said. “But this was a game where we got our goals early and it changed the complexion of the game. We definitely came out hitting on all cylinders.”
East (1-1)
0
1
—
1
Carroll (2-0)
4
1
—
5
First half: 1. Carroll, Allen (La. Brooks); 2. Carroll, Akin (Lubbers); 3. Carroll, Akin (Kerr); 4. Allen (Akin). Second half: 5. Carroll, Allen (Kerr); 6. East, Lavacek (Peterson). Shots: East 6, Carroll 15. Saves: East, Cordes 9; Carroll, McCorry 4.
Maize takes care of South easily—South was missing three of its four defenders on its back line, which was a disastrous recipe for playing a yearly offensive juggernaut like Maize.
Coming off a 50-goal season in her first season at forward, Makayla Toth kicked off her senior season with a hat trick and an assist in Maize’s 6-0 win over South. The Eagles advance to play Kapaun in Thursday’s semifinals, while South will play Dodge City in the loser’s bracket.
“I thought we did a good job with our finishing and we created a lot of opportunities,” Maize coach Jay Holmes said. “I was pretty pleased defensively, as well. We were able to keep the ball in front of us for most of the game. We’re still working on building that chemistry, though.”
Maize, which out-shot South 23-3, also had goals from Kylee Clark, Kaylee Swanson, and Liz Palmer, while Kourtnee Davis, Payton Eskridge, Bailey Stedman, and Palmer notched assists.
South (0-2)
0
0
—
0
Maize (1-0)
4
2
—
6
First half: 1. Maize, Toth; 2. Maize, Toth (Davis); 3. Maize, Clark (Toth); 4. Swanson (Eskridge). Second half: 5. Maize, Palmer (Stedman); 6. Maize, Toth (Palmer). Shots: South 3, Maize 23. Saves: South, Garcia 12; Maize, Hardin 3.
Taylor Eldridge: 316-268-6270, @vkeldridge
Comments